(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 15 (Fitch) The ultimate impact on UK bank ratings of building debt and capital buffers to meet minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) will partly depend on how the buffers are built up, says Fitch Ratings. Under our criteria, we would expect to upgrade certain operating companies (opcos) once we believe sufficient subordinated buffers are available to support other senior creditors in the event of a bank failure. UK banks are on track to build buffers to meet MREL requirements set by the Bank of England. What securities are used and how quickly firms increase subordinated buffers would determine which ratings are affected and the timing of rating actions. Further clarity from the regulator on the amount and placement of MREL within banking groups will be important in our assessment. We have already upgraded some Swiss and US opcos because we believe there to be sufficient debt buffers pre-placed at the opco level to protect external senior opco creditors in the event of failure. In the UK, Lloyds Banking Group and Standard Chartered have Issuer Default Ratings one notch above their Viability Ratings to reflect the build-up of subordinated debt buffers. We placed Nationwide Building Society on Positive Outlook in May 2016 and expect to upgrade its Long-Term IDR to one notch above the VR once the society's qualifying junior debt buffer increases further. We do not yet differentiate IDRs between UK opcos and holding companies because the Bank of England has not finalised rules on internal MREL (for opcos within groups) and subordination. For example, further clarification on internal MREL is needed: how much and where it is required in different parts of a group, such as the ring-fenced bank, and how this debt would be subordinated to other external senior creditors of the opcos. Details on MREL requirements for UK subsidiaries of foreign banks will also be important in our assessment of the UK opcos of global systemically important banks (G-SIBs). Most medium-sized building societies are likely to meet MREL requirements by retaining earnings to boost common equity Tier 1 (CET1), although larger ones may also use Tier 2 instruments. We do not expect this to lead to IDRs being one notch above the VRs. Nonetheless, improvements in CET1 lower expectations of failure and this is positive for the VRs and in turn the IDRs. We have already factored in strong capitalisation improvements for the sector over the past two years. The BoE's policy paper on 9 November clarifies the amounts of loss-absorbing capacity or gone-concern debt UK banks and building societies will have to maintain. The two-year extension to the beginning of 2022 gives more time to meet the requirement, which is especially important as it may be more difficult or costly to access markets at times during the Brexit negotiation period. But this may also delay upward ratings momentum. All G-SIBs and domestic systemically important banks must at least hold the higher of two times their Pillar 1 and two times their Pillar 2A capital requirements to meet MREL, or two times the leverage requirement by 2022. The interim requirement is slightly lower at two times Pillar 1 plus one times Pillar 2A, or two times leverage by 2020. Most medium-sized UK banks and the larger building societies will need to reach the same end state by 2022, but have an interim requirement of 18% of risk-weighted assets by 2020. Some, such as Clydesdale Bank, may increase issuance materially to meet MREL requirements. Contact: Claudia Nelson Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Cynthia Chan Head of Fitch Wire Credit Policy Group +44 20 3530 1655 