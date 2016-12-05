(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Money Market Funds here NEW YORK/LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the rating and sector outlooks for money market funds (MMFs) are stable in 2017, aided by the implementation of US money market fund reform and newly agreed EU money fund regulation. As a result of the structural changes from US money fund reform, Fitch expects alternative products to prime money funds to continue to grow, including private money funds, ultra-short bond funds and separate accounts. "As the dust settles in the US after the initial move from prime to government funds, investors are likely to re-evaluate their cash needs and look to alternative as well as prime funds and move money out of government funds," said Greg Fayvilevich, Senior Director, Fitch's MMF team in New York. Ultra-short term bond fund growth has been fueled by low and negative yields in euro and sterling, which have depressed yields in European money funds. In the US, fund managers have been repositioning prime funds, following large outflows, as an attractive alternative to government funds. In the run-up to US money fund reform implementation on 14 October 2016, over USD1trn moved from prime to government funds, but asset levels have now stabilised and fund managers and investors are beginning to revert to a more normal portfolio strategy. Still, Fitch notes that the risk of liquidity "fees & gates" remains a concern for investors in prime money funds. European money fund reform will include similar rules for some fund types. "With European money fund reforms finally agreed after three years of debate, the implementation clock is now ticking. Given an 18-month implementation period, reforms will likely be fully effective by the end of 2018, accompanied by potential launches of newly authorised fund types," said Alastair Sewell, Senior Director, Fitch's MMF team in London. The forthcoming European money fund regulation could further shake up demand for short-term corporate and bank debt. However, we expect the impact of the reform to be smaller than in the US because investors accustomed to existing constant NAV (CNAV) funds may be comfortable with the proposed low volatility NAV funds, which will still be able to hold non-government debt. In addition, liquidity fees and withdrawal gates will also apply to government CNAV funds under the European proposals, which might make these funds less attractive to investors. Chinese regulators implemented money fund rules in December 2015, moving somewhat closer to international standards with liquidity requirements, shorter portfolio duration and liquidity fees and gates. Interest in money funds in China continues to grow and as of mid-2016 represented 12.6% of the global market according to ICI data. The growth has come from institutional investors seeking safe havens from extremely volatile equity markets. However, these investors could reallocate assets as new opportunities emerge, which could lead to volatile money fund asset flows and challenge liquidity management. The report, "2017 Outlook: Money Market Funds" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link. Contact: Greg Fayvilevich Senior Director Fund and Asset Managers +1-212-908-9151 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director Fund and Asset Managers +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.connolly@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. 