(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed three
tranches from SMART
ABS Series 2015-4E Trust's automotive and equipment-backed
floating-rate notes.
The transaction is a securitisation of Australian auto and
equipment receivables
originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited. The notes are
issued by Perpetual
Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of the
series.
The full list of rating actions is shown below (balances as at
October 2016
payment date):
AUD402.3m Class A-A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
EUR83.8m Class A-E notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
and
AUD22.87m Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement is
sufficient to support the notes at their current rating levels,
the performance
of the underlying assets, which remain within the agency's
expectations, and
Fitch's expectations of Australia's economic conditions.
At the end of September 2016, 30+ day delinquencies were 1.0%,
below the 2Q16
Fitch Dinkum ABS Index of 1.5%. Net losses since closing were
0.27% after sale
recoveries (0.23% net of all recoveries) and have been below
Fitch's base-case
to date. Excess spread has been more than sufficient to cover
any losses
incurred.
As at the October 2016 payment date, the transaction paid
principal on a
sequential basis. The payment method will switch to pro-rata at
the November
2016 payment date as the respective pro-rata paydown triggers
will be met.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The prospect for a downgrade is considered remote due to the
level of
subordination and excess spread available on all transactions. A
significant and
unexpected increase in delinquencies, defaults and losses would
be necessary
before any negative rating action would be considered.
USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pool and the
transaction. There were
no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not
reviewed the
results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio as
part of its
ongoing monitoring.
As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of Macquarie Leasing's origination files and found the
information
contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with
the
originator's policies and practices and the other information
provided to the
agency about the asset portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
Loan-by-loan data provided by Macquarie Leasing as at
end-September 2016
Transaction reporting data provided by Macquarie Leasing as at
end-September
2016
Loan enforcement details provided by Macquarie Leasing as at
end-September 2016
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Hai Duong Le
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 19 Aug 2016)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
here
Related Research
SMART ABS Series 2015-4E Trust
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015082
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001