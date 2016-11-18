(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
'A(EXP)' rating with
a Negative Rating Watch to Abbott Laboratories' (ABT, Abbott)
notes offering.
The net proceeds are expected to be used to fund the company's
acquisition of
St. Jude Medical Inc. (STJ, St. Jude). Abbott is also in the
process of
potentially acquiring Alere Inc. (Alere).
Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch as more details regarding
the transaction
become available. Fitch expects to downgrade Abbott to
'BBB'/'F2'.
A full list of ratings follows the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--St. Jude is a good strategic fit, but the acquisition will
significantly
stress leverage for at least two years with or without the
acquisition of Alere.
--Abbott's diversified product portfolio is positioned to
deliver
mid-single-digit organic growth with the acquisition(s) and on a
standalone
basis.
--Fitch anticipates that Abbott's efforts to improve operating
margins will
continue to yield results through organic improvements in sales
mix and cost
control plus integration-related synergies.
--Fitch forecasts Abbott generating positive free cash flow
(FCF) excluding the
near-term negative effect of one-time acquisition/integration
related costs.
--Fitch expects the company's Nutrition, Diagnostics and
Established
Pharmaceuticals segments to benefit from the growth in emerging
markets.
--Abbott's ongoing focus on new product introductions across
virtually all of
its business segments bodes well for growth and margins.
--The company faces challenges regarding reimbursement for some
of its products,
as well as near-term adverse foreign exchange movements and
select international
economic stress.
--Fitch expects that Abbott will maintain adequate liquidity
through cash
generation, bank credit and access to the capital markets.
Sound Acquisitions/High Leverage: Abbott's planned acquisitions
of St. Jude and
Alere are good strategic fits. Both expand Abbott's market
presence in segments
that the company currently operates, by providing the company
with broader
product offerings. The acquired portfolios, in aggregate, will
also offer
organic growth potential. Abbott should be able to realize the
combined
forecasted pre-tax synergies (from St. Jude and Alere) of
roughly $800 million
within four years of the acquisitions. The equity value of the
St. Jude
transaction is approximately $25 billion ($46.75 in cash and
0.8708 shares of
Abbott common stock per share of St. Jude) plus roughly $5.7
billion assumed net
debt. Abbott intends to acquire Alere for $5.8 billion cash
(equity value) and
around $2.6 billion of assumed net debt.
The two acquisitions will significantly increase debt, with
leverage forecasted
to remain above 3.0x through 2019. Without the Alere
acquisition, forecasted
leverage would likely remain at or above 3.0x through 2018.
Fitch expects Abbott
will reduce leverage to durably below 3.0x thereafter, through a
combination of
debt reduction and increased EBITDA. Operating margins will
likely improve
because of favorable shifts in sales mix, good cost control and
synergies. FCF
should stay significantly positive (excluding one-time
restructuring costs). The
potential BBB'/'F2' post-transaction rating assumes Abbott will
pursue a more
conservative approach to capital deployment, with share
repurchases, dividend
increases and acquisitions remaining modest.
The transaction is likely to close near year-end 2016 pending
regulatory
approvals. The addition of St. Jude's products will
significantly expand
Abbott's medical device portfolio, particularly in the area of
cardiovascular
disease. The deal will position Abbott as the number-one or
number-two player in
many of the sub-segments of the cardiovascular device market.
The combination
provides minimal overlap in product categories and offers Abbott
a larger
presence in the faster growing device areas of atrial
fibrillation, structural
heart and neuromodulation.
Abbott estimates that it will realize roughly $500 million in
annual synergies
by 2020 from the St. Jude acquisition. Broader portfolios within
the
sub-segments of cardiovascular should provide Abbott with
increased
contracting/shelf space opportunities when contracting with
hospital management
and purchasing groups. Cost-related synergies in the areas of
sourcing plus some
overlap in sales force and administrative functions should be
attainable. In
addition, Abbott has a demonstrable record of accomplishment of
acquiring and
successfully integrating acquisitions.
Alere Expands Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Fitch believes the
acquisition of Alere
makes sense strategically, as the combination will increase
Abbott's presence in
point-of-care diagnostics and prospects to expand Alere's
products into
international markets. Abbott already has a strong position in
the medical
diagnostics market. The point-of-care segment of the diagnostics
market will
likely grow faster than the in vitro diagnostic market during
the intermediate
term. The company also expects to achieve nearly $300 million in
pre-tax
synergies by 2019 and more thereafter.
Durable Margin Improvement: Abbott will likely focus on
improving margins
through cost control and generating a favorable shift in sales
mix. In addition
to securing the forecasted acquisition-related synergies, Fitch
looks for Abbott
to continue driving efficiencies across its business segments.
Innovative,
value-added product launches should be able to secure attractive
pricing. Fitch
expects margin improvements will be durable during the
intermediate term.
Stable Operations Prior/Post Acquisition: Fitch forecasts that
Abbott's
diversified product portfolio (with or without the two
acquisitions) will
continue to produce mid-single-digit organic growth in the
intermediate term,
given the strength of its product offerings and its geographic
mix. However,
adverse foreign exchange movements will likely hamper reported
growth in the
near term, although margins should remain moderately insulated
from the trend.
Revenue growth and margin support should provide for solid FCF
generation.
Positive FCF/Conservative Capital Deployment: Fitch estimates
that Abbott will
generate normalized FCF in 2018 and 2019 of roughly $1.5 billion
to $1.6
billion, with one-time transaction-related costs hampering FCF
before then.
Forecasted revenue growth and moderately improving margins will
drive cash
generation. Capital expenditures and dividends incrementally
increase during the
forecast period, as the company focuses on strengthening its
balance sheet and
credit profile. FCF should be sufficient to fund debt reduction,
modest share
repurchases and small acquisitions.
Select Market Headwinds: Abbott faces a few challenges in select
geographic
markets, including restrictive reimbursement rates for diabetic
supplies and
infant nutritionals in the U.S. Unfavorable foreign exchange
rate movements and
economic stress in Venezuela will likely hamper reported
top-line growth.
However, foreign exchange affects margins less than reported
revenues because
the company has significant operations (costs) in some
geographies that are
experiencing currency devaluation.
Emerging Markets Supporting Growth: Fitch expects a significant
portion of
Abbott's growth will come from emerging markets, fueled by
favorable
demographics, economic growth. Nutrition, Diagnostics and
Established
Pharmaceuticals, in particular, should benefit from the rapidly
growing middle
class in these markets. Consumer out-of-pocket purchases account
for a large
portion of revenues in these markets. This contrasts to
developed markets, where
the vast majority of purchases involve third-party payers. As
such, rising
disposable income is an important driver of demand in these
markets.
New Product Flow: Abbott continues to refresh its product
portfolio across all
of its business segments, helping to drive growth through market
expansion
and/or market penetration. Newer products with improved efficacy
and safety
profiles often garner value-added prices, offering support for
margins. Many of
the company's launches are tailored to specific geographies.
Fitch expects the
potential addition of Alere's and St. Jude's pipelines will
further support
innovative product introductions over the long term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Abbott
Laboratories
(excluding the St. Jude acquisition) include:
--Leverage to increase significantly in the near to intermediate
term, if the
Alere acquisition is completed.
--Mid single-digit organic revenue growth with organic growth
offset by negative
foreign exchange rate effects.
--Incrementally improving margins, particularly in Nutritional
Products and
Diagnostics, given Abbott's efforts to improve efficiencies in
these two
segments.
--Modest annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) during 2016 but significantly improving throughout
the forecast
period.
--Continued share repurchases and dividend increases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch once more details regarding
the transaction
are available. However, given the currently available
information and assuming
Abbott acquires both Alere and St. Jude, Fitch expects that
Abbott's ratings
would likely move to 'BBB'/'F2'.
The following rating sensitivities exclude the potential
acquisition of St.
Jude:
--Leverage to increase significantly in the near to intermediate
term, if the
Alere acquisition is completed.
--Mid-single digit organic revenue growth with organic growth
offset by negative
foreign exchange rate effects.
--Incrementally improving margins in Nutritional Products and
Diagnostics as
well other areas within the firm.
--Continued share repurchases and dividend increases.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch expects Abbott to maintain adequate
liquidity, as it
will term out all of its and STJ's short-term borrowings ($3.5
billion- $4
billion) and ultimately end up with full availability on its $5
billion
revolving credit facility that expires in July 2019 and
availability on its CP
program.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch maintains the following ratings on Negative Watch:
Abbott Laboratories
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Bank credit facility 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper program 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Peter Molica
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0288
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Relevant Committee Date: April 27, 2016
Fitch has made no material financial adjustments that are not
disclosed within
the company's public filings.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001