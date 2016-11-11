(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ukraine - Rating Action Report
here
NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Ukraine's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B-'
from 'CCC'. The
Outlook is Stable. The issue ratings on Ukraine's long-term
senior unsecured
foreign- and local-currency bonds are also upgraded to 'B-' from
'CCC', and the
sovereign's short-term senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds are
upgraded to 'B' from 'C'.
The Country Ceiling has been upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC' and the
Short-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs to 'B' from 'C'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Ukraine's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and
their relative weights:
High
External financing pressures have eased. International reserves
have increased
by USD2bn over the first 10 months of 2016 to USD15.5bn (around
3.5 months of
current external payments), due to bilateral and multilateral
support,
improvement in some export prices, greater domestic confidence
and increased
exchange rate flexibility. However, the liquidity ratio remains
weak and well
below the 'B' median.
The IMF disbursed USD1bn after completing the delayed second
review of Ukraine's
Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in September, and a third USD1bn
US-guaranteed
Eurobond issue was placed. Further disbursements from the IMF
and other
international partners depend on progress in structural reform,
which is subject
to execution risks, and developments in bilateral relations.
External debt repayments to multilateral and bilateral creditors
are manageable,
and external market debt amortisations resume only in 2019.
Domestic debt
roll-over risk is limited, as 91% of the debt stock is held by
the central bank
and state-owned banks. Some USD1.5bn in cash in Ukraine's
treasury provides the
sovereign with space to bridge gaps in external disbursements in
the short-term.
The current account deficit is expected to widen moderately to
2.5% of GDP in
2016 from 0.2% in 2015 and approach 3% over the forecast period
to 2018 However,
multilateral and bilateral financing, as well as improving
domestic confidence
supporting higher net capital inflows, will generate increases
in international
reserves forecast to average USD2.3bn over 2017-2018.
The macroeconomic policy framework has been strengthened through
increased
exchange rate flexibility and tight monetary policy.
Macroeconomic stability has
improved, despite the delay in completing the second EFF review,
as reflected by
rapidly declining inflation, slower currency depreciation and a
mild growth
recovery.
Inflation is forecast to average 14.9% in 2016, down from 48.5%
in 2015, but
well above the 4.6% 'B' median. The National Bank of Ukraine
(NBU) is working
towards putting in place an inflation-targeting regime that
seeks to gradually
reduce inflation to 5% by 2019, a goal that depends on
coordination with fiscal
policy and maintaining policy credibility.
Ukraine's 'B' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
General government debt is high, and Fitch forecasts debt to
increase to 74% of
GDP (89% including guarantees) in 2016, from 67% in 2015. After
a sharp
narrowing in the general government deficit in 2015, the
challenge for
authorities is to anchor fiscal gains, taking advantage of
external bond debt
rescheduling.
Fitch expects the general government to meet its 3.7% of GDP
deficit target
(3.9% including Naftogaz) for 2016. The 2017 budget targets a 3%
deficit,
reflecting improvement in tax revenues. Failure to keep current
expenditure
pressures in check and to address the public pension deficit,
combined with a
proposed increase in minimum wage, are risks for the
government's plans to
gradually shrink the deficit to 2.3% by 2019. Fitch forecasts a
general
government deficit of 3.7% of GDP in 2017.
Political risks remain significant, but near-term political
volatility has
eased. The slim majority government of PM Volodomyr Groysman has
hit structural
benchmarks to complete the EFF review in September. Continued
progress with the
EFF will depend on domestic and intra-government political
support and continued
conservative policy-making. Ukraine has never completed an IMF
programme.
Growth is forecast to accelerate to 2.5% in 2017 and 3% in 2018,
from a
projected 1.1% in 2016. While investment has supported growth in
2016, it is
likely to remain low relative to 'B'-rated peers, highlighting
the importance of
improving the business environment. Privatisation has yet to
gain momentum. The
unresolved conflict in eastern Ukraine will continue to weigh on
growth
performance and expectations.
The banking sector has stabilised, but is weak with low
capitalisation levels
and non-performing loans of over 50%, and poses a risk to
economic stability and
constrains economic recovery. Banks continue to improve
capitalisation levels
after an asset quality review in 2015. State-owned banks may see
additional
government injections, albeit at a lower level than in previous
years.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Ukraine a score equivalent to a
rating of 'CCC'
on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
Macro: +1 notch, to reflect Ukraine's strengthened monetary and
exchange rate
policy which will likely support improved macroeconomic
performance and domestic
confidence. Increased exchange rate flexibility allows to the
economy to absorb
shocks without depleting reserves.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
-Re-emergence of external financing pressures, loss of
confidence and increased
macroeconomic instability stemming from delays to disbursements
from, or the
collapse of, the IMF programme.
-External or political/geopolitical shock that weakens
macroeconomic performance
and Ukraine's fiscal and external position.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
-Increased external liquidity and external financing
flexibility.
-Sustained fiscal consolidation leading to improved debt
dynamics.
-Improved macroeconomic performance
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch expects neither resolution of the conflict in eastern
Ukraine nor
escalation of the conflict to the point of compromising overall
macroeconomic
performance.
- Fitch assumes the status of the outstanding USD3bn debt with
Russia does not
create risks for Ukraine's sovereign debt service and access to
external
financing.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Erich Arispe
Director
+1 212 908 9165
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 1000
Secondary Analyst
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014694
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
