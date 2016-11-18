(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
Region of Mazowieckie's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB+', Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'A-' and Long-Term
National Rating at
'AA+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed
Mazowieckie's
EUR50m and EUR32m bonds' long-term foreign currency ratings at
'BBB+'.
The affirmation reflects our expectations that the region's
budgetary
performance and liquidity will remain solid and that direct debt
will reduce
over the medium term. The ratings also reflect the region's high
indirect risk,
driven by significant financing requirements of the health care
sector.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In our unchanged medium-term projections we expect the region to
post a strong
operating performance with operating margins stabilising at
around 25%. This
will be driven by operating cost constraints and expected strong
growth of
corporate income tax revenue (CIT), which accounts for over 60%
of the region's
operating revenue.
We forecast revenue from CIT in 2016 to increase 7% yoy,
supported by expected
national GDP growth of 3%. The region's equalisation payments
will amount to
PLN318m in 2016 and account for about 20% of operating
expenditure, compared
with 37% on average in 2012-2014. Additionally in 2016, the
region has fully
settled the equalisation back-payment for 2014 (PLN182.1m) and
has no further
equalisation payment liabilities. As the settlement was funded
by the region's
large cash surplus it has not adversely affected the region's
financial profile.
However, the operating margin of 2016 will be significantly
lower than in 2015
as will be the projected margins over the medium term.
Fitch projects the region's operating balance in 2016-2018 to
exceed annual debt
service by at least 2x, even though the latter is expected to
increase to on
average about PLN250m annually in 2017-2018 (PLN140m in 2016)
due to redemption
of EUR82m bonds from 2017.
We project that Mazowieckie's debt will decline to about PLN1bn
or 40%-45% of
current revenue at end-2018 from an expected PLN1.48bn or 67% at
end-2016 (2015:
PLN1.5bn). This is in line with the new debt brake imposed by
the precautionary
programme implemented in 2014, under which Mazowieckie can only
debt-finance new
investments provided they fulfil certain conditions (eg.
obtaining EU grants).
Indirect risk stemming from the region's public service entities
(PSEs including
healthcare units in the form of sp zoz) remains high, driven by
ongoing
substantial financial support (capital injections, guarantees
and loans) for the
financially weak healthcare sector. We project that in the
medium term the
region's financial support for these entities could amount to
PLN100m-PLN150m
annually. In contrast, the strong financial health of the
region's railway
companies, whose debt is the highest among the region's PSEs
(close to 80% of
PLN735m PSE debt at end-2015) allows them to service their own
debt. This is due
to the long-term service contracts signed with the region for
the provision of
regional passenger railway.
The region's wealth indicators are above national average. Gross
regional
product per capita (the region has over five million
inhabitants) was 161% of
the national average in 2013 (the latest available data), mainly
driven by the
dominant service sector. The sector accounted for 73% of gross
value added
(Poland: 63%) and 67% of employment (Poland: 57%) in 2013. The
unemployment rate
was 7.4% at end-September 2016, below Poland's average of 8.3%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the region's net overall risk
falls below 70%
of current revenue and if the region sustains strong operating
performance with
an operating margin above 20%.
Mazowieckie's ratings could be downgraded if net overall risk
exceeds 130% of
current revenue on a sustained basis along with material
deterioration in
operating performance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The region's administrative borders remain unchanged.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Renata Dobrzynska
Director
+48 22 338 62 82
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
