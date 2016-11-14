(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed the Rating Watch Negative on the 'BBB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) and its operating partnership, Life Storage LP. Fitch has affirmed the 'BBB' IDR and assigned a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Negative Outlook reflects that while the issuer has resolved the liquidity considerations associated with the Life Storage acquisition, it has not yet raised equity incremental to the completed secondary offering to fund on a leverage neutral basis. Fitch believes an equity issuance is less likely today than it was at the deal's announcement given the issuer's public comments. Fitch could revise the Outlook to Stable should the issuer delever via additional equity, asset sales or organic growth that would allow it to fund the transaction consistent with its prior growth funding. PREMIUM PRICE TO IMPROVE PORTFOLIO QUALITY The LifeStorage portfolio is stronger than LSI's pre-existing portfolio as measured by asset age, rent per square foot and surrounding population demographics, which is a credit positive and could help narrow the quality gap between LSI's portfolio and its public peers. Nonetheless, LSI paid a premium price in Fitch's view. The transaction is expensive considering how few REITs trade at similar valuations across all asset classes and quality even though the initial 4.8% cap rate is comparable to the implied cap rates for other self-storage REITs. HEADLINE METRICS WEAKEN DUE TO FUNDING MIX AND VALUATION The low going-in yield, along with the transaction being initially funded with less equity (50%) than LSI's typical 70%, results in metrics haven weakened materially upon the closing of the transaction. If LSI enters into additional transactions (e.g. issuing equity or selling assets) that allow it to fund with closer to 70% equity, leverage metrics should return to the low 4x range in late 2017. Assuming no additional delevering transactions, Fitch projects leverage will improve towards the mid-to-high 4x range in 2017 (assuming operating fundamentals remain strong), which would be more appropriate for a 'BBB-' Long-Term IDR. This compares to the 4.2x quarterly average from fourth quarter 2012 (4Q12) to 1Q16, 3.9x for both 1Q16 and full-year 2015 and Fitch's previous projections of 4x through 2017. Similarly, Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage (FCC) declined to 4.7x for 3Q16 upon the completion of the debt transactions. While lower than the 5.2x FCC before the acquisition for the trailing-12-months ended March 31, 2016 (LTM), FCC remains strong. Fitch defines leverage as debt less readily available cash to recurring operating EBITDA including cash distributions from joint venture operations. Fitch defines FCC as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring maintenance capital expenditures to total interest incurred. LONG-TERM FINANCING COMPLETED Considering the successful completion of the $600 million bond offering and the $200 million private placement, LSI has completed the debt financing portion of the acquisition and removed the execution risk surrounding the completion of its inaugural public bond issuance or issuing a significant amount of private placement debt. Over the long term, LSI's primary sources of internal liquidity are its $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF), readily available cash, and retained cash flow from operating activities. Fitch estimates the contingent liquidity provided to LSI's unsecured bondholders declined to 2.3x pro forma for Life Storage from 3.2x at Sept. 30, 2015 assuming a 9% stressed cap rate with no incremental equity proceeds. While still appropriate for 'BBB' category REITs, Fitch believes self-storage REITs should have higher contingent liquidity ratios than similarly rated REITs in other asset classes, as asset granularity increases the time and number of properties necessary to aggregate a collateral pool and self-storage has relatively less institutional interest compared to other asset classes. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for LSI include: --The closing of the LifeStorage acquisition in 2H16. This assumption was crystalized on July 15; --The completion of long-term debt transactions that allow LSI to avoid extended use of the bridge facility or high balances on the RCF. This assumption was crystalized when the company successfully completed its inaugural bond deal; --LSI financing the transaction consistent with its financial policies of closer to 70% equity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Revision of the Rating Outlook to Stable will be driven by the company's ability to reduce debt via transactions such as incremental equity issuance, asset sales or organic growth, and improvements in LSI's debt maturity profile by issuing long-term debt to limit the usage of the revolving credit facility or bridge facility. LSI has been successful at addressing the latter through the public bond and private placement issuances through which the company did not need to utilize the bridge facility. At that point, LSI's 'BBB' IDR would reflect: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining in the 4x - 4.5x range; --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3x; --A liquidity coverage ratio sustaining above 1.0x. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has removed from Rating Watch Negative and affirmed the following ratings: Life Storage Inc. --IDR at 'BBB'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB'; --Unsecured term notes at 'BBB'. Life Storage LP --IDR at 'BBB'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB'; --Unsecured term notes at 'BBB'; --Unsecured bonds at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock based compensation and include operating income from discontinued operations and Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from joint venture operations; --Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by assuming the issuer requires $1 million of cash for working capital purposes which is otherwise unavailable to repay debt. 