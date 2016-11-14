(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of five
Danish covered bond programmes, following the implementation of
the agency's
revised Covered Bonds Rating Criteria published on 26 October
2016.
The rating actions are as follows:
-Realkredit Danmark's (Realkredit) Capital Centre S mortgage
covered bonds
affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable Outlook
-Realkredit's Capital Centre T mortgage covered bonds affirmed
at 'AA+'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Positive.
-Danske Bank's (Danske) combined mortgage covered bonds affirmed
at 'AAA'/Stable
Outlook
-Danske's domestic mortgage covered bonds affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable Outlook
-Danske's international mortgage covered bonds affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable Outlook
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Uplift
The covered bonds issued by Danish commercial banks are eligible
for a maximum
IDR uplift of two notches given their exemption from bail-in in
a resolution
scenario, Fitch's assessment that resolution of the issuer will
not result in
the direct enforcement of recourse against the cover pool and
the low risk of
undercollateralisation at the point of resolution (see Fitch's
Jurisdictional
Analysis of the Risk of Undercollateralisation of Covered Bonds
- Excel file).
The three programmes of Danske (combined, domestic and
international) have been
assigned a two-notch IDR uplift, as this bank's Long-Term IDR is
driven by
Viability Rating,
Realkredit Capital Centre S and T programmes have been assigned
a zero-notch IDR
uplift, as Realkredit is a specialised mortgage lender not
operationally
integrated into a parent bank and the bail-in tool is not
applicable to
specialised mortgage banks in Denmark.
Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU)
Fitch has assigned a PCU of five, instead of six, notches to
Danske's programmes
for the mortgage covered bonds' 12-month principal maturity
extension and
three-month protection for interest payment. This is due to the
lack of formal
provisions to find a refinancing solution without delay in the
event of a
maturity extension.
Realkredit Capital Centre S's mortgage covered bonds have been
assigned a PCU of
six notches based on the programme's liquidity provision, which
Fitch has
assessed as equivalent to at least 12-month principal
protection. Ninety-four
per cent of the bonds have a pass-through amortisation profile
while the
remaining 6% are hard-bullet, whose redemptions are covered by
substitute liquid
assets for at least 12 months. The six notches also reflect the
government bonds
(Danish and French bonds rated respectively AAA and AA) held for
overcollateralisation (OC) to cover at least three months of
interest payment.
Realkredit Capital Centre T's covered bonds have been assigned a
PCU of three
notches based on the programme's liquidity provision, which
Fitch has assessed
as equivalent to a six months protection. Sixty-four per cent of
the outstanding
bonds were issued after March 2014 and thus have an extendible
maturity feature
that mitigates refinancing risk. As the remaining hard bullet
bonds (36%) mature
over time, the programme's refinancing risk decreases. The cover
pool includes
liquid assets that are external to the issuer group and are
adequate to provide
protection against principal payment interruption risk for six
months.
Recovery Uplift
Danske's mortgage covered bonds have been assigned a one-notch
recovery uplift,
down from two notches previously for domestic and international
programmes, and
unchanged for Danske combined programme, due to the programmes'
material
exposure to recoveries denominated in a different currency than
the covered
bonds.
For Danske's domestic programme, the cover assets are
denominated in DKK while
the covered bonds are issued in DKK (56%), in EUR (33%), in CHF
(6%) and in NOK
(5%). For Danske's combined programme, the cover assets are
denominated in SEK
and NOK while the covered bonds are issued in EUR (67%), in SEK
(17%) and in DKK
(16%). For Danske's international programme, the cover assets
are denominated in
SEK and NOK while the covered bonds have are issued in EUR
(82%), in NOK (11%),
in CHF (4%) and in GBP (3%).
For all three Danske programmes, the covered bonds are swapped
into the
currencies of the assets up to their extended maturity date;
however, cash flows
from longer-dated assets are not hedged in a recovery given
default scenario.
Realkredit Capital Centres S's and T's mortgage covered bonds
have been assigned
a one-notch recovery uplift, reflecting good recovery prospects
from the cover
pool in the event of a covered bond default. However, the OC
Fitch relies upon
in its analysis is not sufficient to offset the stressed credit
loss in the
covered bond rating scenario to achieve the previous two-notch
recovery uplift.
Breakeven OC for Ratings
The breakeven OC for the ratings of Danske's combined and
domestic programmes
have remained stable. For the combined programme, the updated
breakeven OC is
related to the same tested rating on a probability of default
(PD) basis of
'AA+' as at the last rating action. For Danske's domestic
programme,
Fitch-tested rating on a PD basis has changed to 'AA+' from 'AA'
but the impact
on the breakeven OC was offset by a reduction of the cushion
applied on the
modelled asset margin.
The breakeven OC for the rating of Danske's international
programme has
increased to 10.5% from 10.0% due to the recovery uplift
reduction to one from
two notches, and a subsequent change in the tested rating on a
PD basis to 'AA+'
from 'AA' .
The breakeven OC for the rating of Realkredit Capital Centre T's
programme has
increased to 9.0% from 8.0% due to the recovery uplift reduction
to one from
two notches, and a subsequent change to the tested rating on a
PD basis to 'AA'
from 'AA-'.
The breakeven OC for the rating of Realkredit Capital Centre S's
programme has
decreased to 6.5% from 7.5% as maturity mismatches have
narrowed. The impact on
Capital Centre S is more positive than on Capital Centre T as
the tested rating
on a PD basis (AA+) has not changed for Capital Centre S.
A summary of rating steps for the programmes mentioned in this
commentary can be
found in the excel file "Danish Covered Bond Programmes - Rating
Action Report"
dated 14 November 2016 which can be accessed in the link above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Realkredit Capital Centre S Covered Bonds
The mortgage covered bonds of Realkredit (A/Stable/F1) Capital
Centre S are
rated 'AAA'/Stable, five notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR.
This is based
on a newly assigned IDR uplift of zero notches, a newly assigned
PCU of six
notches and a recovery uplift of one notch.
The OC of 8.4% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides
more protection
than the breakeven OC of 6.5% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven
OC corresponds
to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery
uplift. The
Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects that on
Realkredit's Long-Term IDR
and the significant buffer against a downgrade due to different
uplift factors
above the bank's IDR.
Realkredit Capital Centre T Covered Bonds
The mortgage covered bonds of Realkredit (A/Stable/F1) Capital
Centre T are
rated 'AA+'/Stable, four notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR.
This is based
on a newly assigned IDR uplift of zero notches, a newly assigned
PCU of three
notches and a recovery uplift of one notch.
The OC of 8.3% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides
less protection
than the breakeven OC of 9.0% for a 'AA+' rating. However,
Realkredit committed
to increase the nominal OC in Capital Centre T to at least 9.0%
within a month.
The breakeven OC corresponds to a 'AA' tested rating on a PD
basis and a
one-notch recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the covered
bonds' reflects
that on Realkredit's Long-Term IDR. The outlook on the rating
was revised to
Stable from Positive given that the rating is currently
constrained by the
relied-upon OC.
Danske Banks's Combined Covered Bonds
The combined mortgage covered bonds of Danske (A/Stable/F1) are
rated
'AAA'/Stable, five notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR. This
is based on a
newly assigned IDR uplift of two notches, a newly assigned PCU
of five notches
and a recovery uplift of one notch.
The OC of 25.9% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides
more protection
than the breakeven OC of 23.5% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven
OC corresponds
to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery
uplift. The
Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects that on Danske's
Long-Term IDR and
the significant buffer against a downgrade due to different
uplift factors above
the bank's IDR.
Danske Banks's Domestic Covered Bonds
The domestic mortgage covered bonds of Danske are rated
'AAA'/Stable, five
notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR. This is based on a newly
assigned IDR
uplift of two notches, a newly assigned PCU of five notches and
a recovery
uplift of one notch.
The OC of 12.9% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides
more protection
than the breakeven OC of 10.0% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven
OC corresponds
to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery
uplift. The
Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects that on Danske's
Long-Term IDR and
the significant buffer against a downgrade due to different
uplift factors above
the bank's IDR.
Danske Banks's International Covered Bonds
The international mortgage covered bonds of Danske are rated
'AAA'/Stable, five
notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR. This is based on a newly
assigned IDR
uplift of two notches, a newly assigned PCU of five notches and
a recovery
uplift of one notch.
The OC of 12.5% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides
more protection
than the breakeven OC of 10.5% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven
OC corresponds
to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery
uplift. The
Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects that on Danske's
Long-Term IDR and
the significant buffer against a downgrade due to different
uplift factors above
the bank's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Realkredit Danmark Capital Centre S Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of Realkredit Capital Centre S's mortgage
covered bonds is
vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i)
the bank's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded by three
notches to 'BBB' or
below; (ii) the relied upon overcollateralisation (OC), which is
the lowest
level of OC over the last 12 months, decreases below Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven OC
of 6.5%. Should the OC decrease to the legal minimum, the
covered bonds would be
downgraded to 'A+'.
Realkredit Danmark Capital Centre T Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AA+' rating of Realkredit Capital Centre T's mortgage
covered bonds is
vulnerable to a downgrade if the bank's Long-Term IDR is
downgraded by one notch
to 'A-' or below, or if the relied upon OC decreases below
Fitch's 'AA+'
breakeven OC of 9.0%. Should the OC decrease to the legal
minimum, the covered
bonds would be downgraded to 'A+'.
The programme could be upgraded to 'AAA' if the hard bullet
bonds decrease
significantly, so that eligible liquid assets would cover
refinancing risk on a
nine-months rolling basis, or if the OC relied upon by Fitch
increases.
Danske Bank Combined Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of Danske's combined mortgage covered bonds is
vulnerable to a
downgrade if the bank's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by four
notches to 'BBB-' or
below, or if the relied upon OC, which is the lowest level of OC
over the last
12 months, decreases below Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven OC of 23.5%.
Should the OC
decrease to the legal minimum, the covered bonds would be
downgraded to 'AA'.
Danske Bank Domestic Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of Danske's domestic mortgage covered bonds is
vulnerable to a
downgrade if the bank's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by four
notches to 'BBB-' or
below, or if the relied upon OC, which is the lowest level of OC
over the last
12 months, decreases below Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven OC of 10.0%.
Should the OC
decrease to the legal minimum, the covered bonds would be
downgraded to 'AA'.
Danske Bank International Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of Danske's international mortgage covered
bonds is vulnerable
to a downgrade if the bank's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by four
notches to
'BBB-' or below, or if the relied upon OC, which is the lowest
level of OC over
the last 12 months, decreases below Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven OC
of 10.5%. Should
the OC decrease to the legal minimum, the covered bonds would be
downgraded to
'AA'.
Fitch's breakeven OC for a given covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, breakeven OC for the covered bond rating cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
