WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Torun's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB' and National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(pol)'. The
Outlooks are
Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario of
the city's
sound budgetary performance, supported by robust financial and
strategic
management. The ratings also incorporate fairly high direct and
indirect risk
following large investments.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch expectations that the city
will maintain its
sound operating results in the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The city's overall budgetary performance in 2016 has been in
line with Fitch's
base case scenario. We expect Torun to maintain its satisfactory
operating
results over the medium term with an operating balance above
PLN100m or
1.2x-1.4x its annual debt-service obligations, including
interest and principal.
The debt-to-current balance ratio should remain at 10 to 11
years; well below
final debt maturity of 25 years.
Fitch expects Torun to post close to a balanced budget over the
medium term,
following the completion of most of its costly investments and
given that the
next large investment is not expected to start until 2018. As a
result we expect
debt to stabilise in 2016-2018. We forecast Torun's direct debt
to total
PLN890m at end-2016, in line with 2015 levels, or around 95% of
current revenue.
After 2018, debt will rise in line with requirements from EU
co-financed
investments as the city taps available EU funds available for
Polish
municipalities for 2014-2020.
The ratings are supported by the city administration's prudent
financial and
strategic management, particularly in long-term financial
projections and close
monitoring of both market conditions and budgetary
implementation. We also view
positively the city's debt policy of contracting long-term,
low-cost funding
from international financial institutions, of smoothing debt
repayments and of
maintaining sufficient coverage of annual debt obligations by
current balance.
Torun's ambitious investments in the past have resulted in
fairly high
indebtedness. At end-2015 the city's net overall risk (direct
and indirect debt)
was high at 141% of current revenue. Torun authorities have
shifted some
large-scale infrastructure improvement works to the city's
municipal companies,
which they are financing with debt and EU grants. We expect
public sector
entities' debt to gradually decline in line with their debt
redemption schedule.
Torun provides capital support to its public sector entities of
PLN40m annually,
which is included in the city's multiyear financial plan.
Torun is a medium-sized Polish city with around 202.000
inhabitants. GRP per
capita in the Bydgosko-Torunski sub-region, where the city is
located, was
103.6% of the national average in 2014. The city's economy is
diversified, with
services playing an important role. Torun is a cultural and
higher education
centre with about 40,000 students, ensuring a highly qualified
labour force. It
is an attractive tourist destination and receives about 1.5
million visitors
every year, as its old town is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
As with other municipalities in Poland, Torun launched the
"Family 500+"
programme in April 2016, which pays out a cash benefit of PLN500
per month per
child to families with more than one child. The local government
will disburse
the benefit - estimated at PLN80m in 2016 - made by the central
government
through transfers. As a result the programme is neutral to
city's operating
balance but operating and current margins, as well as
debt-to-current revenue
between 2016 and 2015, will not be directly comparable.
The regulatory regime for Polish local governments is stable.
Their activities
and financial statements are closely monitored and reviewed by
the central
administration. Disclosure in the local and regional government
accounts is
reasonable. The main revenue sources, such as income tax
revenue, transfers and
subsidies from the central government, are centrally distributed
according to a
legally defined formula, which limits the central government's
scope for
discretion. Additionally, local tax rates such as the real
estate tax, which
some local and regional governments (LRGs) are entitled to
collect, are capped
by the state. This makes LRGs somewhat reliant on decisions made
by the central
government and limits their revenue-raising flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if Torun reduces its direct and
indirect debt
below 100% of current revenue, while maintaining sound operating
performance as
reflected in a debt payback ratio of below 10 years.
The ratings could be downgraded if the overall debt burden
(direct and indirect
risk) exceeds 150% of current revenue or if its operating
balance becomes
insufficient to cover debt service (principal and interest) on a
sustained
basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Renata Dobrzynska
Director
+48 22 338 62 82
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+ 7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
