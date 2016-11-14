(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of OJSC LSR Group
at 'B'. Fitch has
also affirmed the senior unsecured rating of the outstanding
bond issues at 'B'.
The affirmation of the ratings reflects the company's solid
performance in the
Russian real estate market and stable operational dynamics.
Although the Russian
macroeconomic environment is challenging, the property market is
improving as
the Central Bank's lower refinancing rate drives the mortgage
volumes to
historical levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mortgage Market Stabilising
The macroeconomic environment in Russia continues to be
challenging highlighted
by the bankruptcy of major Russian real estate player (SU-155),
which was hard
hit by the economic downturn due to its high leverage and
inability to cover
working capital outflows. Fitch expects mortgage market volumes
to be below the
peak levels of 2014, although the Central Bank's decision to cut
interest rates
has stabilised the market as the number of mortgage approvals is
rising. Fitch
expects the Russian government's subsidy of the mortgage
interest rates to be
extended into 2017, which is likely to support volumes.
LSR Can Weather Cycle
Macroeconomic risks are somewhat mitigated by LSR's position in
Russia's key
markets of St. Petersburg and Moscow along with financial
flexibility as
evidenced by its ability to cut dividend distributions. LSR's
resilience to the
adverse market conditions has improved since the 2008/09 crisis
due to its
moderate debt level and minimal capex requirements. However, the
extent of
possible medium-term negative market pressure remains uncertain.
Top-Five Developer in Russia
LSR is one of the top-five real estate developers in the highly
fragmented
Russian residential construction market. The company is the
leading homebuilder
for high-end residential real estate, and is also one of the
leading mass market
real estate players in St. Petersburg and Moscow. LSR is also
the leading
building materials producer in north-western Russia.
Increasing Geographical Diversification
LSR's real estate portfolio is mainly located in the St.
Petersburg and the
surrounding Leningrad region (70% of the net sellable area and
60% of the market
value). However, the geographical diversification has increased
with the
acquisition of the ZiL and Luchi projects of 2.5 million sq. m.
of gross
buildable area in Moscow in mid-2014. This should boost sales
over 2017-2018
when the revenue from the presales of the Moscow projects begin
to be realised.
Fitch believes that these projects will significantly reduce
LSR's high regional
concentration over the medium term.
Higher Leverage Expected
Fitch expects LSR's EBITDA and FFO to remain solid over
2016-2019. However, the
agency expects adverse market conditions and the development of
the large ZIL
project to result in large working capital outflows in 2016-2017
on the back of
a lower-than-normal level of prepayments from customers. This
could lead to an
increase in the company's FFO net leverage to above 3.0x over
2016-2019 from the
current 1.4x. Even at the higher level leverage would remain
within our negative
rating guideline of 4.0x.
Integrated Business Model
LSR's integrated building materials operations contributed 19%
of revenue and
21% of EBITDA in 2015, a decrease from 23% and 29%,
respectively, a year
earlier. Vertical integration supports the ratings due to better
input cost
control and exposure to the less volatile infrastructure
construction, which in
turn is supported by the government. Fitch expects the share of
building
materials to decrease further as the company has sold its cement
business.
Operating Environment Discount
Fitch applies a one-notch discount for the company's exposure to
the Russian
operating environment from the standalone rating level of the
company of 'B+'.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
LSR's ratings incorporate industry cyclicality and capital
intensity, high
execution risk should the company develop too many projects
simultaneously, lack
of medium-term certainty over project development, and
higher-than-average risks
associated with the Russian business environment and
jurisdiction. This is
partly mitigated by LSR's relatively low leverage (FFO
net-adjusted leverage of
1.4x in FY15) as well as increasing geographical
diversification.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's Key Assumptions Within Our Rating Case for the Issuer
Include
- 10%-15% cut of prepayments received by the company from the
normal rate
- 5%-10% drop of prices in building materials and real estate
- Average annual capex of RUB2.2bn in 2016-2019
- Average cost of new borrowings of 15% vs current 12%
- Dividend pay-out at 80% of net profit
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That Could Lead to Positive Rating Action
Include
- Improved visibility on the short-term direction of the Russian
real estate
market environment over the next 12 months.
- Sustainable improvement in the financial metrics leading to
EBIT margin above
15%.
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage sustainably below 3x.
- Positive FCF generation on a sustained basis.
Future Developments That Could Lead to Negative Rating Action
Include:
- Market deterioration leading to EBIT margin below 10% and/or
worsened
liquidity.
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage sustainably above 4x.
LIQUIDITY
Overall, the liquidity position is satisfactory in our view,
with short-term
debt standing at RUB12.4bn at 31 August 2016, while the
company's cash position
stood at RUB19bn. This, coupled with available undrawn credit
facilities of
RUB21.4bn from VTB, Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, should be sufficient
to cover
immediate liquidity. We note that the company does not pay
commitment fees for
the undrawn credit facilities, which is a common practice in
Russia. The company
is not exposed to FX risk, as all of the debt is raised in
roubles.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
-Local currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B',
Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Alexey Evstratenkov
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1089
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Baptiste Bouillaguet
Associate Director
+44 20 3 530 1606
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 20 3 530 1244
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 11, November, 2016.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
- Fitch adjusts the company's cash position for the intra-year
working capital
swings.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the
supervisory analyst named
above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the
principal analyst
is deemed to be the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
