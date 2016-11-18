(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rwanda's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Rwanda's senior unsecured foreign
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'B+'
and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rwanda's 'B+' IDRs and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating drivers:-
Falling commodity prices, especially for coffee and metal ores,
have increased
balance of payments pressures facing Rwanda. The trade deficit
for 1H16 widened
by 6.5% yoy, with Fitch forecasting the current account deficit
to worsen to
16.9% of GDP in 2016, from 13.5% in 2015, exacerbated by the
current drought and
the purchase of two aircraft by the national airline in 2H16
(2.2% of GDP). Our
base case is for the deficit to narrow to 11.8% in 2017 due to
the authorities'
tightening policy, import substitution measures and the aircraft
purchases
dropping out of the figures. However, any setbacks in the
implementation of the
adjustment measures or a further worsening of commodity prices
could result in
the current account deficit failing to narrow and external
financing pressures
rising.
Rwanda's large structural current account deficit has led to a
depreciation of
the Rwandan franc (RWF), which has accelerated in 2015 and 2016
due to the
strengthening of the US dollar and a slowdown of capital flows
to frontier
emerging market economies. The RWF depreciated by 9.6% yoy in
October 2016.
Official reserves are forecast to fall to 3.6 months of external
payments in
2016 from 4.0 months in 2015, before firming to 3.8 months in
2017 supported by
a USD203m IMF foreign currency loan.
The current account deficit is financed mainly through external
borrowing, donor
flows and partially through FDI inflows. Net external debt has
risen to 24.7% of
GDP in 2016, from 3.6% in 2012 primarily driven by sovereign
external borrowing,
and is increasing Rwanda's vulnerability to external shocks.
Fitch forecasts the general government deficit to worsen to 4.7%
of GDP for
FY16/17 from 3.5% in FY15/16, before improving to 3.7% in
FY17/18. Fiscal policy
tightening will aid in the external adjustment, as capital
expenditure outlays
are forecast to fall from 11.7% of GDP in FY15/16 to 10.4% by
FY17/18.
Structural reforms to improve tax compliance and widen the tax
base are aimed at
alleviating dependence on donor grants as they are phased out
and replaced by
concessionary loans in the coming years. Rwanda's government
debt/GDP was lower
than the 'B' median at 42.3% of GDP in FY15/16, but is forecast
to rise to 47.7%
in FY16/17 and 51.0% by FY18/19 due to the purchase of the two
aircraft, the IMF
support loans, and the continued replacing of donor grants with
concessionary
loans.
High and stable growth and low inflation relative to regional
peers are key
rating strengths, with five-year average real GDP growth of 6.7%
and a five-year
average inflation rate of 4.1%. Real GDP contracted in 1Q16 and
2Q16 by 0.5% and
1.4% qoq (nsa), respectively, primarily due to the prolonged
drought, which
impacted export crop production, and the scaling back of
construction activity
following the completion of the Kigali Conference Centre and
Marriot hotel
projects in 2015. Mining activity also contracted as metal ore
prices remain
depressed. Fitch expects growth to recover in 2H16 as the wetter
season
approaches, with 2016 growth forecast to be 6.0% (2015: 6.9%)
and improving
slightly to 6.2% in 2017.
Inflation rose to 7.4% yoy in October 2016, from an annual
average inflation
rate of 2.5% in 2015. This was driven mainly by the drought
affecting
agricultural produce, leading to a rise in vegetable prices of
26.7% yoy in
October 2016, while energy inflation picked up to an average of
4.4% in the
first 10 months of 2016, from a low of 1.1% in 2015.
Pass-through of the RWF/USD
depreciation has been limited as the RWF has appreciated
slightly relative to
currencies of its regional EAC trade partners, which account for
25% of goods
imports.
Rwanda ranks highly on governance indicators, outperforming the
'B' and 'BB'
medians. Political stability and effective governance have been
key to
maintaining donor support in Rwanda. Criticism from
international donors of the
government's constitutional reform to allow the president to run
for a third
term following a landslide referendum victory in November 2015,
has stopped
short of donors withdrawing or delaying donor funds. Fitch does
not expect
significant delays or withdrawal of donor funds during the 2017
presidential
elections as the international community has had time to react
to the
possibility of Mr Kagame's third term.
However, the limited freedom of political expression in Rwanda
has the potential
to result in domestic unrest in the lead up to and during the
election. Any
fresh allegations by the UN of government support of Burundi
rebels could
trigger delays or suspension of aid as experienced in 2012,
which could widen
the fiscal deficit and exacerbate external financing pressures.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Rwanda a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B+' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger a negative rating action are:
- Failure to narrow the current account deficit and slow the
rise of net
external debt.
- Failure to attract long-term capital to finance the large
current account
deficit, resulting in a depletion of foreign exchange reserves.
- A sharper than expected contraction or suspension of donor
grants and loans,
which would weaken the fiscal and external positions.
- A material threat to political stability.
- A failure to stabilise the upward trajectory of the gross
general government
debt/GDP ratio.
The main factors that could individually or collectively lead to
positive rating
action are:
- Continued strong GDP growth supporting income convergence
towards 'B' rated
peers.
- Marked narrowing of the current account deficit, supported for
example by
strong export growth and greater regional integration.
- An increase in tax revenue, decline in government debt/GDP and
increased
fiscal financing flexibility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Rwanda will continue to implement structural
reforms and prudent
economic policies with support from the IMF.
Fitch assumes that broad social and political stability will be
maintained in
the lead-up to and during the 2017 presidential elections.
