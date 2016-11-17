(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BT Group
plc's (BT)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is below.
BT's ratings take into account its solid incumbent telecom
position in the
competitive UK telecoms market following its acquisition of EE,
and its strong
cash flow generation and conservative leverage relative to
European incumbent
peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Consistent Delivery of Guidance
BT Group plc delivers consistent business and financial
performance. Without the
benefit of a diversified portfolio of international assets -
something that most
of its peers enjoy - BT's focus on its domestic incumbent
operations, service
delivery and cost efficiency has delivered stable and improving
performance.
Financial results consistently meet management guidance, evident
in its results
for FY16 (financial year ending March 2016). Management has set
out financial
targets through to FY18, which we believe will be met.
Cash flow performance, as seen in its pre-distribution free cash
flow (FCF)
margin of 11.5% is strong relative to peers; Fitch's FY17
forecast funds from
operations (FFO) net leverage of 1.8x benefiting from a full
year's
consolidation of EE (2.3x at FY16), low for the rating level.
Measured Financial Policy
Clearly stated financial policies, including a commitment to a
'BBB+' target
rating, public guidance on free cash flow and a progressive but
measured
dividend policy, underline Fitch's rating-case expectations of
moderately
improving leverage and a relatively high degree of ratings
headroom. A leverage
threshold of 2.5x FFO net leverage at 'BBB+' remains more
stringent than for
similarly rated telecoms peers. This is a function of a lack of
geographic
diversification, some regulatory uncertainty and limited
visibility over
longer-term pension deficit payments.
Diversified Service Platform
Fitch upgraded BT's rating to 'BBB+' in February following the
acquisition of
EE, a step that Fitch viewed as eliminating any residual
concerns over the
limitations of the company's service platform diversification.
EE establishes
the business on a similar footing to the wider incumbent peer
group, with the
addition of the country's leading mobile network operator, in
Fitch's view, a
sound strategic fit. Integration risk remains, but progress is
on track and the
management track record of delivering efficiencies is strong. BT
is therefore
positioned to capitalise on its wider service platform,
particularly in the
enterprise and business segments.
Content Strategy Well Executed
BT launched its TV product in 2012, with an ambition to be a
strong number two
in sports content in the British TV market. A significant share
of English
Premier League (EPL) games and the addition of live Champions
League coverage
from the 2015 season anchor BT's content strategy, in our view.
This has driven
consumer uptake - 1.7m BT TV subscribers as of September 2016.
The UK market for sports rights continues to show significant
cost inflation -
the 2015 auction of EPL rights for the seasons from 2016 saw
costs across the
total available packages rise by an aggregate 70% (BT's packages
rising by 30%).
BT's cash flow scale and management's measured approach to cost
inflation
suggests these risks are manageable.
Regulatory Overhang
The broad conclusions of Ofcom's digital communications review
published in
February, confirmed our central case that structural separation
is not the
likely or primary regulatory goal. Better access to Openreach's
passive
infrastructure (ie, its ducts and poles) along with greater
independence and
transparency of the Openreach board appear to be the regulator's
primary
objectives.
The separation discussion remains ongoing, although both sides
acknowledge
significant common ground exists. We continue to expect
functional separation to
remain the broad regulatory framework for Openreach, while
acknowledging
whatever settlement is reached may have some operational and
financial impact on
BT.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
BT's ratings are supported by its consistent financial
performance, solid and
improving operating fundamentals, its strengthened service
platform following
the EE acquisition and measured financial policies. Limitations
in the rating
relative to its peers reflect a largely domestic focus, a
successful content
strategy which is likely to entail ongoing cost inflation, high
pension deficit
payments and a degree of regulatory overhang. The company sits
comfortably at
the 'BBB+' level; its metrics comparing favourably with
similarly rated large
telecom peers, albeit it exhibits lower geographical
diversification. In times
of financial stress larger more diversified operators tend to
have levers such
as asset sales or minority listings available to them, levers
that are less
available to a company such as BT.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for BT include:-
- low single-digit underlying revenue growth (excluding transit
revenues) driven
by strength in the consumer segment and an improved competitive
position
following the acquisition of EE, especially in the enterprise
segment;
- EBITDA margin to remain in the low to mid-thirties, reflecting
some
incremental content cost inflation offset by revenue growth,
cost efficiencies
and the realisation of targeted EE integration synergies;
- estimated spectrum renewal payment in the region of GBP300m
in FY17;
- capex to increase to around GBP3.5bn - GBP3.6bn in FY17,
reflecting the EE
acquisition, integration capex and the ESN contract, moderating
thereafter;
- dividend growth of around 12% reflecting public guidance of
above 10% and
share buybacks of around GBP200m per year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Fitch considers BT's mainly domestic focus, competitive and
regulatory
environment are likely to limit further ratings upside.
- A tangibly reduced leverage profile coupled with a significant
easing in the
competitive and regulatory environment would be necessary before
an upgrade was
considered.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- A downgrade to 'BBB' would be likely if FFO net adjusted
leverage was expected
to remain consistently above 2.5x.
- Deterioration in the key operating and financial metrics at
BT's main
operating subsidiaries, or significant risk taking in relation
to the
development of BT Consumer's pay-TV offering.
LIQUIDITY
Sound Liquidity: At end-September 2016 the group had cash and
current
investments of GBP3.0bn. In addition, BT has increased its
committed facility,
which matures in September 2021, from GBP1.5bn to GBP2.1bn which
remains fully
undrawn.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
BT Group plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
British Telecommunications plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Joe Howes
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1382
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014960
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001