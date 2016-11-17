(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BT Group plc's (BT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. BT's ratings take into account its solid incumbent telecom position in the competitive UK telecoms market following its acquisition of EE, and its strong cash flow generation and conservative leverage relative to European incumbent peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS Consistent Delivery of Guidance BT Group plc delivers consistent business and financial performance. Without the benefit of a diversified portfolio of international assets - something that most of its peers enjoy - BT's focus on its domestic incumbent operations, service delivery and cost efficiency has delivered stable and improving performance. Financial results consistently meet management guidance, evident in its results for FY16 (financial year ending March 2016). Management has set out financial targets through to FY18, which we believe will be met. Cash flow performance, as seen in its pre-distribution free cash flow (FCF) margin of 11.5% is strong relative to peers; Fitch's FY17 forecast funds from operations (FFO) net leverage of 1.8x benefiting from a full year's consolidation of EE (2.3x at FY16), low for the rating level. Measured Financial Policy Clearly stated financial policies, including a commitment to a 'BBB+' target rating, public guidance on free cash flow and a progressive but measured dividend policy, underline Fitch's rating-case expectations of moderately improving leverage and a relatively high degree of ratings headroom. A leverage threshold of 2.5x FFO net leverage at 'BBB+' remains more stringent than for similarly rated telecoms peers. This is a function of a lack of geographic diversification, some regulatory uncertainty and limited visibility over longer-term pension deficit payments. Diversified Service Platform Fitch upgraded BT's rating to 'BBB+' in February following the acquisition of EE, a step that Fitch viewed as eliminating any residual concerns over the limitations of the company's service platform diversification. EE establishes the business on a similar footing to the wider incumbent peer group, with the addition of the country's leading mobile network operator, in Fitch's view, a sound strategic fit. Integration risk remains, but progress is on track and the management track record of delivering efficiencies is strong. BT is therefore positioned to capitalise on its wider service platform, particularly in the enterprise and business segments. Content Strategy Well Executed BT launched its TV product in 2012, with an ambition to be a strong number two in sports content in the British TV market. A significant share of English Premier League (EPL) games and the addition of live Champions League coverage from the 2015 season anchor BT's content strategy, in our view. This has driven consumer uptake - 1.7m BT TV subscribers as of September 2016. The UK market for sports rights continues to show significant cost inflation - the 2015 auction of EPL rights for the seasons from 2016 saw costs across the total available packages rise by an aggregate 70% (BT's packages rising by 30%). BT's cash flow scale and management's measured approach to cost inflation suggests these risks are manageable. Regulatory Overhang The broad conclusions of Ofcom's digital communications review published in February, confirmed our central case that structural separation is not the likely or primary regulatory goal. Better access to Openreach's passive infrastructure (ie, its ducts and poles) along with greater independence and transparency of the Openreach board appear to be the regulator's primary objectives. The separation discussion remains ongoing, although both sides acknowledge significant common ground exists. We continue to expect functional separation to remain the broad regulatory framework for Openreach, while acknowledging whatever settlement is reached may have some operational and financial impact on BT. DERIVATION SUMMARY BT's ratings are supported by its consistent financial performance, solid and improving operating fundamentals, its strengthened service platform following the EE acquisition and measured financial policies. Limitations in the rating relative to its peers reflect a largely domestic focus, a successful content strategy which is likely to entail ongoing cost inflation, high pension deficit payments and a degree of regulatory overhang. The company sits comfortably at the 'BBB+' level; its metrics comparing favourably with similarly rated large telecom peers, albeit it exhibits lower geographical diversification. In times of financial stress larger more diversified operators tend to have levers such as asset sales or minority listings available to them, levers that are less available to a company such as BT. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for BT include:- - low single-digit underlying revenue growth (excluding transit revenues) driven by strength in the consumer segment and an improved competitive position following the acquisition of EE, especially in the enterprise segment; - EBITDA margin to remain in the low to mid-thirties, reflecting some incremental content cost inflation offset by revenue growth, cost efficiencies and the realisation of targeted EE integration synergies; - estimated spectrum renewal payment in the region of GBP300m in FY17; - capex to increase to around GBP3.5bn - GBP3.6bn in FY17, reflecting the EE acquisition, integration capex and the ESN contract, moderating thereafter; - dividend growth of around 12% reflecting public guidance of above 10% and share buybacks of around GBP200m per year. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Fitch considers BT's mainly domestic focus, competitive and regulatory environment are likely to limit further ratings upside. - A tangibly reduced leverage profile coupled with a significant easing in the competitive and regulatory environment would be necessary before an upgrade was considered. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A downgrade to 'BBB' would be likely if FFO net adjusted leverage was expected to remain consistently above 2.5x. - Deterioration in the key operating and financial metrics at BT's main operating subsidiaries, or significant risk taking in relation to the development of BT Consumer's pay-TV offering. LIQUIDITY Sound Liquidity: At end-September 2016 the group had cash and current investments of GBP3.0bn. LIQUIDITY Sound Liquidity: At end-September 2016 the group had cash and current investments of GBP3.0bn. In addition, BT has increased its committed facility, which matures in September 2021, from GBP1.5bn to GBP2.1bn which remains fully undrawn. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS BT Group plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' British Telecommunications plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+' Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2 