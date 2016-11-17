(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to the
$1.85 billion multi-tranche senior notes issued by Simon
Property Group, L.P.,
the operating partnership of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:
SPG). The
offering is comprised of $550 million 2.35% notes due 2022, $750
million 3.25%
notes due 2026, and $550 million notes due 2046.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SPG's 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects the company's
high-quality retail
real estate portfolio, cycle-tested management team, its
market-leading access
to capital, and its significant scale which influences
efficiencies and the
aforementioned access to capital. Other strengths include its
financial
flexibility that stems from a low dividend payout ratio and a
sizable
unencumbered pool. Partially offsetting these strengths is
leverage that is low
on an absolute basis but high relative to the rating
sensitivities for the 'A'
rating. Moreover, SPG is unspecific about its financial policies
and credit
rating targets and has demonstrated a willingness to flex the
balance sheet for
external growth opportunities.
LEVERAGE STABILIZING AT CURRENT LEVELS
Fitch expects leverage will be in the 5x-5.5x range over the
next 12-to-24
months but closer to 5.5x for 2016, following the stabilization
of development
and re-development projects. Leverage sustaining between
4.5x-5.5x is
appropriate for the 'A' rating and thus Fitch's projections are
towards the
high-end of the range. These levels are largely unchanged from
where SPG has
operated recently with leverage at 5.3x for the quarter ended
Sept. 30, 2016,
compared to 5.4x and 5.2x for full years 2015 and 2014.
Fitch defines leverage as debt less readily available cash to
recurring
operating EBITDA including cash distributions from
unconsolidated entities plus
dividends from its investment in Klepierre shares net of
distributions to
noncontrolling property interests. Leverage when including 50%
of preferred
stock and preferred units was unchanged.
Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage will sustain in the
mid-to-high 4x
range over the next 12-to-24 months as compared to 4.5x for the
quarter ended
Sept. 30, 2016. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring
operating
EBITDA plus cash distributions from unconsolidated entities net
of distributions
to noncontrolling property interests less recurring capital
expenditures and
straight-line rent adjustments divided by total interest
incurred and preferred
stock dividends.
STRONG ASSET QUALITY DRIVING OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Fitch considers SPG's portfolio to be prime with notable trophy
assets, which
has supported operating performance despite tenant headwinds and
should be more
financeable on a relative basis. The portfolio has scale and
diversity with
interests in properties in North America, Asia and Europe,
ranging from Premium
Outlets to luxury malls. Fitch views SPG's 3Q16 $604 sales per
square foot and
outperformance relative to other mall REITs (as measured by
SSNOI growth) as
further indications of the portfolio's quality. Simon has
consistently
outperformed its U.S. mall REIT peers, with comparable NOI
growth exceeding
peers by an average of 240 basis points (bps) from 2005-2015 and
occupancy
outperforming peers by 100 bps from 2005-2015.
SPG has sought to address secular tenant pressures by reducing
exposure to
smaller and/or weaker assets through the Washington Prime Group
spin-off and
reinvesting in its portfolio through expansion and redevelopment
projects.
Nonetheless, persistent tenant headwinds could affect the
productivity and
financeability of SPG's portfolio.
MARKET-LEADING ACCESS TO CAPITAL
Fitch views SPG as having sector-leading and durable access to
capital, and its
relative and absolute access to debt capital are primary factors
behind the 'A'
rating. Substantiating this view is the diversity of SPG's
capital sources. SPG
has demonstrated access to debt capital in multiple currencies
(USD and EUR),
across a wide range of tenors (commercial paper through 30-year
notes) and at
all points in the cycle. SPG re-opened the REIT unsecured debt
market in 2009
when it issued $650 million of 10-year notes at 10.4%.
SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY RELATIVE TO OBLIGATIONS
SPG has appropriate financial flexibility considering the size
of its
obligations. SPG's primary sources of liquidity are its
unrestricted cash and
availability under the two revolving credit facilities totalling
$7.5 billion
and the contingent liquidity in the unencumbered asset pool.
Liquidity coverage is consistent with the sector at 1.7x for the
period Oct. 1,
2016 through Dec. 31, 2018 pro forma for the notes issued in
November 2016.
Liquidity sources include unrestricted cash, availability under
revolving credit
facilities and projected retained cash flows from operating
activities.
Liquidity uses include pro rata debt maturities, projected
recurring capital
expenditures and development expenditures. If 80% of secured
debt maturities
through 2017 are refinanced, liquidity coverage would improve to
2.2x.
Liquidity is enhanced by Simon's consistently low adjusted funds
from operations
(AFFO) payout ratio, which was 67% in 3Q16 and 66.7% in 2015,
compared with 64%
in 2014 and 59.2% in 2013. Fitch estimates that the company
generates greater
than $1 billion of internally generated liquidity per year,
which can be
deployed for future investments, development and/or debt
repayment. Unencumbered
assets (based on a stressed 7% capitalization rate) cover net
unsecured debt by
2.7x, which is appropriate for the rating.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that SPG's operating
fundamentals will
remain favorable over the next 12-to-24 months and that the
issuer will maintain
leverage consistent with the 'A' rating. Beyond the rating
horizon, Fitch
considers the mall's long-term competitive position as a key
determinant of
SPG's operating fundamentals, the financeability of its assets
and its overall
access to capital.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
include:
--Operating fundamentals remain accommodative but decelerate
modestly from
mid-single-digit SSNOI growth to reflect retailer headwinds;
--SPG continues to match redevelopment and expansion capex to
retained cash flow
from operations after dividends;
--SPG maintains market-leading access to capital, refinancing
all secured and
unsecured debt with like amounts but does not issue equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on SPG's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage was 5.3x for
the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016)
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (fixed
charge coverage was 4.5x for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016).
The following factors may have a negative impact on SPG's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Should SPG demonstrate or speak to more flexible financial
policies that
result in a deterioration in the company's market-leading access
to capital on
an absolute or relative basis;
--A leveraging transaction that materially weakens the company's
credit profile
and/or aggressive utilization of the company's common stock
repurchase program,
resulting in Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above
5.5x;
--Should the competitive position of malls generally or SPG's
portfolio
specifically deteriorate due to factors such as retailer
headwinds or changing
distribution channels, resulting in weaker operating
fundamentals and
financeability of SPG's portfolio;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
3x.
FULL LIST OF CURRENT RATINGS
Simon Property Group, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Preferred stock 'BBB+'.
Simon Property Group, L.P.
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facilities 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A';
--CP notes 'F1'.
Simon CP 2
--CP notes 'F1'.
Simon International Finance, S.C.A.
--Unsecured guaranteed notes 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 28, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations.
--Fitch has added cash distributions from unconsolidated
entities net of
distributions to noncontrolling property interests to recurring
operating
EBITDA;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $250 million of cash for working capital
purposes which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt;
--Fitch has included 50% of preferred equity and preferred units
(included in
noncontrolling interests) as debt.
