(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Prudential Financial,
Inc.'s (PFI) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings
to 'A' and
'A-', with a Stable Outlook, respectively, from 'A-' and 'BBB+'.
In addition,
Fitch has upgraded the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
assigned to
Prudential Insurance Company of America and certain other
affiliated insurance
companies to 'AA-' from 'A+', with a Negative Outlook. A full
list of ratings
can be found at the end of this release.
The IFS ratings encompass PFI's insurance companies operating in
the U.S. and
Japan, which are considered "core" based on Fitch's criteria,
and are rated on a
consolidated basis. The Negative Outlook reflects the
consolidated group's large
exposure to Japan, whose sovereign rating is 'A'/Negative
Outlook. A downgrade
of Japan's sovereign rating would likely result in the downgrade
of PFI's IFS
ratings.
The Rating Outlook pertaining to PFI's holding company ratings
is Stable, and
reflects Fitch's view that a downgrade of the IFS ratings
triggered by a Japan
sovereign downgrade would not impact PFI's holding company
ratings as directly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of PFI's ratings reflects a sustained improvement in
the company's
business and earnings profile in recent years, as it has
benefited from recent
acquisitions in the U.S. and internationally. Further, PFI has
made material
progress in recent years to reduce both total and financial
leverage, and it is
expected that the company will continue to take steps to further
reduce leverage
across the organization over the intermediate term.
PFI's very strong business profile considers the company's
market-leading
positions in several major life insurance segments in the U.S.
and Japan which
provide PFI significant scale advantages associated with expense
efficiencies,
spread of risk, access to distribution, and the ability to
invest in its
businesses. Organic and acquisition related growth in recent
years has improved
diversification and stability of earnings, revenues, and risk,
and has
materially reduced the company's exposure to more volatile
businesses, such as
U.S. variable annuity and run-off long-term care businesses.
A key rating sensitivity in recent years has been PFI's
persistently high levels
of financial and operating debt used throughout the
organization. Over the past
four years, PFI has reduced total debt by almost 30% on an
absolute basis, and
financial leverage ratio has declined to approximately 26% at
Sept. 30, 2016,
based on Fitch's methodology. Fitch expects PFI to make further
progress
reducing outstanding debt and anticipates that financial
leverage will decline
further over the intermediate term.
Based on PFI's improved earnings profile and reduced financial
leverage, the
company's interest coverage metrics have improved in recent
years to levels
consistent with current rating expectations. The level and
diversification of
subsidiary cash flows to the holding company for debt service
has improved, with
meaningful dividends sourced from domestic insurance,
international insurance,
and asset management.
PFI's ratings continue to reflect the company's strong statutory
capitalization.
Over the near term, we expect the U.S. insurance subsidiaries to
maintain
consolidated risk-based capital ratios in the 500% range, which
is consistent
with rating expectations. The U.S. insurance subsidiaries'
capital adequacy
based on Fitch's Prism capital model is scored at "Strong",
which is somewhat
below rating expectations. Further, we expect PFI's Japanese
insurance
subsidiaries to maintain regulatory capital ratios in excess of
rating
expectations, with solvency margin ratios above 800%. Fitch
expects statutory
capital will be maintained at current levels over the near term
subject to
further clarity on pending prudential standards associated with
PFI's
designation by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC)
as a
systemically important financial institution (SIFI).
PFI's Japan life insurance business accounts for over 40% of
total company
earnings. While the earnings profile of this business has been
very favorable
and provides strong diversification for the combined
organization, the business
is exposed to continued weak macroeconomic conditions. The
exposure to Japan
also includes the company's investment concentration in Japan's
government
bonds, which are vulnerable to further downgrade of the Japan
sovereign rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch views PFI's ratings as partially constrained by Japan's
sovereign rating,
and does not envision PFI's ratings being set at levels more
than two notches
higher than the Japan sovereign. Thus, a one-notch downgrade of
Japan's
sovereign to 'A-' would likely result in a one-notch downgrade
of the 'AA-' IFS
ratings to 'A+'. Fitch's criteria allow for some compression of
traditional
notching when a sovereign constraint is applied, so a one-notch
sovereign
downgrade would likely result in an affirmation of PFI's holding
company
ratings.
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
sustained reduction
in financial leverage to 20% or below; GAAP interest coverage in
the 12x-14x
range (based on pre-tax operating income); stated regulatory
capital ratios in
the U.S. and Japan remaining near current levels; Prism capital
score of "Very
Strong"; and total financing and commitments ratio (TFC) ratio
at or below 0.8x.
Triggers that could result in a downgrade include: GAAP ROE
below 10%; financial
leverage above 30%; TFC above 1.5x; stated NAIC RBC ratio below
450%; Japan
solvency margin ratio below 700%; Prism capital score below
"Strong"; and GAAP
interest coverage ratio below 8x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Prudential Financial, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR to 'A' from 'A-';
--Senior notes to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Junior subordinated notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
--Short-Term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2';
--CP to 'F1' from 'F2'.
Prudential Insurance Company of America
--Long-Term IDR to 'A+' from 'A';
--Surplus notes to 'A' from 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR to 'F1+' from 'F1'.
Prudential Funding, LLC
--Senior unsecured to 'A+' from 'A'.
--Commercial paper to 'F1+' from 'F1'.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
Prudential Insurance Company of America
PRUCO Life Insurance Company
Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Corp.
Prudential Retirement Insurance & Annuity Company
PRUCO Life Insurance Company of New Jersey
--IFS to 'AA-' from 'A+'.
PRICOA Global Funding I
--Secured notes program to 'AA-' from 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
James Auden
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
