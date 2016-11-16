(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. (Kuveyt Turk) and Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi A.S's (Turkiye Finans) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB' with Negative Outlooks. Both banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) have also been affirmed at 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The IDRs, National and senior debt ratings of Kuveyt Turk and Turkiye Finans are driven by support from the banks' majority shareholders, Saudi-owned National Commercial Bank (NCB; A/Negative) for Turkiye Finans and Kuwait Finance House (KFH; A+/Stable) for Kuveyt Turk. In Fitch's view the probability is high that Turkiye Finans and Kuveyt Turk would receive support from their parents, in case of need. This view is based on Turkey's strategic importance to NCB and KFH, the banks' integration with their parents and their ownership structures. Kuveyt Turk accounted for a high 27% of KFH's total assets at end-1H16. Given its size relative to its parent, Fitch believes that, in case of need, support would be forthcoming from the Kuwaiti government, on whose support KFH's own ratings rely. Turkiye Finans - which accounted for a more manageable 11.5% of NCB's total assets at end-1H16 - would look to its parent for support in the first instance, in Fitch's view. As NCB's ratings are driven by support from the Saudi government, Fitch believes support for Turkiye Finans would also be forthcoming from the Saudi authorities if needed. The support-driven Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs of Kuveyt Turk and Turkiye Finans are constrained by Turkey's 'BBB' Country Ceiling. The Negative Outlooks reflect the increased likelihood of a downgrade of the Country Ceiling given the Negative Outlook on the Turkish sovereign. The Country Ceiling reflects transfer and convertibility risks and limits the extent to which support from foreign shareholders can be factored into the banks' Long-Term IDRs. The banks' Local Currency IDRs also take into account Turkish country risks] The affirmation of the National Ratings of Kuveyt Turk and Turkiye Finans with Stable Outlooks reflects Fitch's view that the banks' creditworthiness relative to other Turkish issuers would likely remain unchanged in case of a sovereign downgrade. VR Turkiye Finans's and Kuveyt Turk's VRs reflect the banks' limited franchises (1.6% and 1.8% market shares of total assets at end-1H16, respectively). However, the banks are market leaders in the participation banking segment in Turkey, which offers reasonable growth prospects in the medium- to long-term, in Fitch's view. The VRs also factor in the banks' high, above-sector-average foreign currency loans, a large share of which consists of foreign currency-indexed lending. The exposure to foreign currency loans has been increased by the sharp depreciation of the Turkish lira since 2013. Furthermore, much of the banks' loan portfolios are to potentially high-risk SME customers. The latter accounted for 47% and 30% of customer loans at Turkiye Finans and Kuveyt Turk, respectively, at end-1H16, while foreign currency lending (including foreign currency-indexed loans) amounted to 47% and 43% of customer loans, respectively. Asset quality ratios at Turkiye Finans have deteriorated since 2015, in part driven by the contraction of its loan book. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio increased to 5.3% at end-9M16 from 4.2% at end-2015. In addition, regulatory group 2 watch list loans rose to 8.3% at end-9M16 from 4.4% at end-2015. Of these, a sizeable share had been restructured, indicating potential further asset quality problems as loans season. However, the high level of group 2 loans may in part reflect the bank's conservative approach to loan classification, as evidenced by the bank's negligible level of group 1 restructured loans compared with many banks in the sector. Kuveyt Turk reports stronger asset quality ratios than Turkiye Finans, with NPLs at a low 1.9% at end-1H16, but up from 1.7% at end-2015. However, regulatory group 2 watch list loans have also risen. They stood at 4.5% of gross loans at end-1H16, up from 2.7% at end-2014. Of these 58% had been restructured. Fitch regards specific reserve coverage of NPLs at Turkiye Finans as fairly low compared with the sector average, although adequate at Kuveyt Turk. Net NPLs were equal to a low 3.5% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at Kuveyt Turk at end-1H16 and a more material, but still manageable, 16% at Turkiye Finans at end-9M16. Fitch views the banks' funding and liquidity positions as reasonable and both banks have retained market access throughout 2016. Kuveyt Turk's loan/deposit ratio has compared consistently well with the sector average (end-1H16: a solid 103%), due to a stable and diversified deposit base and manageable foreign-currency wholesale funding (26% of total funding at end-1H16). Turkiye Finans saw an 11% deposit outflow in 3Q16 following a military coup attempt. However, this outflow, which has since abated, was apparently triggered by connections to the bank's minority shareholder, Boydak Group, which is allegedly linked to the Gulenist movement. NCB is in the process of acquiring Boydak Group's 22.3% stake in Turkiye Finans, which will increase its stake in Turkiye Finans to 90% from the current 67% and should reduce the potential for further such liquidity pressures at Turkiye Finans, in Fitch's view. The bank's loans/deposits ratio deteriorated as a result of the deposit outflow (end-9M16: a high 143%) and its share of non-deposit wholesale funding also rose (to a high 30% of total funding). However, Fitch views refinancing risk as limited due to the presence of NCB in its ownership structure. Similarly, the presence of KFH in Kuveyt Turk's shareholder structure limits refinancing risk at the subsidiary. Liquidity at Turkiye Finans and Kuveyt Turk remains satisfactory. By end-3Q16 Turkiye Finans's level of liquid assets had recovered to its pre-coup attempt level, facilitated by the rapidly amortising repayment structure of the bank's loan book. Fitch calculates that at end-1H16 both banks' foreign currency liquidity buffers covered their short-term foreign currency non-deposit liabilities due within a year. Nevertheless, foreign currency liquidity could come under pressure in the event of prolonged marked closure, as is the case for the sector. The capital ratios of Turkiye Finans and Kuveyt Turk also remain adequate with respective FCC/weighted risks ratios of 11.9% at end-9M16 and 11.7% at end-1H16. Capitalisation is supported by satisfactory internal capital generation at both banks and broadly adequate reserve coverage of NPLs (albeit both are weaker at Turkiye Finans). Capital buffers are sufficient to absorb moderate shocks but downside risks to capitalisation remain in view of the challenging operating environment and potential further lira depreciation. Capital ratios would have been between around 90bps and 110bps lower at end-3Q16 if it were not for the reduced risk weightings on loans funded by profit-sharing accounts. Kuveyt Turk's performance has been stable, and return on equity (ROE) remained above the sector average at 15.7% in 1H16. Turkiye Finans's performance has been somewhat weaker as ROE rose to 9.5% in 9M16 due to efficiency and productivity gains resulting from restructuring efforts, but was dampened by asset quality weakness and the contraction of the loan book. Loan impairment charges (LICs) absorbed a significant 58% of pre-impairment profit at Turkiye Finans in 9M16 and 41% at Kuveyt Turk in 1H16. Both banks' typically above-sector-average profit share margins (net interest margins) have historically been supported by a SME loan focus and fairly high cheap current account funding (reflecting the less price-sensitive participation bank depositors). KUVEYT TURK'S SUBORDINATED DEBT Kuveyt Turk's 'BBB-' subordinated debt rating is notched down once from the bank's 'BBB' IDR to reflect below-average recovery prospects in case of default. Subordinated debt was issued by the SPV of Kuveyt Turk, KT Sukuk Company Limited. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT A change in the ability or willingness of the parent banks to support their respective subsidiaries could affect the banks' IDRs, National Ratings and potentially also Support Ratings. The banks' Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs are also sensitive to changes in Turkey's Country Ceiling while the banks' Long-Term Local Currency IDRs are sensitive to Turkish country risks. Should NCB, which is on Negative Outlook, be downgraded this will not automatically result in negative rating action on Turkiye Finans given the fairly wide notching (three notches) between NCB's and Turkiye Finans's support-driven IDRs. VR VR downgrades could result from (i) bank-specific deterioration of asset quality; (ii) erosion of capital ratios due to continued lira depreciation; or (iii) a weakening of foreign currency liquidity positions. KUVEYT TURK'S SUBORDINATED DEBT The rating is sensitive to a change in Kuveyt Turk's Long-Term IDR, a revision in Fitch's assessment of the probability of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in the IDR, or a change in our assessment of loss severity in case of non-performance. The rating actions are as follows: Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S and Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi A.S Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating affirmed at '2' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable Turkiye Finans's TF Varlik Kiralama A.S., Kuveyt Turk's KT Sukuk Varlik Kiralama A.S. Contact: Primary Analyst Lindsey Liddell Director +44 20 3530 1008 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ahmet Kilinc Analyst +44 20 3530 1272 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 9569901 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here 