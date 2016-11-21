(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Conagra
Brands, Inc.'s
(Conagra) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook
has been revised to Positive from Stable. A full list of ratings
follows at the
end of this release.
The Positive Outlook recognizes Conagra's evolution to a
business model that
should align well with the largest U.S. packaged food companies,
given the
potential for low-single digit organic growth and a mid-teens
operating margin
structure. Following a series of divestitures Conagra is
emerging as a pure play
portfolio of generally strong branded businesses. Given the
company's focused
investments in product innovation and marketing, Fitch believes
the company
could stabilize sales beginning fiscal 2018 (ending May 2018)
after several
years of modest declines. Positive rating momentum would occur
upon evidence of
stabilization in sales and upward momentum in operating margin
from the current
13% level, while maintaining leverage within 3x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Transition to Pure Play Branded Packaged Food Firm:
Conagra has transitioned to a pure play branded packaged food
company over the
past year by divesting and spinning off its private brand and
commercial
businesses. In July 2015, the company announced plans to sell
the private label
business (fiscal 2015 sales of approximately $4.1 billion and
EBITDA of $370
million), acquired in January 2013, which had been generating
weak operating
performance due to a highly competitive bidding environment,
combined with
service-related issues and execution shortfalls. In February
2016, the company
completed the sale to Tree House Foods, Inc., for $2.6 billion
in cash. Conagra
used a majority of the proceeds to pay down debt and ended
fiscal 2016 with
leverage of 2.8x compared to 3.6x in fiscal 2015.
The company also generated approximately $488 million in net
proceeds from the
July 2016 sales of Spicetec Flavors & Seasonings and JM Swank
businesses. On
November 9, 2016, the company completed the separation of
ConAgra Foods, Inc.
into two publicly traded companies, Conagra Brands, Inc. and
Lamb Weston
Holdings, Inc. (Lamb Weston), which is the frozen potato
business previously
classified under its commercial segment. Lamb Weston generated
approximately $3
billion in revenues and $593 million in adjusted EBITDA in
fiscal 2016. Conagra
retired $1.44 billion in debt and received a cash distribution
of $823.5 million
following the spinoff, with leverage further declining to 2.2x.
Excluding the divested businesses, Conagra generated $8.2
billion in revenues
and approximately $1.4 billion in EBITDA in fiscal 2016, which
compares to $15.8
billion in revenue and $2.2 billion in EBITDA in fiscal 2015
prior to the
divestitures. 90% of the predominantly branded business is based
in North
America with 85% of the business going through the retail
channels. Despite the
presence of some tertiary brands in the company's portfolio, 80%
of sales were
generated from brands with #1 or #2 category positions such as
Marie Calender's,
Hunt's, Slim Jim and Reddi-wip.
Over the medium term, Conagra is targeting low-single digit
organic sales growth
driven by focused investments in brands with higher growth
potential and product
innovation. The company is repositioning some of its major
brands such as
Banquet (approximately $850 million in retail revenues) at a
higher price point,
with the aim of achieving higher EBIT dollars despite some
initial losses.
Conagra is also working to revitalize some of its brands by
improving the food
quality and packaging as well as supporting brands through
disciplined
advertising and controlled promotions.
The repositioning cost 4% in top line in fiscal 2016 and the
impact is expected
to be similar in fiscal 2017 but realized product margins have
improved and
should support EBIT dollar growth over the next few years should
the company be
able to stabilize volume beginning fiscal 2018. The company
expects to support
its low single organic sales growth with the acquisition of
premium food brands
such as its recent purchase of the packaged foods business of
Frontera Foods,
Inc. to reorient the brand mix towards changing consumer
preferences that favor
more specialty, natural and organic options.
Margin Enhancement Initiatives Underway:
Conagra's EBIT margins in the low-teens at 12.8% in fiscal 2016,
below the
average 18.4% for the four largest U.S. packaged food companies
(with a range of
15.5% - 25%). The company attributed its lower margins to sales
being volume
driven and offering under-priced and over-promoted products,
which it is
addressing by resetting its volume base at higher price points.
Conagra improved
its adjusted gross margin 260 bps to 29.1% in fiscal 2016 and
Fitch expects
there could be another 150-200 bps opportunity over the next two
to three years.
In addition, Conagra is implementing a $300 million efficiency
program, which
includes $$200 million in SG&A reductions and $100 million of
trade efficiency.
These initiatives focus on cost-saving opportunities in
procurement,
manufacturing, logistics, and customer service, as well as
general and
administrative overhead levels.
Fitch expects EBIT margin to trend towards 15%-16% over the next
24 months.
Fitch's expectations are lower than the company's medium term
target of 32% for
gross margin and 16.5% for operating margin, given that our
sales growth
expectations are lower at flat to modestly positive annually and
our assumption
that the company will have to reinvest some of the savings back
into the
business in order to drive top-line as major packaged food
companies vie for
share in a low growth sector.
Leverage Expected to be Sustained within 3x:
The company paid down approximately $2.5 billion of debt in
fiscal 2016
following the private brands divestiture as well as the $550
million notes that
matured in July 2016. Post the spin-off of Lamb Weston, Conagra
has
approximately $3.5 billion in total debt, which includes the
retirement of an
additional $1.4 billion of notes, resulting in leverage of 2.2x.
M&A is an important part of Conagra's long-term growth strategy
and Conagra
could issue $1 billion in incremental debt for a bolt on
acquisition while
maintaining leverage within 3x. A potential risk to its current
rating is a
transformative transaction that drives leverage beyond 3.5x on a
sustained
basis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's assumptions in its base case projections are as follows:
--Revenue is expected to be approximately $7.8 billion in fiscal
2017, pro forma
for the spin-off of Lamb Weston. Organic growth is expected to
be flattish to
modestly positive over beginning fiscal 2018.
--Gross margin is expected to grow to 30% in fiscal 2017 and
improve modestly
thereafter to 31%.
--EBIT margin is expected to improve to approximately 15% over
the next 24
months, while EBITDA is expected to trend towards the $1.5
billion range.
--FCF is expected to be approximately $350 million - $400
million annually over
the next 24-36 months. Fitch expects this to be directed towards
the company's
share buyback program but could also be used for bolt-on
acquisitions.
--Total debt/EBITDA is expected to be within 3x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Execution of the company's strategic plan such that organic
growth is in the
low-single digit range and operating margins improve to
high-teens, bringing the
company in line with the industry average.
--Leverage (total debt-to-operating EBITDA) is sustained under
3x.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--If the company loses momentum and organic sales growth remains
modestly
negative, or a sizeable debt financed acquisition occurs, such
that leverage
(total debt-to-operating EBITDA) trends towards the mid-3.0x
range.
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity, Manageable Maturities: Pro forma for cash
proceeds from the
Lamb Weston spin-off, Conagra had a cash balance of $1.5 billion
as of August
28, 2016. The company maintains an undrawn $1.5 billion
revolving credit
facility expiring September 14, 2018 that provides backup to its
commercial
paper program. The company had no amount outstanding under its
commercial paper
program.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Conagra Brands, Inc. (previously ConAgra Foods, Inc.)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated notes at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable.
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings:
Ralcorp Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Committee Chairperson
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. For example,
Fitch added back
$45 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and $680
million in
restructuring charges to its EBITDA calculation in fiscal 2016.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015130
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001