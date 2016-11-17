(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI/LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based
Taishin 1699 Money Market Fund (Taishin 1699 MMF)'s and Taishin
Ta-Chong Money
Market Fund's (Taishin Ta-Chong MMF) National Fund Credit
Quality Ratings at
'AA+f(twn)' and their National Fund Market Risk Sensitivity
Ratings at
'S1(twn)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the National Fund Credit Quality Rating
reflects the fund's
high credit quality and short maturity profile of its assets.
The
weighted-average rating factor (WARF) indicated a National Fund
Credit Quality
Rating of 'AAAf(twn)' at end-October 2016. However, the fund is
exposed to
securities rated 'BBB(twn)' and is subject to a regulatory
maximum
weighted-average maturity of 180 days, so Fitch has decided to
affirm the fund's
ratings at 'AA+f(twn) in line with its criteria, which takes
into account the
actual and prospective weighted-average credit quality of the
underlying
portfolio.
The affirmation of the National Fund Market Risk Sensitivity
Ratings is driven
by the funds' low exposure to interest-rate and spread risk, as
reflected in
their short asset maturity profiles.
WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATING FACTOR
Taishin 1699 MMF's portfolio had over 96% of assets rated in the
'A(twn)' to
'AAA(twn)' range and 4% in 'BBB(twn)', while Taishin Ta-Chong
MMF had 94% of
assets in the 'A(twn)' to 'AAA(twn)' range and 6% in 'BBB(twn)'
at end-September
2016. Taishin 1699 MMF had a WARF of 0.17 at end-September 2016,
while Taishin
Ta-Chong MMF's WARF was 0.19.
The funds have high industry concentration in the Taiwanese
banking and finance
sector, whose credit outlook is broadly stable. Taishin Ta-Chong
MMF is
concentrated, with the largest issuer representing around 20% of
its assets
under management at end-September 2016, and the top-five issuers
representing
55%. The top-five issuers in Taishin 1699 MMF account for 39% of
its assets
under management, lower than that of similarly rated peers.
The WARF indicates credit quality at 'AAAf(twn)' for both funds
if the top-five
issuers in each respective portfolio are downgraded by one notch
in the stress
test.
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK
The market risk factor (MRF) was 0.38 for both funds at
end-September 2016,
implying a National Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating of
'S1(twn)'. The
weighted-average maturity is 114 days for Taishin 1699 MMF and
110 days for
Taishin Ta-Chong MMF, lower than that of peers.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
Both funds are advised by Taishin Securities Investment Trust
Co., Ltd (TSIT).
The investment advisor is wholly owned by Taishin Financial
Holdings Co., Ltd.
(BBB/Stable/A+(twn)).
Fitch considers the investment advisor suitably qualified,
competent and capable
of managing the funds. TSIT has experienced asset management
staff and stable
investment processes. Its investment ideas are research-driven
and
implementation is overseen by its investment committee.
FUND PROFILE
The funds invest in time deposits, certificates of deposit,
commercial paper,
repos and short-term bonds. Taishin 1699 MMF is one of Taiwan's
largest money
market funds, with TWD51.2bn of assets under management at
end-September 2016
(equivalent to 6% of domestic listed money market fund assets).
Taishin Ta-Chong
MMF is a medium-sized money market fund in Taiwan, with
TWD12.9bn at
end-September 2016 (equivalent to 1.5% market share).
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to significant changes in the
funds' credit quality
or market risk profiles. A large adverse deviation from Fitch's
guidelines for
any key rating driver could lead to a rating downgrade.
Specifically, the
increase of 'BBB(twn)' rated securities and extension of asset
maturity could
negatively affect the WARF. The funds' ratings are also
sensitive to
deterioration in the credit quality of Taiwan's banking sector
due to their
large exposure to that sector.
Fitch expects the National Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating
to remain stable,
given the funds' short asset maturity profiles. However, if
interest-rates or
market volatility in Taiwan structurally change or the funds'
asset maturity
profiles are substantially extended, Fitch would expect to
downgrade their
National Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Ratings.
TSIT provides Fitch with monthly information, including details
of the
portfolios' holdings, credit quality and transactions, to
maintain the funds'
ratings. Fitch monitors the portfolios' credit composition, the
credit
counterparties used by the manager and the overall market risk
profile of the
investments.
RATING CRITERIA
Fitch rates money market funds (MMFs) in Taiwan under its global
bond fund
rating criteria. This reflects the differences the agency
perceives between
Taiwanese MMFs and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its
international and national
MMF rating criteria. Specifically, the liquidity profile, asset
credit quality
and maturity mismatch are inconsistent with Fitch's view of the
risk profile of
a MMF. Comparisons between different national fund rating scales
or an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Li Huang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3018
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Limited
3401, 34/F, Shanghai Tower
No.479 Lujiazuihuan Road
200120 Shanghai China
Secondary Analyst
Minyue Wang
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1406
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 22 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
