SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded
Singapore-based semiconductor assembly and test company STATS
ChipPAC Ltd's
(STATS) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-' and placed the IDRs on Rating Watch
Negative.
In addition, the agency has placed the 'BB' rating on STATS's
8.5% USD425m
senior secured notes due 2020 on Rating Watch Negative and
assigned the notes a
Recovery Rating of 'RR2'. The notes are guaranteed by all the
key operating
companies, except those in China and Thailand.
The downgrade reflects the lower cash generation and sustained
negative FCF at
STATS's parent, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co.,
Ltd (JCET) group.
This is due to high capex to expand capacity for advanced
packaging
technologies. We believe the group's risk profile has increased;
STATS has
significantly underperformed our expectations because of the
loss of revenue
from existing customers due to integration issues and relocation
of its Shanghai
facility.
The Rating Watch Negative reflects uncertainty around the
Chinese Securities
Regulatory Commission's (CSRC) approval for the swap of USD100m
of shares held
by Semiconductor Manufacturing Investment Corp (SMIC) and
USD300m of shares held
by China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co., Ltd.
(IC fund) in
intermediate holding companies of STATS for JCET equity. SMIC's
planned equity
injection of USD400m into JCET also needs approval from CSRC.
The Rating Watches will be resolved once the CSRC makes a
decision on the
capital changes. We may assign a Stable Outlook to the IDRs if
CSRC approves the
capital changes and STATS receives equity.
Should the CSRC withhold approval, we may downgrade the rating
because our 2016
estimated FFO-adjusted leverage of 6.0x (forecast 2017:
5.4x-5.5x) is much
higher than the 4.5x level at which Fitch would consider
negative rating action.
In such a scenario, the liquidity of JCET and STATS could
further weaken,
particularly if the IC fund and SMIC exercise put options to
exchange their
shares for cash.
The bonds have not been downgraded because for issuers with IDRs
in the 'B'
category, we perform bespoke recovery analysis for rated
instruments which, in
this case, leads to a Recovery Rating of 'RR2' and therefore a
bond rating two
notches above the IDR. When the IDRs were in the 'BB' category,
we rated the
bonds a single notch above the IDRs, reflecting the benefits of
the security
package.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Linkages with Parent: STATS's ratings are based on the
consolidated
credit profile of JCET, given the strong operational and
strategic linkages
between the two entities. STATS is strategically important for
JCET group's
credit profile because it will contribute about 45%-50% of 2016
group revenue
and EBITDA. STATS's advanced packaging capability in Korea and
Singapore are key
for JCET's success in the industry. JCET controls the board at
STATS and its key
operating decisions.
Weakness at STATS: We estimate JCET group's 2016 revenue and
EBITDA to be around
USD2.4-2.5bn and USD460m-USD480m, respectively, which are lower
than our earlier
expectations, primarily due to weakness at STATS. We expect
STATS's revenue and
EBITDA to decline by around 15% and 20%, respectively, in 2016
(2015: -16% and
-18%) due to an industry downturn and delays in completion of
JCET's acquisition
of STATS and integration issues, which resulted in loss of
revenue from some
existing customers.
We forecast JCET's standalone revenue and EBITDA to increase 35%
and 20%,
respectively, in 2016 (2015: 23% and 14%), which will partially
offset slowing
cash flow growth at STATS. JCET's Chinese operation's growth at
above-industry
rates is driven by growing demand for legacy and advanced
packaging technologies
from Chinese smartphones makers.
Negative FCF: We expect JCET group's 2016-17 FCF to be negative
as its CFO will
be insufficient to fund the planned capacity expansion. Group
capex will be
around USD700m in 2016 before reducing to around USD500m during
2017-18. The
group is investing to expand STATS's wafer-level technology and
JCET's
system-in-package (SiP) capacity in Korea. STATS's re-location
of its Shanghai
facility to JCET's Jiangyin facility is cash neutral as
relocation expenses will
be met by the USD163m compensation to be received from the local
authorities in
Shanghai.
Challenging Industry Environment: The average selling price in
the outsourced
assembly and testing (OSAT) industry is declining due to intense
competition
amid a weak personal computer market and subdued smartphone
growth. The industry
is fragmented and is increasingly facing competition from
original equipment
manufacturers (OEMs) and foundries investing in advanced
packaging technologies.
OSAT companies, which focus on the back-end of the manufacturing
process, suffer
disproportionately during downturns as OEMs and foundries bring
more testing and
packaging back in-house, significantly cutting outsourcing
demand. We forecast
the OSAT industry's 2017 revenue to grow by the
mid-single-digits (2016: 2%-3%)
to USD27bn-USD28bn with ASP to decline by 3%-5%.
Consolidation Benefits in Medium Term: The benefits from
on-going consolidation
in the OSAT industry may be realised only in the medium term in
the form of
higher capacity utilisation, better bargaining power and more
stable ASPs.
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (BBB/RWN) plans to
acquire the
second-largest OSAT company, Silicon Precision Industry Ltd, to
create the
largest OSAT company with a revenue market share of 29%.
Third-largest Amkor
Technology acquired J-Devices in 2015 and increased its market
share to 15%.
JCET acquired STATS in 2015 for USD780m and now has a combined
market share of
10%.
Bond Rated Higher Than IDR: We rate STATS's 8.5% USD425m secured
bond two
notches above its IDR to reflect superior recovery benefits of
the security
package, which covers principally all of STATS's group assets
outside China and
Thailand. About 74% of STATS's group assets are held at the
subsidiaries
providing security. The guarantors on the bond generate about
75% of STATS's
group revenue and EBITDA. As of 30 September 2016, the
non-guarantor
subsidiaries had USD28m of debt and approximately USD192m of
trade payables.
Tight Liquidity: JCET group's liquidity is stretched with cash
balance of
USD440m (CNY2.8bn) and undrawn committed bank facilities of
USD26m at
end-September 2016, which are insufficient to pay for short-term
debt of
USD845m. We expect the group to have a liquidity shortfall of
about USD700m in
2016. However, we expect JCET group to continue to enjoy strong
support from
Chinese banks and it should be able to refinance its short-term
debt.
JCET plans to use the USD400m equity injection from SMIC to
repay part of the
short-term debt. STATS needs liquidity support from JCET given
its likely FCF
deficit of USD70m-80m in 2016. It needs to maintain a minimum
cash balance of at
least USD60m-USD70m (cash at end-September: USD96m). STATS is
currently in
breach of a maintenance covenant of debt/EBITDA of 4.0x on its
USD315m bank
facilities. The bank has temporarily waived the covenant and has
asked JCET to
infuse equity to lower the leverage ratio. JCET provided USD30m
to support
liquidity at STATS in 3Q16.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Group's revenue to grow by around 10%-12% in 2016. Revenue to
rise by around
15% in 2017, driven by the fast-growing SiP business and
recovery in STATS's
revenue.
- Group's EBITDA margin to decline to 16%-17% in 2017-18 (2015:
18%) mainly due
to an increasing share in the revenue mix of the fast-growing
SiP business,
which has lower margin of 10%.
- 2016 capex of USD700m. Capex of USD500m during 2017-18.
- STATS to relocate its Shanghai facility to Jiangyin (within
JCET's existing
facility) in 2017. It will receive USD49m and USD65m in
compensation in 2016 and
2017 respectively. We have assumed that the amount will be used
for relocation
expenses during the same period.
- Our rating case assumes that the CSRC approves the capital
changes and SMIC's
equity injection.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- JCET's cash flows are lower than our expectations, leading to
its consolidated
FFO-adjusted leverage deteriorating above 4.5x on a sustained
basis, even if the
CSRC approves the capital changes.
- The CSRC rejects the plan for IC fund and SMIC to swap their
shares and SMIC's
additional equity investment, or liquidity deteriorates further.
- JCET's loss of control and/or majority board representation in
STATS and its
holding companies.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action:
- We may assign a Stable Outlook to the 'B+' IDRs if CSRC
approves the share
swap plan by IC fund and SMIC along with SMIC's additional
equity, provided
financial performance is sufficient to ensure that JCET's
consolidated
FFO-adjusted leverage is below 4.5x.
- We may upgrade the IDRs to 'BB-' if the CSRC approves the
capital changes and
the business improves such that JCET's consolidated FFO-adjusted
leverage is
likely to be sustained below 3.5x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
