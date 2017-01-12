(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Reward
Scientific and
Technological Industry Group Co., Ltd's (Reward Group) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with Stable
Outlook. Fitch
has also published the Chinese consumer product and packaged
food producer's
foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'B+' with a Recovery
Rating of
'RR4'.
Fitch has also assigned Reward International Investment Co.
Ltd's (Reward
International) proposed senior notes an expected rating of
'B+(EXP)' with a
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Reward International is a 100% owned
subsidiary of
Reward Group. The securities will be unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed
by Reward Group.
The notes are rated at the same level as Reward Group's senior
unsecured debt
rating as they represent unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the company. The final rating is subject to the receipt of
final
documentation conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Balance Sheet Profile: Reward Group's leverage is healthy,
with
FFO-adjusted net leverage of 1.3x at the end of 2015. Fitch
expects FFO
fixed-charge coverage to remain above 3x in the next few years
after the
acquisition of Panrosa US. Reward Group's debt maturity profile
is also
improving as the company has been refinancing its short-term
debt with
longer-term domestic bonds throughout 2016. As of 30 June 2016,
Reward had
readily available cash of CNY4.2bn, restricted cash of CNY272m
and unutilised
credit facilities of CNY232m, sufficient to cover short-term
borrowings of
CNY1.7bn.
Diversifying Operations: Prior to 2015, Reward Group mainly
operated as a
manufacturer of household cleaning products (such as laundry
detergent) and a
dairy producer supplying whole milk power (WMP) to packaged food
companies such
as Wahaha and Kraft. Reward Group has diversified its product
offerings in the
past two years. It successfully expanded into formula milk and
soy milk, which
already accounted for CNY1.2bn or 20% of total revenue in 2015.
In the consumer
product segment, it aims to expand in personal care products
through the
acquisition of Panrosa US.
Weak Market Position, Execution Risks: Reward Group's market
position in each of
its markets is relatively weak - it only had 1% share in China's
laundry
products market in 2015 and 7.6% share in China's industrial
milk power market
in 1H16. There is also limited product differentiation, and most
of Reward
Group's products face fierce competition from both local and
overseas brands.
Reward Group's new-business initiatives have limited synergy
with existing
businesses, and execution risk is high due to the company's
short track record
in these areas.
Concentrated Shareholding, Low Transparency: Reward Group is a
privately owned
company, and the level of financial disclosure is weaker than
listed companies.
It is also not audited by one of the Big 4 accounting firms. Mr.
Hu Keqin, the
founder of Reward Group, holds 72.3% of the company's shares
while his family
holds another 23.6%. The concentrated shareholding means that
there is limited
board oversight, with the two independent board members only
appointed in 2016.
Food Safety Risks: Reward Group's dairy operations were briefly
suspended in
April 2016 after a review by China Food and Drug Administration.
No problematic
product sample was found, but the review flagged issues with the
condition of
the production facilities, quality control, record-keeping, and
implementation
of food safety regulations. Although operations resumed shortly
after that, the
incident highlights food safety as a potential risk. Any
regulatory violations
may inadvertently damage Reward Group's reputation and pressure
the company's
profits and cash flows.
Bond Issuance to Fund Acquisition: Reward Group plans to use the
bond proceeds
to acquire Panrosa US for CNY1.3bn, after having acquired
Panrosa Jiangsu, the
China production facility, in 2015. Panrosa US produces daily
products such as
hand creams and shower gels, and has a complete distribution
network in the US,
including wholesalers and budget supermarkets like Dollar Tree
and Dollar
General. Following the acquisition, Reward Group plans to expand
Panrosa's
business in both China and international markets.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- 3%-5% revenue growth in 2017-18, driven by new businesses and
the Panrosa US
acquisition
- 20% EBITDA margin in 2016-19
- No common dividends
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Sustained decline in revenue
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 2x
- Sustained negative free cash flow
- EBITDA margin sustained below 15%
- Failure to provide regular accounting disclosures
Positive: No positive rating is likely in the next 12-18 months
due to the small
scale of Reward Group's individual businesses, and limited
regulatory oversight
over the company.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Business taxes and surcharges have been netted off from
revenues
- CNY420m of cash (end-2015) has been classified as not readily
available cash
- CNY272m of external guarantees (end-2015) has been added to
debt
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017443
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
