KEY RATING DRIVERS
VER's ratings are based on the company's improving credit
metrics, strong
management team, well diversified portfolio of predominantly
single-tenant, net
leased assets that generate consistent cash flow growth, and
good recent and
expected access to capital. Fitch expects asset quality to
improve over the next
several years as a result of VER's capital repositioning
strategy of disposing
of select non-core single tenant assets, and culling
non-controlled joint
ventures, as well as assets with underlying flat leases.
These strengths are balanced by potential negative implications
of ongoing
litigation against the company, the extent and timeline of which
are uncertain.
Negative momentum for the ratings and/or Outlook could result if
Fitch expects
leverage to exceed 7.0x, which could be driven by a debt-funded
settlement,
deterioration in property-level fundamentals, changes in capital
allocation
strategies, or a combination thereof.
IMPROVING CREDIT PROFILE BEFORE POTENTIAL SETTLEMENT PAYOUTS
Since mid-2015 VER has focused on deleveraging and maintaining
strong fixed
charge coverage as part of management's push towards improving
the company's
credit profile. VER has reduced leverage to 5.5x for the
annualized quarter
ended Sept. 30, 2016 from 7.9x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2014.
Additionally,
fixed charge coverage (FCC) has improved to 2.8x for the year
ended Sept. 30,
2016 from 2.3x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2014. When including
50% of the
company's preferred stock as debt, leverage increases by
approximately 0.4x,
which remains strong for the 'BBB-' rating.
Fitch expects leverage and FCC to center at about 6x and 3x,
respectively,
during our forecast horizon. The role of asset sales, as well as
equity
issuances and accessing low-cost debt, play key roles in driving
Fitch's
assumptions.
GRANULAR PORTFOLIO
As of Sept. 30, 2016 VER owned a diversified portfolio across 49
states, as well
as Puerto Rico and Canada comprised of 4,213 retail, restaurant,
office and
industrial real estate properties with an aggregate of 96.9
million square feet.
The portfolio was 98% leased, the vast majority under triple-net
leases to
single tenants. VER's largest market, Chicago, represents 5.7%
of annual base
rents, followed by Dallas (4.7%) and Houston (2.6%). The
portfolio is well
diversified across over 700 different tenants and many industry
classifications,
and key tenant risk is moderate with the largest tenant (Red
Lobster) accounting
for 8.6% of revenues at Sept. 30, 2016.
The company's portfolio generates predictable cash flows, absent
tenant
bankruptcies and lease rejections, as evidenced by annual rent
bumps of 1% to 2%
over a 10- to 20-year lease term at the onset and consistent
occupancy. From
2011 to 2016, occupancy did not fall below 97% and stood at 98%
as of Sept. 30,
2016. VER's weighted average remaining lease term is in line
with the net lease
peer average at 10.0 years. Fitch expects this may increase
slightly as the
company completes its asset repositioning plans.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY BEFORE POTENTIAL SETTLEMENT PAYOUTS
Fitch calculates that VER's liquidity coverage ratio is 1.8x for
the period Oct.
1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2018. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as
sources of
liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under the unsecured
revolving credit
facility, expected retained cash flows from operating activities
after dividend
payments) divided by uses of liquidity (debt maturities,
development
expenditures and capital expenditures).
VER maintains a conservative payout ratio, paying out 67.2% of
its adjusted
funds from operations (AFFO) in dividends in 3Q16, compared with
71.1% in the
previous quarter and 65.4% in 2015. Fitch expects the company's
payout ratio
will sustain in the mid to high 60% range on a long-term basis,
a credit
positive allowing for internally generated liquidity.
GOOD UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE
As of Sept. 30, 2016, VER's unencumbered assets (defined as
unencumbered NOI
divided by a stressed 9% capitalization rate) covered net
unsecured debt by
2.3x, which is good for the 'BBB-' rating. Unencumbered asset
coverage has
improved from 1.1x in 1Q'14.
CAPITAL REPOSITIONING IMPROVES ASSET QUALITY
After joining VER as CEO in 2015, Glenn Rufrano implemented a
portfolio
enhancement strategy focused on culling the portfolio of
non-core and lower
growth assets, and reducing exposure to restaurant, office and
non-controlled
joint ventures. The first stage initially called for
dispositions of $1.8 to 2.2
billion by the end of 2016, but has subsequently been raised to
$2.2 to $2.4
billion. The company has since disposed of over $2 billion in
assets, reducing
Red Lobster tenant concentration to 8.6% of revenues in 3Q16
from 11.9% in 2Q15
and office exposure to 23% of revenue, close to VER's target of
15 to 20%. The
continued targeted reduction of office assets will make the
portfolio less
capital intensive over time, which Fitch views positively. Fitch
expects the
company to acquire select retail and industrial assets in 2017
and 2018, as the
next phase of repositioning.
ONGOING LITIGATION REPRESENTS THE LARGEST DOWNSIDE RISK
VER is currently subject to government investigations and
litigation relating to
overstatements of AFFO in certain of its 2014 financial
statements. Fitch has
made no assumption regarding the timing, course of litigation or
potential
settlement amounts. The company could preserve or increase
liquidity ahead of
any potential payout, given the duration of legal matters.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between VEREIT's IDR and its
preferred stock rating
is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with
an IDR of
'BBB-'. Based on Fitch's criteria report, 'Treatment and
Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' dated Feb. 29,
2016, the
company's preferred stock is deeply subordinated and has loss
absorption
elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the
event of a corporate
default.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that VER will
operate within its
targeted leverage metric of 6.0 to 6.5x through the rating
horizon and the
company will have sufficient liquidity and access to capital to
address a
litigation payout while maintaining investment grade, albeit
weaker, metrics and
any potential tenant credit issues.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for VER include:
--Annual same-store NOI growth of 1.5% in 2016-2018. These
increases reflect
contractual rent escalations;
--$1 billion, $600 million and $1 billion of unsecured bond
issuances in 2016,
2017 and 2018, respectively;
--Equity issuances of $700 million and $250 million in 2016 and
2018,
respectively;
--Acquisitions of $20 million, $1.5 billion and $1.5 billion in
2016, 2017 and
2018, respectively;
--Divestments of $900 million, $1 billion and $500 million in
2016, 2017 and
2018, respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect any positive near-term momentum for the
ratings and/or
Outlook given the current litigation risk overhang. In the
absence of such
overhang, Fitch would consider the following as potential
positive rating and/or
Outlook drivers:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x
(leverage was at 5.5x at
Sept. 30, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3.5x (FCC was 2.8x
for the LTM
ended Sept. 30, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of a 2.5x UA/UD ratio at a 9% stressed cap
rate (UA/UD was
2.3x as of Sept. 30, 2016).
The following factors could result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x.
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of a liquidity shortfall;
--A significant debt-funded litigation settlement that places
pressure on
liquidity and/or leverage.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
VEREIT, Inc.
--IDR 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock 'BB'.
VEREIT Operating Partnership, L.P.:
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured convertible notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Daniel Kornblau
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4946
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation;
--Recurring JV distributions are added to EBITDA to calculate
leverage and
fixed-charge coverage;
--Fitch adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the issuer
requires $20 million of cash for working capital purposes, which
is otherwise
unavailable to repay debt.
--Fitch also calculates select leverage metrics to include 50%
debt for
preferred stock.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014785
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
