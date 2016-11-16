(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, November 16 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2016年11月10日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1014583">Fitch: CICC's Acquisition of Brokerage Does Not Affect Ratings 惠譽評級表示，中國國際金融股份有限公司（中金公司，BBB+/穩定/F2）擬收購中國中投證券有限責任公司（中投證券）不會立即影響該投行的評級。 惠譽預計在需要時，中金公司能夠繼續獲得中央匯金投資有限責任公司（中央匯金公司）的特別支持，因為在該交易後，中央匯金公司對中金公司的持股比例將由28.57%增加至 58.65%。該觀點同時反映出惠譽認為中金公司在中央匯金公司的多個金融機構投資（包括中國的多個政策銀行及最大的數家商業銀行）中所具有的系統和戰略重要性。 中投證券由中央匯金公司全資所有，中金公司將向中央匯金公司發行新股以交換中投證券的股份。本交易估價為167億元人民幣，是中投證券截至2016年上半年賬面價值的1. 13倍，與對中國證券公司的普遍市場估值基本一致。該交易計劃在2017年初完成，並需要監管機構、少數股東通過股東大會及香港聯交所的批準。 惠譽認為中金公司在中央匯金公司的監督下支持中國建設具有國際影響力的投資銀行的作用保持不變。中央匯金公司是主權財富基金中國投資有限責任公司（中投公司）的全資子公司 ，中投公司是代表中國政府持有中國四大國有銀行投資控股權的主權財富基金。惠譽預計在收購後中金公司董事會結構的變化將較小。中金公司與中央匯金公司和中投公司具有同一個 董事長。 但是，收購中投證券標誌著中金公司以批發為主的業務模型將發生重大轉變，中金公司的品牌支柱為其批發投資銀行、為高淨值個人客戶提供的財富管理服務以及跨境交易能力。中投 證券是一家在全國擁有多元覆蓋的零售經紀公司。鑒於兩家公司的業務模型不同，業務全面整合富有挑戰性，可能需要兩年或更久的時間來實現。 然而，在收購完成後，中金公司的資產將擴大80%，業務狀況將更加均衡和多樣化。根據截至2016年上半年的凈資產值，中金公司和中投證券合併後將成為中國第十二大證券公 司。收購交易還將降低中金公司的槓桿率，總槓桿可能由5.1倍降低至3.9倍。 聯繫人： Jonathan Lee（李信佳） 高級董事 +886 2 81757601澳洲商惠譽有限公司台灣分公司 台北敦化北路205號13層1306室 Leo Wah（華志行） 董事 +852 2263 9951 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 詳情參見<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新聞稿為中文譯本。如有疑問，請以英文版本為準。 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001