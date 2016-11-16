(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuveyt
Turk Katilim
Bankasi A.S. (Kuveyt Turk) and Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi
A.S's (Turkiye
Finans) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB' with Negative
Outlooks. Both
banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) have also been affirmed at 'bb-'.
A full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, National and senior debt ratings of Kuveyt Turk and
Turkiye Finans are
driven by support from the banks' majority shareholders,
Saudi-owned National
Commercial Bank (NCB; A/Negative) for Turkiye Finans and Kuwait
Finance House
(KFH; A+/Stable) for Kuveyt Turk.
In Fitch's view the probability is high that Turkiye Finans and
Kuveyt Turk
would receive support from their parents, in case of need. This
view is based on
Turkey's strategic importance to NCB and KFH, the banks'
integration with their
parents and their ownership structures.
Kuveyt Turk accounted for a high 27% of KFH's total assets at
end-1H16. Given
its size relative to its parent, Fitch believes that, in case of
need, support
would be forthcoming from the Kuwaiti government, on whose
support KFH's own
ratings rely. Turkiye Finans - which accounted for a more
manageable 11.5% of
NCB's total assets at end-1H16 - would look to its parent for
support in the
first instance, in Fitch's view. As NCB's ratings are driven by
support from the
Saudi government, Fitch believes support for Turkiye Finans
would also be
forthcoming from the Saudi authorities if needed.
The support-driven Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs of Kuveyt
Turk and Turkiye
Finans are constrained by Turkey's 'BBB' Country Ceiling. The
Negative Outlooks
reflect the increased likelihood of a downgrade of the Country
Ceiling given the
Negative Outlook on the Turkish sovereign. The Country Ceiling
reflects transfer
and convertibility risks and limits the extent to which support
from foreign
shareholders can be factored into the banks' Long-Term IDRs. The
banks' Local
Currency IDRs also take into account Turkish country risks]
The affirmation of the National Ratings of Kuveyt Turk and
Turkiye Finans with
Stable Outlooks reflects Fitch's view that the banks'
creditworthiness relative
to other Turkish issuers would likely remain unchanged in case
of a sovereign
downgrade.
VR
Turkiye Finans's and Kuveyt Turk's VRs reflect the banks'
limited franchises
(1.6% and 1.8% market shares of total assets at end-1H16,
respectively).
However, the banks are market leaders in the participation
banking segment in
Turkey, which offers reasonable growth prospects in the medium-
to long-term, in
Fitch's view.
The VRs also factor in the banks' high, above-sector-average
foreign currency
loans, a large share of which consists of foreign
currency-indexed lending. The
exposure to foreign currency loans has been increased by the
sharp depreciation
of the Turkish lira since 2013. Furthermore, much of the banks'
loan portfolios
are to potentially high-risk SME customers. The latter accounted
for 47% and 30%
of customer loans at Turkiye Finans and Kuveyt Turk,
respectively, at end-1H16,
while foreign currency lending (including foreign
currency-indexed loans)
amounted to 47% and 43% of customer loans, respectively.
Asset quality ratios at Turkiye Finans have deteriorated since
2015, in part
driven by the contraction of its loan book. The non-performing
loan (NPL) ratio
increased to 5.3% at end-9M16 from 4.2% at end-2015. In
addition, regulatory
group 2 watch list loans rose to 8.3% at end-9M16 from 4.4% at
end-2015. Of
these, a sizeable share had been restructured, indicating
potential further
asset quality problems as loans season. However, the high level
of group 2 loans
may in part reflect the bank's conservative approach to loan
classification, as
evidenced by the bank's negligible level of group 1 restructured
loans compared
with many banks in the sector.
Kuveyt Turk reports stronger asset quality ratios than Turkiye
Finans, with NPLs
at a low 1.9% at end-1H16, but up from 1.7% at end-2015.
However, regulatory
group 2 watch list loans have also risen. They stood at 4.5% of
gross loans at
end-1H16, up from 2.7% at end-2014. Of these 58% had been
restructured.
Fitch regards specific reserve coverage of NPLs at Turkiye
Finans as fairly low
compared with the sector average, although adequate at Kuveyt
Turk. Net NPLs
were equal to a low 3.5% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at Kuveyt
Turk at end-1H16
and a more material, but still manageable, 16% at Turkiye Finans
at end-9M16.
Fitch views the banks' funding and liquidity positions as
reasonable and both
banks have retained market access throughout 2016. Kuveyt Turk's
loan/deposit
ratio has compared consistently well with the sector average
(end-1H16: a solid
103%), due to a stable and diversified deposit base and
manageable
foreign-currency wholesale funding (26% of total funding at
end-1H16).
Turkiye Finans saw an 11% deposit outflow in 3Q16 following a
military coup
attempt. However, this outflow, which has since abated, was
apparently triggered
by connections to the bank's minority shareholder, Boydak Group,
which is
allegedly linked to the Gulenist movement. NCB is in the process
of acquiring
Boydak Group's 22.3% stake in Turkiye Finans, which will
increase its stake in
Turkiye Finans to 90% from the current 67% and should reduce the
potential for
further such liquidity pressures at Turkiye Finans, in Fitch's
view. The bank's
loans/deposits ratio deteriorated as a result of the deposit
outflow (end-9M16:
a high 143%) and its share of non-deposit wholesale funding also
rose (to a high
30% of total funding).
However, Fitch views refinancing risk as limited due to the
presence of NCB in
its ownership structure. Similarly, the presence of KFH in
Kuveyt Turk's
shareholder structure limits refinancing risk at the subsidiary.
Liquidity at Turkiye Finans and Kuveyt Turk remains
satisfactory. By end-3Q16
Turkiye Finans's level of liquid assets had recovered to its
pre-coup attempt
level, facilitated by the rapidly amortising repayment structure
of the bank's
loan book. Fitch calculates that at end-1H16 both banks' foreign
currency
liquidity buffers covered their short-term foreign currency
non-deposit
liabilities due within a year. Nevertheless, foreign currency
liquidity could
come under pressure in the event of prolonged marked closure, as
is the case for
the sector.
The capital ratios of Turkiye Finans and Kuveyt Turk also remain
adequate with
respective FCC/weighted risks ratios of 11.9% at end-9M16 and
11.7% at end-1H16.
Capitalisation is supported by satisfactory internal capital
generation at both
banks and broadly adequate reserve coverage of NPLs (albeit both
are weaker at
Turkiye Finans). Capital buffers are sufficient to absorb
moderate shocks but
downside risks to capitalisation remain in view of the
challenging operating
environment and potential further lira depreciation. Capital
ratios would have
been between around 90bps and 110bps lower at end-3Q16 if it
were not for the
reduced risk weightings on loans funded by profit-sharing
accounts.
Kuveyt Turk's performance has been stable, and return on equity
(ROE) remained
above the sector average at 15.7% in 1H16. Turkiye Finans's
performance has been
somewhat weaker as ROE rose to 9.5% in 9M16 due to efficiency
and productivity
gains resulting from restructuring efforts, but was dampened by
asset quality
weakness and the contraction of the loan book.
Loan impairment charges (LICs) absorbed a significant 58% of
pre-impairment
profit at Turkiye Finans in 9M16 and 41% at Kuveyt Turk in 1H16.
Both banks'
typically above-sector-average profit share margins (net
interest margins) have
historically been supported by a SME loan focus and fairly high
cheap current
account funding (reflecting the less price-sensitive
participation bank
depositors).
KUVEYT TURK'S SUBORDINATED DEBT
Kuveyt Turk's 'BBB-' subordinated debt rating is notched down
once from the
bank's 'BBB' IDR to reflect below-average recovery prospects in
case of default.
Subordinated debt was issued by the SPV of Kuveyt Turk, KT Sukuk
Company
Limited.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
A change in the ability or willingness of the parent banks to
support their
respective subsidiaries could affect the banks' IDRs, National
Ratings and
potentially also Support Ratings. The banks' Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDRs are
also sensitive to changes in Turkey's Country Ceiling while the
banks' Long-Term
Local Currency IDRs are sensitive to Turkish country risks.
Should NCB, which is on Negative Outlook, be downgraded this
will not
automatically result in negative rating action on Turkiye Finans
given the
fairly wide notching (three notches) between NCB's and Turkiye
Finans's
support-driven IDRs.
VR
VR downgrades could result from (i) bank-specific deterioration
of asset
quality; (ii) erosion of capital ratios due to continued lira
depreciation; or
(iii) a weakening of foreign currency liquidity positions.
KUVEYT TURK'S SUBORDINATED DEBT
The rating is sensitive to a change in Kuveyt Turk's Long-Term
IDR, a revision
in Fitch's assessment of the probability of the notes'
non-performance risk
relative to the risk captured in the IDR, or a change in our
assessment of loss
severity in case of non-performance.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S and Turkiye Finans Katilim
Bankasi A.S
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Turkiye Finans's TF Varlik Kiralama A.S., Kuveyt Turk's KT Sukuk
Varlik Kiralama
A.S.
Senior unsecured debt issues (sukuk): affirmed at 'BBB'
KT Sukuk Company Limited:
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ahmet Kilinc
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1272
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 9569901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014818
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001