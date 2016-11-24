(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Bank of
Valletta's (BoV) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
Viability Rating to
'BBB' from 'BBB+' and to 'bbb' from 'bbb+', respectively. Fitch
has also
affirmed the bank's Short-Term IDR at 'F2', Support Rating (SR)
at '5' and
Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'No Floor'. The Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is
Stable.
The downgrade of BoV reflects our view that its capitalisation
is under pressure
from increasing regulatory requirements and that its current
capital ratios are
not fully reflecting operational and market risks. We believe
that although the
bank is considering strengthening its capital through a new
share offer, this
would not be sufficient to meet all future requirements and for
the bank to
maintain its VR at 'bbb+'.
Although the bank has put in place a series of measures to
reduce risks, we
believe its risk controls continue to lack the depth required
for the risks it
faces in its operating environment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
BoV's IDR is driven by the bank's intrinsic strength as
indicated by the VR. In
assessing the bank's VR we have considered the strong franchise
of BoV in Malta,
where it has leading market shares, as well as a lack of
geographical and
business diversification. The bank's operations focus largely on
commercial and
retail businesses, which in turn have resulted in some
concentrations towards
government exposures and the real estate sector.
The bank has stated its intention to reduce such concentrations
but, given the
domestic operating environment, alternatives are limited. This,
in our view,
also continues to put pressure on its risk appetite and
underwriting standards.
Further, risk controls in the non-credit-risk division have not
evolved in line
with the growth of certain businesses. While the Maltese
regulatory framework
has improved over the past few years, its implementation is less
thorough than
in EU countries with the most stringent framework.
The bank's balance sheet grew 8% in the financial year to
September 2016,
following strong growth in deposits, which were partially
invested in
investment-grade EU bank and government securities. Although the
concentration
of Maltese government bonds has reduced, it remains the bank's
largest sovereign
risk.
By writing off a portion of its impaired loans in FY16, the bank
has
demonstrated a proactive attitude towards reducing the stock of
its impaired
loans on its balance sheet, which fell to 5.1% of gross loans
(from 6.7% at
end-FY15). This figure, however, remains higher than average in
similar
operating environments. Coverage of impaired loans of 87%
compares well
internationally.
BoV's profitability benefits from sound core revenues generated
from commercial
business activities, sound operating efficiency, and contained
loan impairment
charges.
We have considered BoV's capital levels in conjunction with
ongoing increasing
regulatory requirements. The increase in capital the bank
expects to raise by
2018 should be viewed against the likely negative impact the
introduction of
IFRS 9 in 2018 will have on capital. Furthermore, the use of the
standardised
approach towards calculating risk-weighted assets may
underestimate the risks
which the bank faces, such as operational risk (reputation and
conduct, for
example, linked to the inflows of new non-resident deposits) and
market risk.
BoV's Short-Term IDR, which is the higher of the two ratings
mapped to 'BBB',
continues to reflect the bank's robust funding and liquidity.
BoV's deposit base
is robust, underpinned by a leading domestic franchise, an
improving
loan/deposit ratio (which reached a comfortable 44% at
end-FY16), while
unencumbered liquid assets remain stable at a high 16% of total
assets.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BoV's Support Ratings (SRs) of '5' and Support Rating Floors
(SRFs) of 'No
Floor' reflect our view that senior creditors cannot rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that a
bank becomes
non-viable, after the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive and the Single
Resolution Mechanism came into effect. This provides a framework
for resolving
banks that require senior creditors to be involved in burden
sharing when
necessary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
BoV's IDRs are sensitive to changes in the bank's VR. Progress
on capitalisation
and asset quality could over time result in the ratings being
upgraded. A
reduced stock of impaired loans as well as improvements in risk
controls will
also be positive for the ratings.
BoV's ratings are sensitive to management's stance on improving
the bank's
capitalisation. The ratings may be downgraded if capital or the
control
environment is insufficiently reinforced to sustain growth or
new businesses.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the
banks. Although not
impossible, Fitch views this as highly unlikely.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gianluca Romeo
Director
+39 02 879087 201
Via Morigi, 6
Milano
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015309
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
