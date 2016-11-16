(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
UK-based GKN
Holdings plc's (GKN) Outlook to Stable from Positive while
affirming the auto
supplier's Long- Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at
'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR at 'F3'.
The Outlook change reflects Fitch's view that GKN is unlikely to
achieve the
previously envisaged improvement in its margins, especially the
free cash flow
(FCF) margin, which was one of the key
confirmation(); the key
metrics identified for an upgrade. The company has not met, and
is unlikely to
meet, in the short- to medium-term, two of the three upgrade
guidelines (FCF and
EBIT margin), although the overall financial profile remains
strong for the
'BBB-' rating.
While GKN's liquidity and capital structure are both firmly
within the
expectations of a 'BBB' rating, these factors are not sufficient
to offset the
cash flows which, while stable, are commensurate with the 'BBB-'
rating and in
line with similarly rated peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Margins and Cash Flows
GKN's financial results for the past two years have been broadly
commensurate
with a 'BBB-' rating. Funds from operations (FFO) margin was
stable at 9.7% for
the last 12 months (LTM) to 30 June 2016, compared with 9.5% in
2015 and 9.9% in
2014, due to tight cost management, the benefits of previous
restructuring and
an improved product mix. Fitch expects the FFO margin to remain
between 9% and
10% in the short- to medium-term.
The EBIT margin has been, and is expected to remain, stable. For
the LTM to 30
June 2016, it was at 7%, compared with 7.3% in 2015 and 7.7% in
2014 and our
upgrade guideline of above 9%. GKN's FCF margin, at 1.7% for the
LTM to June
2016, is expected to remain between 1% and 2% over the coming
years, largely as
a result of expansionary capital expenditure and working capital
outflows,
slightly below our positive rating trigger of a minimum 2%.
Robust Capital Structure
The capital structure is in line with a 'BBB' rating. At
end-1H16 gross
leverage, at 1.7x, was below the 2x upgrade guideline, and Fitch
expects it to
remain below this level for the next three to four years. Debt
levels are
expected to fall in 2017 from the proceeds of the Stromag
disposal (expected to
close in 1Q17 for around GBP177m), which Fitch views positively.
GKN also has sound liquidity, with high cash balances, ample
committed credit
lines and positive FCF. Net working capital has been fairly
stable in recent
years, and is unlikely to change materially in the short- to
medium- term.
Leading Market Positions
GKN is the world's leading manufacturer by sales of driveline
systems and
sintered metals for precision components. It also has strong
positions in
aerospace equipment manufacturing, which has been strengthened
by the recent
Fokker Technologies acquisition. Fitch views positively GKN's
continuing
diversification into aerospace as it is a more stable and
higher-margin segment
relative to auto supply.
M&A not a Rating Factor
Recent M&A activity has not impacted the ratings negatively and
we do not
believe that any future acquisitions will either. We believe
that any larger M&A
activity is likely to include equity-raising, as was the case
with Fokker and
the previous large acquisition - Volvo Aerospace - in 2012, in
order not to
strain the capital structure.
GKN has spent approximately GBP1.5bn on four acquisitions since
2011, the most
recent of which was the GBP450m purchase of Fokker Technologies
Group BV in
4Q15. Previous acquisitions at GKN have usually been followed by
a period of
integration and consolidation; so while we do not expect any
significant M&A
activity in the short term, further mid-scale acquisitions
cannot be ruled out.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
GKN Holding's 'BBB-' rating is adequately positioned against
peers in the auto
and aerospace supply sectors. A well-diversified business
profile, coupled with
a capital structure and liquidity position, which is strong
relative to peers
such as Metalsa and MTU Aero Engines, is slightly offset by
earnings margins and
FCF generation which is somewhat weaker than peers such as
Delphi. No
country-ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment
aspects impact the
rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-Low single-digit organic revenue growth
-Product mix and cost structure improvements largely offsetting
pricing pressure
leading to flat earnings margins
-Capex at 5% of revenue
-
-No large scale M&A, which is treated as event risk if it
materialises
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include: a minimum FCF of 2% of revenues
(2015: 1.1%;
2016E: 1.7%), FFO gross leverage comfortably below 2x (2015:
2.0x; 2016E: 1.7x),
EBIT margin above 9% (2015: 7.3%; 2016E: 7.3%), all on a
sustained basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include: FFO gross leverage increases
above 2.5x, FCF is
negative, EBIT margin is below 7% and large debt-funded
acquisitions or
aggressive shareholder returns weaken the company's financial
flexibility.
LIQUIDITY
In addition to its reported GBP227m of cash and short-term
deposits at end-1H16,
GKN has committed long-term banking facilities of GBP800m
maturing in 2019.
Expected positive FCF generation will allow the company to
improve leverage,
which are already strong for the rating.
GKN has limited debt maturities in the next two years, and
maintains good access
to the capital markets. For the purpose of liquidity analysis,
Fitch assumes
that GBP69m of reported cash is not readily available for debt
repayment. Fitch
assumes that GBP60m is needed for day-to-day operational needs,
on top of the
GBP9m held by the group's captive insurance company.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
-Operating lease liability is calculated by multiplying by a
factor of eight the
annual operating lease expense;
-Reported cash is adjusted by GBP60m is deemed as non-available
as it is
necessary for intra-year working capital needs and GBP9m held at
GKN's captive
insurance company.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
