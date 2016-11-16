(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telecom
Namibia Limited's
(TN) Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB' and National
Long-Term Rating at 'A-(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Negative.
The affirmation is supported by the recovery of operating EBITDA
in the
financial year ending September 2015 (FY15), which we forecast
to be sustained
for FY16. The government's support for TN's eight-point
turnaround strategy
along with the government's expected appointment of a new board
of directors and
managing director further support the affirmation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
State Support
Under Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology
and in line with
other Fitch rated state-owned Namibian entities, TN is rated on
a top-down basis
from the rating of its 100% shareholder, the Namibian government
(BBB-/Negative).
TN has strong operational and strategic links with the Namibian
government. This
is evident by: an NAD400m equity injection in FY15; TN's
ownership links with
West African Cable System's (WACS) sub-sea cable landing rights;
potential
transfer of property from Namibia Post and Telecom Holdings
Limited (NPTH) to TN
in FY17/FY18; and important network links to local government
departments,
schools and hospitals. However, the legal links are limited with
no
sovereign-guaranteed debt. TN previously benefited from a
sovereign guarantee
for a European Investment Bank loan, which was repaid in FY14.
Standalone Rating
TN's standalone rating is 'B-', mainly because of its weak
liquidity position.
TN needs to refinance a significant portion of its debt in FY17.
We believe with
government support, this is likely to happen.
Turnaround Strategy
TN has announced an eight-point turnaround strategy, which is
focused on
improving cash flow, reducing debt and improving coverage and
customer service
while stabilising the billing platform. Key will be the focus on
its fixed-line
network and fibre backbone based on the strengths and increasing
the utilisation
of the WACS cable.
Data to Drive Growth
We expect the bulk of revenue growth to come from TN's
fixed-data services,
supported by its fibre backbone. TN's fixed-mobile convergence
(FMC) strategy
will not be the key driver for growth. Fitch believes this will
not result in
significant revenue uplift as TN has a weaker mobile coverage
than rival Mobile
Telecommunications Ltd, the leading mobile operator in Namibia.
Stable EBITDA Margins
The refocused strategy represents a turnaround for TN as revenue
grows and costs
are cut. We estimate a stable EBITDA margin of around 16% for
FY16 and FY17. TN
returned to marginal positive free cash flow in FY15; we expect
this to be
sustained in FY16 and FY17.
Short-Term Debt Level High
The company's weak liquidity position constrains its standalone
profile. At
FYE15, about 60% of TN's debt was short term - even after an
NAD400m equity
injection in FY15 from its parent was used to repay debt.
Management has said it
may enter into negotiations with its financing partners to
convert short-term
facilities to a term loan. If successful, this could take the
form of a
syndicated loan, structured to allow an early bullet payment
from the planned
sale of a 10.5% equity stake in Neotel (Pty) Ltd.
ZTE Increases Accounts Payable
Accounts payable increased by NAD323m in 2014 as a result of
growing payables to
ZTE Corporation, the Chinese telecommunications equipment
company. This resulted
in NAD344m positive working capital change at FYE14. TN has
entered into payment
arrangement with ZTE and we expect a cumulative working capital
outflow of about
NAD350m in 2016-2019.
Delayed Rent Payments to NPTH
The unpaid rent to NPTH increased by 63% to NAD134m in FYE15.
Fitch expects TN
to continue delaying payments, which should have the positive
effect of
improving cash flow. The increasing liability to NPTH provides
an additional
element of parent support. Fitch expects NPTH will be willing
to continue
accepting non-payment until about 20 'free hold' properties are
transferred to
TN as part of the government's plan to simplify TN's ownership
structure.
These properties could be used as security to term out the
existing short-term
debt and provide short-term committed facilities. The transfer
of properties to
TN has not been considered in the rating case as we have no
clear guidance on
the timing. We do not expect further equity injections from the
government in
our rating case.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TN has a weaker business and financial risk profile than other
state-owned
companies in Namibia rated by Fitch. The ratings for TN reflect
the company's
operational challenges, single geographical concentration, and
limited mobile
market share, which are balanced against tangible state support,
strength of its
fibre backbone network and monopoly fixed-line operator. Fitch
views TN
stand-alone profile versus its international and regional
incumbent peer group
as weaker.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's Key Assumptions Within Our Rating Case for the Issuer
Include:
- Fixed-voice revenue to decline by an average of 4% annually
from FY16 to FY19.
- IP and other data services to drive revenue growth as the low
level of
penetration for data services in Namibia places TN in a
competitive position
given the strength of its fibre backbone network.
- Capex is assumed at an average of 9% of revenue from FY16 to
FY19.
- NAD400m expected to be refinanced in FY17.
- Possible proceeds from the sale of TN's Neotel stake are not
included in the
rating case.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Positive action on Namibia's sovereign rating, providing that
the strength of
parent subsidiary linkage does not weaken.
- Significant, tangible government support, which could narrow
the two-notch
differential between TN's ratings and the sovereign's.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Deteriorating of TN's operating profile over the next 12-18
months,
particularly any weakness in fixed revenue and signs of margin
pressure.
- A weakening of financial profile as evidenced by higher
FFO-adjusted net
leverage sustainably above 4.5x, or negative free cash flow,
without tangible
indications of financial support from the government.
- Downward pressure on the Namibian sovereign rating and/or a
reduction in the
100% ownership of TN by the government.
Namibia Rating Sensitivities
Future Developments That Could Result in a Downgrade Include:
- A failure to narrow the fiscal deficit leading to continued
rise in the
government debt/GDP ratio.
- Failure to narrow the current account deficit or significant
drawdown in
international reserves.
- Deterioration in economic growth, for example, due to a
worsening of the
business environment.
Future Developments That Could Result in the Outlook Being
Revised to Stable
Include:
- A narrowing of the budget deficit consistent with a
stabilisation of the
government debt/GDP ratio.
- A marked improvement in the current account balance and
increase in foreign
exchange reserves.
LIQUIDITY
Weak Liquidity Expected: As of 30 September 2015 (FYE15), TN
held aggregate
liquidity of NAD114m, comprising NAD28m of cash and cash
equivalents and NAD86m
of committed, undrawn bank facilities. This compares with
short-term debt
maturities of NAD73m due by FYE16 - we understand that this debt
was repaid.
TN's total debt at FYE15 was NAD546m, which includes NAD330m due
in FY17. We
expect the amount due in FY17 to be refinanced. Management
expect to improve the
company's liquidity position by reducing operational expenses
and capex, and
optimising working capital.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
