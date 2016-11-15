(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained its
Negative Watch on
W.R. Berkley Corporation's (Berkley) ratings, including the 'A-'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), and senior and subordinated debt. The Negative
Watch will be
readdressed in the next six months. Berkley's property/casualty
operating
subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been
affirmed with a
Stable Outlook. A complete list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Watch on Berkley's holding company ratings reflects
a financial
leverage ratio (debt-to-total capital ratio excluding FAS 115)
as of Sept. 30,
2016, of 35%, higher than similarly rated peers, which could
lead to a one-notch
downgrade of Berkley's senior ('BBB+') and subordinate debt
('BBB-'). Leverage
has decreased slightly in the last six months as the company
repaid $83 million
of debt on various issuances and increased shareholders' equity.
Fitch will
monitor Berkley's financial leverage at year-end 2016 and
subsequently resolve
the Rating Watch. Berkley's financial flexibility remains
adequate for the
rating category with operating interest coverage of 5.6x through
the first nine
months of 2016 (9M16), equal to the coverage for full-year 2015.
The affirmation of Berkley's operating subsidiaries' IFS ratings
reflects
favorable long-term financial results with strong statutory
capitalization, a
diverse underwriting portfolio, and modest exposure to
catastrophe losses. These
positive factors are partially offset by the parent company's
relatively high
financial leverage and reserve risk stemming from long-tail
casualty lines.
Berkley maintains a "Strong" business profile with varied
business lines with a
broad commercial insurance product portfolio that provides
diversified sources
of revenue and the flexibility to emphasize various products
when market
conditions are favorable, thus reducing the company's dependence
on any single
product line.
Berkley generated solid underwriting results in 9M16 with a
94.1% combined ratio
following a 9M15 combined ratio of 94.0%. Common shareholders'
equity increased
by approximately 7.1% in the 9M16 to over $4.9 billion,
reflecting solid
earnings and investment gains. GAAP operating leverage (net
premiums written to
common equity excluding FAS 115) remains relatively low under
1.4x. Net leverage
was roughly 4.1x at Dec. 31, 2015, similar to recent years.
Fitch believes that Berkley remains positioned to expand premium
opportunistically with underwriting exposure growth at a time
where premium rate
competition is increasing. Growth in net premiums written was
4.8% in the 9M16,
following 3.2% growth for full-year 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Berkley's holding company ratings risk incurring a one-notch
downgrade if
financial leverage is maintained above 35%. A decline in
financial leverage to
below 35% that is sustained is more likely to lead to a rating
affirmation and a
move from Negative Watch to a Stable Outlook.
Other key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of both
Berkley's IFS
and holding company ratings include:
--Operating interest coverage below 5.5x;
--Net leverage moving to above 5x due to higher than expected
losses in the
investment portfolio, material adverse reserve development, or
poor results;
--A deterioration of operating performance including a
consistent underwriting
loss.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of Berkley's
IFS and holding
company ratings include:
--A sustained reduction in financial leverage to the low to
mid-20% range;
combined with,
--Continued profitable operating performance including a
sustained combined
ratio around mid-90% and maintenance of aggregate loss reserve
adequacy;
--Maintenance of Fitch's Prism capital model score of "Very
Strong".
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has maintained the Negative Watch on the following
ratings:
W.R. Berkley Corporation
--IDR at 'A-';
--$150 million 6.15% senior debt due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million 7.375% senior debt due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million 5.375% senior debt due 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$76 million 8.7% senior debt due 2022 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 4.625% senior debt due 2022 at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 6.25% senior debt due 2037 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 4.75% senior debt due 2044 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 5.625% subordinated debentures due 2053 at
'BBB-'.
--$110 million 5.9% subordinated debentures due 2056 at 'BBB-'.
--$290 million subordinated debt 5.75% due 2056 'BBB-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Acadia Insurance Company
Admiral Insurance Company
Berkley Insurance Co.
Berkley National Insurance Co.
Berkley Regional Insurance Company
Berkley Regional Specialty Insurance Co.
Carolina Casualty Insurance Co.
Continental Western Insurance Co.
Firemens Ins Co of Washington DC
Nautilus Insurance Company
Tri State Insurance Co. of Minnesota
Union Insurance Company
Union Standard Lloyds
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Committee Chairperson
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
