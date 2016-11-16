(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
ratings of
Constellation Brands, Inc. (Constellation), including the
company's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. A complete list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
The ratings upgrade for Constellation reflects the expected
continuation of
strong operating momentum and Fitch's expectation that leverage
will be managed
to Constellation's target (net debt to EBITDA) of 3.5x versus
previous target of
3x-4x. Constellation's cash priorities are focused on growth
investments, a
dividend pay-out ratio in the 25% to 30% range, opportunistic
M&A and share
repurchase strategy within the context of operating within its
leverage target.
Constellation has substantial financial flexibility to manage
capital allocation
priorities due to its increased scale, above-average revenue
prospects, EBITDA
growth in the low double-digit range and expected strong FCF
generation (once
capital investment ramps down by the end of fiscal 2018 from
beer capacity
expansion). Consolidated EBITDA margins in the 33% to 34% range
should continue
to strengthen by at least 250 to 300 basis points during the
next several years
driven by mix/price, independence from the interim beer supply
agreement,
innovation and improved operating asset utilization. The strong
profitability
also enables Constellation flexibility with investing behind the
brands through
increased marketing and sales capabilities. Fitch expects FCF
generation (Fitch
defined as CFFO less capital spending less dividends) to
increase to in excess
of $700 million in fiscal 2019 from a projected $300 million in
fiscal 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Transformative M&A Materially Increases Scale and Profitability
During the past three plus years, Constellation has transformed
its asset mix
through the 2013 Modelo acquisition ($5.3 billion including
additional true-up
payment), subsequent bolt-on acquisitions that have totalled in
excess of $2.5
billion including additional brewing capacity through the
Obregon acquisition
and the expected divestiture of its lower growth, lower margin
Canadian wine
business. Consequently, Constellation has materially increased
diversity, scale
and exposure to above-average market growth rates in the beer,
wine and spirits
segments. The recent bolt-on acquisitions present the
opportunity for
Constellation to better leverage distribution, marketing scale,
supply chain and
existing beer, wine and spirits assets. Fitch expects
Constellation will
continue to explore opportunistic bolt-on M&A activity.
Constellation has also
pursued a venture fund approach for low cost M&A opportunities
in early stage
start-up companies.
Leading Market Positions Focused On Premium Category
Constellation's ratings consider the company's leading market
positions and
well-known liquor portfolio. According to the company,
Constellation is the
third-largest U.S. beer company with approximately 25% share of
the high-end
U.S. beer market. Its Mexican beer portfolio is anchored by the
Corona and Casa
Modelo brands, which are the number 1 and 2 imported beer brands
in the U.S.,
respectively. Another strong performer is the quickly growing
craft beer brand,
Ballast Point, which is now leveraging Constellation's national
distribution and
marketing scale. The strong position is evident in
Constellation's double-digit
depletion volume growth rate compared to a relatively flat
overall growth rate
for the U.S. beer industry. Constellation is also one of the
world's largest
wine producers, is focused on the faster growing premium and
above categories
bolstered by recent bolt-on acquisitions, and produces Svedka,
the largest
imported vodka brand in the U.S.
Multiple Levers Driving Growth
Fitch believes Constellation's premium-positioned beer, wine and
spirits
portfolio is well placed to capture long-term growth and
increase value share
during the next couple of years with volume growth in the beer
segment in the
high-single digits range and wine and spirits segment in the
mid-single digits
range. Within the beer segment, the Mexican beer portfolio has a
strong appeal
with Hispanics, who consume 40% of Constellation's total beer
volume, and with
the millennial consumer base. In addition, long-term ongoing
premiumization
trends driven by Mexican imports and craft beer likely have
significant runway
for further penetration. Constellation's strategies to drive
growth include
increased distribution opportunities across its brand portfolio,
innovation
including extensions of its Corona and Modelo brands, leveraging
favorable
consumer demand trends and improved in-store merchandising.
The Ballast Point acquisition allows Constellation to more
effectively target
different demographic segments that are attracted to craft beer
and spirits and
should minimize potential cannibalization of its existing
Mexican beer and
spirits portfolio, thus supporting its growth profile. Risks to
Constellation's
growth profile would include a material change with the U.S.
government's view
on North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) or a significant
interruption
with the beer supply from the Nava brewery that would cause a
slowdown in
consumption trends.
Constellation has begun to reduce the risk of a single supply
source through a
greenfield brewery in Mexicali that should begin production of 5
million
hectolitres capacity in 2019. Additionally, the acquisition of
the smaller
capacity Obregon brewing facility will allow Constellation an
earlier exit from
its interim supply agreement and provide capacity to support
medium-term
innovation efforts.
The U.S. wine and spirits categories, with industry sales growth
in the
mid-single digit range the past year, are among the fastest
growing consumer
packaged goods categories with steadily increasing per capita
consumption rates
over the past decade. The luxury/ super luxury wine segments
have experienced
strong volume and dollar sales growth as consumers continue to
trade up to wine
priced $20 and above. Constellation's recent acquisitions of
wine and spirits
brands Meomi, Prisoner, High West and Charles Smith along with
the divestiture
of its Canadian wine business highlights the company's focus on
above premium
products by improving the growth/margin profile including
price/mix and asset
utilization within the wine and spirits portfolio.
Relatively Stable Leverage Expected
Fitch anticipates leverage (total debt/EBITDA) will remain in
line with the 3.5x
pro forma for the $400 million term loan issuance in September
over the
longer-term. The strong beer business operating trends, which
support the
expected high-single digit growth (Fitch's estimate) in
operating income,
affords Constellation flexibility around its capital allocation
priorities. This
flexibility will further increase as capital investments scale
down after fiscal
2018. Consequently, given Constellation's increasing scale and
cash generation,
Fitch expects further bolt-on M&A will not materially increase
leverage with
Constellation remaining relatively measured and opportunistic
with the pacing of
repurchasing shares.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Key assumptions within Fitch's rating case in FY2017 for
Constellation include:
--Consolidated revenue growth of approximately 12% supported by
growth from the
beer segment in the mid 16% range;
--Operating income margin for the beer segment in the low 35%
range; operating
income margin for the wine and spirits segment in the mid 25%
range;
--Operating cash flow of almost $1.6 billion;
--Capital spending of around $1 billion;
--FCF of approximately $300 million;
--Leverage (Total debt to EBITDA) of approximately 3.5x.
In FY2018, Fitch's assumptions for Constellation include:
--Consolidated revenue growth in the 2%-3% range after
divestiture of the
Canadian wine business including beer segment growth in the
high-single digit
range and organic wine and spirits growth in the mid-single
digit range;
--Operating income margin for the beer segment in the 35%-36%
range; operating
income margin for the wine and spirits segment of at least 27%;
--Operating cash flow greater than $1.8 billion;
--FCF of approximately $200 million;
--Bolt-on sized acquisitions;
--Leverage (Total debt to EBITDA) of approximately 3.5x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Change in financial policy with commitment to sustain leverage
(total
debt-to-operating EBITDA) at 3.0x or below;
--Sustained FCF margin above 5%;
--Growing volume trends for Constellation's primary brands.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Increased leverage such that total debt-to-operating EBITDA is
above the mid
3x range on a sustained basis;
--Deterioration in volume trends leading to market share losses;
--Significant and ongoing deterioration in profitability due to
competitive
activity;
--A prolonged operating issue that affects shipment of beer from
the Nava
Brewery;
--An adverse change with U.S. participation in NAFTA that could
the institution
of tariffs between U.S. and Mexico;
--A change in financial policy toward more aggressive
shareholder-based
initiatives.
LIQUIDITY
Constellation had a cash position of $177 million as of Aug. 31,
2016 with
nearly full availability ($1.13 billion) under its $1.15 billion
senior secured
revolving credit facility that matures in 2020. Constellation's
LTM FCF was $414
million. For fiscal 2017, Fitch expects FCF of approximately
$300 million given
increased capital investment requirements of around $1 billion
driven by Mexican
beer capacity expansion.
Constellation has two accounts receivable securitization
facilities that provide
additional borrowing capacity from $235 million up to $340
million and from $120
million up to $210 million structured to account for the
seasonality of the
company's business. Constellation had availability on the
facilities of $300
million and $105 million respectively as of Aug. 31, 2016 with
$70 million
outstanding. In September 2016, Constellation amended the
accounts receivable
securitization facilities extending each facility for an
additional 364-day
term. Constellation also had additional credit arrangements
totaling $807
million, with $462 million outstanding. These arrangements
primarily support the
financing needs of Constellation's domestic and foreign
operations including the
glass production plant joint venture.
Upcoming debt maturities include $700 million of 7.25% notes due
in fiscal 2018,
which Fitch expects will be refinanced. Annual amortization
requirements for the
term loans over the next three fiscal years is approximately $86
million
remaining in FY2017, $173 million in FY2018 and $173 million in
FY2019.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Constellation Brands, Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BB+/RR4'.
The Recovery Ratings on Constellation's unsecured notes have
been removed.
CIH International S.a.r.l.
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Constellation Brands, Inc.
--Senior secured revolver at 'BBB-';
--Senior secured term loan A at 'BBB-';
--Senior secured term loan A-1 at 'BBB-'.
CIH International S.a.r.l.
--European term loan A at 'BBB-'.
The Recovery Ratings on Consellation's senior secured revolver
and term loans,
and CIH's term loan have been removed.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Adjustments to include associate dividends with EBITDA for
leverage and
coverage ratios.
