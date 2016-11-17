(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Southchester (RF)
Limited's international and national scale ratings as follows.
The fund's
investment advisor is Southchester Investment Managers (Pty)
Limited.
International Fund Credit Quality Rating (IFCQR): 'BBB-f'
International Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating (IFMRSR): 'S3'
National Fund Credit Quality Rating (NFCQR): 'AA+f(zaf)'
National Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating (NFMRSR): 'S2(zaf)'
The affirmation of the IFCQR and NFCQR reflect the fund's stable
credit quality
while the affirmation of the IFMRSR and NFMRSR reflects the
fund's broadly
stable market risk profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weighted Average Credit Quality
On an international scale the fund's weighted average credit
quality is good, as
indicated by its weighted average rating factor (WARF) of
approximately 1.3 at
end-September 2016. This falls within the 'Af' range; however,
Fitch standard
stress tests show that in all scenarios tested the WARF declines
to a level
consistent with a rating in the 'BBBf' rating category due to
the fund's
concentrated holdings. The negative modifier ('-') aligns the
rating of the fund
with that of the South African sovereign (BBB-), resulting in
the overall
'BBB-f' rating.
Ona national scale the WARF was approximately 0.1 as of
end-September 2016,
which is consistent with a 'AAAf(zaf)' NFCQR. However, the fund
is concentrated,
with a top issuer exposure of almost 25% and Fitch has therefore
adjusted the
rating lower by a notch to account for concentration risk. While
the fund is not
a money market fund, it is comparable with money market funds in
South Africa in
terms of concentration risk.
In Fitch's opinion, South African money market funds are
concentrated because
the top three-issuer exposure is typically well in excess of 50%
of portfolio
holdings. This reflects the funds' investment mandates and the
structural
characteristics of the South African market, with a limited
supply of treasury
bills, and the five largest banks having a combined market share
of around 90%,
according to Fitch's estimates.
Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risk
The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk,
as reflected in
its short maturity profile.
The fund's low exposure to interest rate risk is dictated by the
fund's
investment policies, which limit to 90 days the fund's weighted
average maturity
(WAM) to interest rate reset date. Exposure to spread risk is
also low, as the
fund's investment policies limit the maximum maturity of
individual assets to
three years and the portfolio's WAL (i.e. maturity to final
maturity date) to
150 days when the maturity dates of buy-and-sell back repos are
included in the
calculation or 450 days when these contracts are excluded.
The fund's international market risk factor is consistent with a
'S1' IFMRSR.
However, Fitch has adjusted the IFMRSR down by two notches to
'S3', to reflect
the results of its stress testing and the greater volatility of
the South
African market compared with other international markets based
on observed
volatility.
The fund's national market risk factor is consistent with a
'S1(zaf)' NFMRSR.
However, the fund may invest in instruments that are not
accessible to money
market funds in South Africa and its maturity profile is longer
overall.
Therefore the agency believes that a 'S2(zaf)' rating best
reflects the fund's
overall market risk profile.
Fund Profile
Structurally, the fund is a debenture-issuing fixed income
portfolio, regulated
under the Commercial Paper Exemption Notice 2172 as issued by
the Registrar of
Banks in 1994 in terms of the Banks Act of 1990. It falls
outside the Collective
Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002. The debentures have an
initial maturity
of six years and can be redeemed by debenture holders daily,
with a maximum T+2
settlement. The debentures rank pari passu among themselves and
a negative
pledge exists over the issuer, preventing it from engaging in
any other
activities while any debentures remain outstanding.
Economically, Fitch views
Southchester as directly comparable with a mutual fund.
The fund had ZAR3.6bn in assets under management (AUM) as of
end-October 2016.
Investment Advisor
Fitch assesses the manager, Southchester Investment Managers
(Proprietary)
Limited, as suitably qualified, competent and capable of
managing the fund. It
is a small independent fixed income asset manager established in
2013,
authorised by South Africa's Financial Services Board and had
AUM of just over
ZAR4bn, principally in the fund as of end-October 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the fund's
credit quality or
market risk profile. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's
guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the
ratings. For example,
if credit deterioration occurs such that the WARF increases
beyond criteria
levels compatible with the IFCQR and NFCQR, a downgrade may
result.
Fitch would expect to downgrade the IFCQR if the South African
sovereign is
downgraded, leading to downgrades of the South African banks in
which
Southchester invests. Both the IFCQR and NFCQR could be
downgraded in the event
of a sustained deterioration in the fund's credit quality.
Fitch expects the IFMRSR and NFMRSR to be stable given the
fund's maturity
profile and investible universe. However, should interest rates
or market
volatility in South Africa structurally change then Fitch would
expect to
downgrade the ratings, notably the IFMRSR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.connolly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 22 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001