LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hungary's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-' with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Hungary's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'A-' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs at 'F3'. The
ratings on Hungary's senior unsecured short-term local currency
issues have also
been affirmed at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Hungary's 'BBB-' ratings reflect membership of the European
Union (EU), strong
governance indicators and high GDP per capita. Current account
surpluses in
recent years have helped reduce external debt. The rating is
constrained by high
government debt (forecast at 74% of GDP in 2016 vs. 40% for the
'BBB' peers'
median), a weak banking sector and a track record of unorthodox
economic policy.
The latter has contributed to low private investment and
affected growth
potential.
Fitch expects growth will remain subdued relative to peers, with
real GDP
growing 2.1% in 2016 from 3.1% in 2015. The slowdown reflects
the impact of
lower EU funds' disbursements on public investment. The ramp up
of the new EU
fund cycle next year should support acceleration in growth to
2.6% in 2017 and
2018. Domestic demand will benefit from the improved labour
market (the
unemployment rate fell to 5.0% in 3Q16 from 6.8% in 3Q15) and
accommodative
monetary and fiscal policies.
The agency forecasts a government deficit in 2017 of 2.4% of GDP
and 2.2% in
2018, from an expected 1.7% in 2016. The 2017 budget includes
higher public
wages (after a multi-year freeze) and cuts in taxes (totalling
HUF90bn, or 0.3%
of GDP, including the banking tax). Fitch believes the EU
deficit threshold of
3% of GDP and the Hungarian law on debt reduction lower the risk
of additional
fiscal slippage in the run-up to general elections in 2018.
Fitch expects the government debt to GDP ratio will gradually
decline to 71.4%
by 2018 from 74.7% in 2015. This assumes a primary balance
averaging 0.5% of
GDP, real GDP growth converging towards 2%, and a gradual
recovery in inflation
and interest rates. The government's ability to refinance debt
is less exposed
to global financial volatility given a marked decline in the
share of
non-residents' in total debt. According to estimates by the
Hungarian central
bank, it fell to 39% in September 2016 from 57% in December
2011.
High current account surpluses in recent years (equivalent to
3.2% of GDP in
2015 vs. a deficit of 1.8% for the 'BBB' median) and EU funds
inflows have
supported a rapid decline in net external debt (NXD), at 25.9%
of GDP in 2Q16
from 73% of GDP in 2012 (according to Fitch's methodology which
differs from the
Hungarian central bank methodology). NXD remains high relative
to the 'BBB'
peers' median (1.9% of GDP). International reserves fell to
USD27bn in October
2016 (vs. USD33bn at end-2015) as the government repaid external
debt, leading
to only limited improvement in the external liquidity ratio
despite lower
external debt. Fitch forecasts the current account will remain
in surplus,
supporting a further decline in net external debt and improved
external
liquidity, although the surplus will narrow as domestic demand
improves.
Banks' balance sheets are weakened by a high ratio of
non-performing loans to
total assets (6.1% for corporates, 16.8% for households in June
2016). Fitch
expects that the supportive operating environment and reduced
regulatory
pressures on Hungarian banks will contribute to a gradual
improvement in their
asset quality and performance. The system capitalisation (20.9%
of risk-weighted
assets on average in June 2016) is adequate and refinancing
risks are fairly
limited. The bank tax has almost halved in 2016 and the risk of
further policy
interventions negatively affecting the banking sector has now
reduced, adding to
system stability.
Fitch expects no lasting deterioration in the relationship with
EU partners
despite recent disagreements over migration policy. EU countries
are key
economic partners and EU funds accounted for 57% of government
capital
expenditure during 2007-2013. In early October, Hungary held a
referendum on EU
migrant quotas. Despite the overwhelming support among voters
for the
government's proposal to ban migrants, the result was
invalidated by a low
turnout of below 50%.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Hungary a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Macro: -1 notch, to reflect weaker policy credibility
resulting from a track
record of unorthodox and unpredictable policy moves and low
growth potential
relative to the peers group.
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect the higher net
external debt stock
than peers.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are evenly balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk
factors could
individually or collectively trigger positive rating action:
- Continued reduction in external indebtedness and improved
external liquidity
supported by current account surpluses.
- Sustained decline in government debt/GDP.
- Stronger GDP growth potential supported by an improved
business environment.
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are:
- Renewed rise in government debt/GDP.
- Deterioration in the economic policy framework potentially
leading to adverse
developments in external or government finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Hungarian
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their
foreign parent banks.
Fitch expects relationships with the EU will remain on track
despite occasional
tensions.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
