(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Southchester (RF) Limited's international and national scale ratings as follows. The fund's investment advisor is Southchester Investment Managers (Pty) Limited. International Fund Credit Quality Rating (IFCQR): 'BBB-f' International Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating (IFMRSR): 'S3' National Fund Credit Quality Rating (NFCQR): 'AA+f(zaf)' National Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating (NFMRSR): 'S2(zaf)' The affirmation of the IFCQR and NFCQR reflect the fund's stable credit quality while the affirmation of the IFMRSR and NFMRSR reflects the fund's broadly stable market risk profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weighted Average Credit Quality On an international scale the fund's weighted average credit quality is good, as indicated by its weighted average rating factor (WARF) of approximately 1.3 at end-September 2016. This falls within the 'Af' range; however, Fitch standard stress tests show that in all scenarios tested the WARF declines to a level consistent with a rating in the 'BBBf' rating category due to the fund's concentrated holdings. The negative modifier ('-') aligns the rating of the fund with that of the South African sovereign (BBB-), resulting in the overall 'BBB-f' rating. Ona national scale the WARF was approximately 0.1 as of end-September 2016, which is consistent with a 'AAAf(zaf)' NFCQR. However, the fund is concentrated, with a top issuer exposure of almost 25% and Fitch has therefore adjusted the rating lower by a notch to account for concentration risk. While the fund is not a money market fund, it is comparable with money market funds in South Africa in terms of concentration risk. In Fitch's opinion, South African money market funds are concentrated because the top three-issuer exposure is typically well in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. This reflects the funds' investment mandates and the structural characteristics of the South African market, with a limited supply of treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined market share of around 90%, according to Fitch's estimates. Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risk The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected in its short maturity profile. The fund's low exposure to interest rate risk is dictated by the fund's investment policies, which limit to 90 days the fund's weighted average maturity (WAM) to interest rate reset date. Exposure to spread risk is also low, as the fund's investment policies limit the maximum maturity of individual assets to three years and the portfolio's WAL (i.e. maturity to final maturity date) to 150 days when the maturity dates of buy-and-sell back repos are included in the calculation or 450 days when these contracts are excluded. The fund's international market risk factor is consistent with a 'S1' IFMRSR. However, Fitch has adjusted the IFMRSR down by two notches to 'S3', to reflect the results of its stress testing and the greater volatility of the South African market compared with other international markets based on observed volatility. The fund's national market risk factor is consistent with a 'S1(zaf)' NFMRSR. However, the fund may invest in instruments that are not accessible to money market funds in South Africa and its maturity profile is longer overall. Therefore the agency believes that a 'S2(zaf)' rating best reflects the fund's overall market risk profile. Fund Profile Structurally, the fund is a debenture-issuing fixed income portfolio, regulated under the Commercial Paper Exemption Notice 2172 as issued by the Registrar of Banks in 1994 in terms of the Banks Act of 1990. It falls outside the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002. The debentures have an initial maturity of six years and can be redeemed by debenture holders daily, with a maximum T+2 settlement. The debentures rank pari passu among themselves and a negative pledge exists over the issuer, preventing it from engaging in any other activities while any debentures remain outstanding. Economically, Fitch views Southchester as directly comparable with a mutual fund. The fund had ZAR3.6bn in assets under management (AUM) as of end-October 2016. Investment Advisor Fitch assesses the manager, Southchester Investment Managers (Proprietary) Limited, as suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. It is a small independent fixed income asset manager established in 2013, authorised by South Africa's Financial Services Board and had AUM of just over ZAR4bn, principally in the fund as of end-October 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the fund's credit quality or market risk profile. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For example, if credit deterioration occurs such that the WARF increases beyond criteria levels compatible with the IFCQR and NFCQR, a downgrade may result. Fitch would expect to downgrade the IFCQR if the South African sovereign is downgraded, leading to downgrades of the South African banks in which Southchester invests. Both the IFCQR and NFCQR could be downgraded in the event of a sustained deterioration in the fund's credit quality. Fitch expects the IFMRSR and NFMRSR to be stable given the fund's maturity profile and investible universe. However, should interest rates or market volatility in South Africa structurally change then Fitch would expect to downgrade the ratings, notably the IFMRSR. Contact: Primary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Committee Chairperson Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.connolly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 22 Aug 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001