HONG KONG, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Changsha Pilot
Investment Holding Group (Changsha Pilot) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also
assigned Changsha Pilot's proposed senior unsecured US dollar
notes an expected
rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'.
Changsha Pilot's ratings are credit-linked to, but not equalised
with, Fitch's
internal assessment of the creditworthiness of Changsha
Municipality. The
ratings reflect majority and controlling ownership of Changsha,
strong control
and oversight by government, as well as limited strategic
importance and weak
integration. These factors indicate a strong likelihood of
support from the
municipality, if needed.
The net proceeds of the proposed bond issue will be used for
general corporate
purposes. The proposed bonds will be issued directly by Changsha
Pilot and are
rated at the same level as its IDR as they will constitute
direct,
unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of
Changsha Pilot and
rank pari passu with all its other senior unsecured obligations.
The final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent
upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status Attribute Mid-range: Changsha SASAC directly and
indirectly holds
60% of Changsha Pilot, and the remaining 40% is subject to
repurchase back by
Changsha State-Owned Asset Company, which is another Changsha
SASAC wholly owned
entity. Changsha SASAC has controlling stakes in the company,
and it has no
intention to dilute its shareholdings.
Strategic Importance Attribute Mid-range: Changsha Pilot is the
major local
government financing vehicle in Hunan Xiangjiang New Area, which
facilitates the
government in implementing strategic development plans within
the area. Hunan
Xiangjiang was approved by central government in 2015 as the
first national
level New Area in central China. Changsha Pilot plays a leading
role in the
development, construction and management of Hunan Xiangjiang New
Area's land and
infrastructure. Changsha Pilot's strategic importance, however,
is constrained
by its geographical concentration of business in a relatively
small area in
Xiangjiang New Area, Changsha.
Control and Supervision Attribute Stronger: Changsha
Municipality closely
monitors and controls Changsha Pilot. The board of supervisors
is the highest
supervision body of the company while the board of directors is
the highest
decision-making body of the company. The latter is primarily
responsible for
planning Changsha Pilot's operations, investments, annual
financial budgets, and
any major financing and restructuring. Changsha SASAC appoints
and approves the
majority of the board members.
Integration Attribute Weaker: Government subsidies, mainly for
public projects,
account for a small portion of Changsha Pilot's annual revenue.
Capital
injection, land cost reimbursement and asset purchases help fund
operations as
well as capital spending. However, cash inflows from the
government at times may
not match significant capex, resulting in increased receivables
that constrain
liquidity.
Weak Standalone Profile: Changsha Pilot is highly leveraged due
to its
capital-intensive land and infrastructure development nature. As
the company is
unlikely to deleverage over the medium term, funds from
operations are likely to
remain negative and EBITDA interest coverage at below 1x. The
standalone profile
is also weakened by the extended reimbursement periods of land
cost and asset
repurchase agreements, resulting in high inventories and
receivables.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Linkage with Municipality: A stronger or more explicit support
commitment from
Changsha Municipality may trigger a positive rating action.
Significant changes
to Changsha Pilot's strategic importance, a diluted municipal
shareholding, or
reduced explicit and implicit municipality support, could
trigger a negative
rating action.
Creditworthiness of Municipality: An upgrade or downgrade of
Fitch's internal
credit view on Changsha may trigger a similar rating action on
Changsha Pilot.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
