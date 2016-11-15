(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Symetra
Life Insurance
Company's (Symetra Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
at 'A'. Fitch
has also affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Symetra
Financial
Corporation (Symetra) at 'A-' and the ratings of all outstanding
debt. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Symetra's ratings reflect its strong balance sheet, diversified
earnings,
moderate financial leverage. Additional strengths include the
company's strong
competitive position in the group medical stop-loss market and
fixed annuities
sold through banks. The ratings also reflect its above-average
interest rate
risk.
The ratings consider Symetra's status as a wholly-owned
subsidiary of
Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (Sumitomo). Fitch
rates Sumitomo's
IFS and IDR at 'A' with a Negative Outlook. Sumitomo's IFS
rating is currently
constrained by Japan's Long-Term Local Currency IDR ('A'/Outlook
Negative), and
is one notch below its unadjusted IFS rating of 'A+'.
Based on Fitch's criteria, Symetra's strategic importance level
is 'Very
Important' within the Sumitomo enterprise, reflecting its
position as its
parent's U.S. platform. This along with its standalone credit
profile, which
Fitch views as in line with an 'A' IFS rating, results in
Symetra Life carrying
the same IFS rating as Sumitomo. In the event of a one notch
downgrade to the
Japanese sovereign rating, Fitch would likely affirm Symetra's
ratings, due to
its lack of direct exposure to Japan and the issues constraining
its sovereign
rating.
The standalone credit profile also considers Symetra's exposure
to the
protracted low interest rate environment. Fitch believes that
with its liability
mix, particularly its large legacy structured settlement and
bank owned life
insurance book, Symetra is more exposed to interest rate risk
than peers.
Fitch views Symetra Life's risk-adjusted capital as strong for
the rating and
considers the growth in statutory surplus adequate. The
company's RBC ratio
decreased in 1H16 to an estimated 411% from 424% as of year-end
2015. However,
RBC remains both strong for the rating level and above
management's target of
350%. Symetra's Prism capital model score in 2015 was 'Strong',
which is
consistent with the rating level.
Symetra's financial leverage declined to 16% as of June 30,
2016, largely due to
purchase accounting adjustments whereby shareholders' equity was
set equal to
Sumitomo's purchase price, leading to a $1.3 billion increase in
shareholders'
equity, excluding net unrealized gains, from year-end 2015.
Fitch views the
company's use of financial leverage as reasonable considering
its profile and
rating level. Total financings and commitments (TFC) remains
modest at 0.3x.
Through June 30, 2016, Symetra's post-tax operating income was
$23.8 million,
down from the prior year as a result of purchase accounting
adjustments. The
benefits division loss ratio increased to 71% in Q2'16 from 66%
in the prior
year period due to higher severity and increased frequency of
claims. Fixed
indexed annuity sales remain strong, but could face headwinds
from the
Department of Labor's fiduciary rule. Margin compression
persists in the
protracted low interest rate environment.
Symetra's risky asset ratio of 71% remained below the industry
(80%) at year-end
2015, due to its below-average Schedule BA exposure, which is
partially offset
by its above-average common stock exposure. The company's bond
portfolio is
overweight 'BBB' rated bonds, but its exposure to below
investment grade bonds
is in line with the industry. Commercial mortgages comprise 16%
of its invested
assets, moderately above the industry's 11%, but the portfolio
is of high
quality and considered a good match for its long-dated
liabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Symetra Life's IFS rating could be upgraded one notch above
Sumitomo's IFS
rating if its standalone credit profile improved to 'A+'. As a
'Very Important'
subsidiary of Sumitomo, Symetra Life's IFS rating could also be
upgraded in
conjunction with an upgrade of the parent. Given that Sumitomo's
ratings have a
Negative Outlook, an upgrade of Symetra Life for this reason is
unlikely in the
near term. In the event of a one notch downgrade of the parent's
IFS rating to
'A-', Symetra Life could maintain its current 'A' IFS rating per
Fitch's
criteria. As a 'Very Important' subsidiary of Sumitomo, Symetra
Life's IFS
rating could be downgraded below the parent's IFS rating if its
standalone
assessment is downgraded by three or more notches.
Symetra's holding company ratings are somewhat constrained by
Sumitomo's
ratings, which are capped by Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency
IDR of 'A'.
Therefore, a two notch upgrade of Sumitomo's IFS rating would be
needed to
upgrade Symetra's holding company ratings. Conversely, if
Sumitomo's ratings
were downgraded by more than one notch, based on its own credit
quality, or
deterioration in Japan's sovereign rating, Symetra's holding
company ratings
will also likely be lowered in conjunction with its parent.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Symetra Financial Corp.
--IDR at 'A-';
--4.25% senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2024 at 'BBB+';
--8.3% junior subordinated CENts due Oct. 15, 2067 at 'BBB-'.
Symetra Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
First Symetra National Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jamie R. Tucker, CPA
Associate Director
+1-212-612-7856
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
