NEW YORK, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed the
Rating Watch
Negative on the 'BBB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
Life Storage,
Inc. (LSI) and its operating partnership, Life Storage LP. Fitch
has affirmed
the 'BBB' IDR and assigned a Negative Outlook. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Outlook reflects that while the issuer has resolved
the liquidity
considerations associated with the Life Storage acquisition, it
has not yet
raised equity incremental to the completed secondary offering to
fund on a
leverage neutral basis. Fitch believes an equity issuance is
less likely today
than it was at the deal's announcement given the issuer's public
comments.
Fitch could revise the Outlook to Stable should the issuer
delever via
additional equity, asset sales or organic growth that would
allow it to fund the
transaction consistent with its prior growth funding.
PREMIUM PRICE TO IMPROVE PORTFOLIO QUALITY
The LifeStorage portfolio is stronger than LSI's pre-existing
portfolio as
measured by asset age, rent per square foot and surrounding
population
demographics, which is a credit positive and could help narrow
the quality gap
between LSI's portfolio and its public peers. Nonetheless, LSI
paid a premium
price in Fitch's view. The transaction is expensive considering
how few REITs
trade at similar valuations across all asset classes and quality
even though the
initial 4.8% cap rate is comparable to the implied cap rates for
other
self-storage REITs.
HEADLINE METRICS WEAKEN DUE TO FUNDING MIX AND VALUATION
The low going-in yield, along with the transaction being
initially funded with
less equity (50%) than LSI's typical 70%, results in metrics
haven weakened
materially upon the closing of the transaction. If LSI enters
into additional
transactions (e.g. issuing equity or selling assets) that allow
it to fund with
closer to 70% equity, leverage metrics should return to the low
4x range in late
2017.
Assuming no additional delevering transactions, Fitch projects
leverage will
improve towards the mid-to-high 4x range in 2017 (assuming
operating
fundamentals remain strong), which would be more appropriate for
a 'BBB-'
Long-Term IDR. This compares to the 4.2x quarterly average from
fourth quarter
2012 (4Q12) to 1Q16, 3.9x for both 1Q16 and full-year 2015 and
Fitch's previous
projections of 4x through 2017.
Similarly, Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage (FCC)
declined to 4.7x for
3Q16 upon the completion of the debt transactions. While lower
than the 5.2x FCC
before the acquisition for the trailing-12-months ended March
31, 2016 (LTM),
FCC remains strong. Fitch defines leverage as debt less readily
available cash
to recurring operating EBITDA including cash distributions from
joint venture
operations. Fitch defines FCC as recurring operating EBITDA less
recurring
maintenance capital expenditures to total interest incurred.
LONG-TERM FINANCING COMPLETED
Considering the successful completion of the $600 million bond
offering and the
$200 million private placement, LSI has completed the debt
financing portion of
the acquisition and removed the execution risk surrounding the
completion of its
inaugural public bond issuance or issuing a significant amount
of private
placement debt. Over the long term, LSI's primary sources of
internal liquidity
are its $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF),
readily
available cash, and retained cash flow from operating
activities.
Fitch estimates the contingent liquidity provided to LSI's
unsecured bondholders
declined to 2.3x pro forma for Life Storage from 3.2x at Sept.
30, 2015 assuming
a 9% stressed cap rate with no incremental equity proceeds.
While still
appropriate for 'BBB' category REITs, Fitch believes
self-storage REITs should
have higher contingent liquidity ratios than similarly rated
REITs in other
asset classes, as asset granularity increases the time and
number of properties
necessary to aggregate a collateral pool and self-storage has
relatively less
institutional interest compared to other asset classes.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for LSI include:
--The closing of the LifeStorage acquisition in 2H16. This
assumption was
crystalized on July 15;
--The completion of long-term debt transactions that allow LSI
to avoid extended
use of the bridge facility or high balances on the RCF. This
assumption was
crystalized when the company successfully completed its
inaugural bond deal;
--LSI financing the transaction consistent with its financial
policies of closer
to 70% equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Revision of the Rating Outlook to Stable will be driven by the
company's ability
to reduce debt via transactions such as incremental equity
issuance, asset sales
or organic growth, and improvements in LSI's debt maturity
profile by issuing
long-term debt to limit the usage of the revolving credit
facility or bridge
facility. LSI has been successful at addressing the latter
through the public
bond and private placement issuances through which the company
did not need to
utilize the bridge facility.
At that point, LSI's 'BBB' IDR would reflect:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining in the 4x - 4.5x
range;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3x;
--A liquidity coverage ratio sustaining above 1.0x.
Fitch would expect to maintain the Negative Outlook or downgrade
LSI's IDR to
'BBB-' absent the company reducing leverage.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has removed from Rating Watch Negative and affirmed the
following ratings:
Life Storage Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB';
--Unsecured term notes at 'BBB'.
Life Storage LP
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB';
--Unsecured term notes at 'BBB';
--Unsecured bonds at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations and Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions
from joint
venture operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $1 million of cash for working capital purposes
which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
