(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Estonia's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+'
with a Stable
Outlook. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the
Short-Term Foreign and
Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Estonia's sovereign ratings are supported by solid credit
fundamentals,
including a strong sovereign balance sheet, a sound
macroeconomic policy
framework and healthy governance indicators in comparison to
rated peers. These
factors are balanced by Estonia's small size and vulnerability
to external
shocks, and low income per head compared with the 'AA' median.
Public finances are a key rating strength. We estimate that the
general
government balance will be in surplus of 0.5% of GDP this year.
We currently
expect small deficits of 0.3% and 0.1% of GDP in 2017 and 2018,
respectively.
The deterioration in the fiscal balance will be driven by a
higher
expenditure-to-GDP ratio.
We expect the government debt ratio to be 9.6% of GDP at
end-2016 - less than a
fifth of the rated peer median. The Ministry of Finance has
indicated that it
will borrow to strengthen the government's liquid asset position
(general
government liquid assets were just under 6% of GDP at end-2Q16).
This will bring
about a rise in the debt ratio in 2017 to 10.2%. The debt ratio
will fall below
10% in 2018.
In early November Prime Minister Taavi Roivas lost a vote of no
confidence,
triggering the resignation of the government and talks for the
formation of a
new government coalition. It is highly likely that the new
coalition will be
formed by the Social Democrats and right-wing Pro Patria/Res
Publica (IRL) in
addition to the Centre Party, previously in opposition.
Early indications point to a coalition agreement covering the
following main
areas: addressing demographic issues, changing tax policies to
stimulate growth
further, commitment to the EU and NATO. At the same time, Fitch
believes that a
strong commitment to fiscal discipline is present across the
political spectrum,
and that public finances will remain a key rating strength.
The previous government introduced the 2017 budget, which was
approved by
parliament in late October in its first reading. While it is
possible that the
new government could propose amendments to the budget in its
final reading,
these, according to Estonia's budget law, would need to leave
the budget balance
unchanged while overall budget plans should envisage at least a
structural
balance for the general government. Our projections therefore do
not include a
substantial change in the fiscal policy stance for 2018.
As a small, open economy, Estonia is vulnerable to shocks to its
main trading
partners and sector-specific shocks. Output and inflation
volatility is
substantially higher than rated peers. GDP growth slowed down in
1H16, after
overall growth of 1.4% in 2015. We estimate that GDP growth for
the year as a
whole will be 1.3%. Private consumption will remain the main
driver of growth,
but from 2017 we expect both exports and investment to continue
the recovery
seen in 1H16, as growth in Estonia's main trading partners picks
up.
Growth will also be boosted by the implementation of a new round
of EU
structural funds. A total of EUR4.5bn (around 21% of expected
2016 GDP) of EU
funds will be allocated to Estonia over the 2014-2020 period. We
expect economic
growth to reach 2.5% next year. GDP growth will then pick up
further, albeit
only slightly, in 2018, to 2.8%.
Strong growth in incomes and wages, and low inflation are
supporting strong
consumption growth. The rise in labour costs has pushed up the
real exchange
rate, pointing to a loss of competitiveness. The real exchange
rate was 4%
higher in 1H16 than a year earlier. The labour share of national
income is at
its highest level since 2Q10.
The current account surplus is at an estimated 2% of GDP in
2016. We expect the
surplus to narrow over the next two years as higher capital
spending boosts
imports. External debt sustainability has improved markedly in
recent years, due
to deleveraging in the corporate and banking sectors. Net
external debt has
fallen to -10.1% of GDP at end-2015 from 55.1% in 2009.
Banks' asset quality and capitalisation is sound. According to
IMF data, the
share of non-performing loans was 1% in 2Q16, while the overall
capital adequacy
ratio of the banking sector was 31.8%. Household indebtedness is
developing in
line with income, so that the debt- to-income ratio is broadly
stable - it was
73% in 2Q16. Affordability for borrowers remains good, given low
interest rates
and positive income dynamics.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Estonia a score equivalent to a
rating of AA- on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect that although Estonia
benefits from
the euro's reserve currency flexibility, Fitch believes this
status would offer
Estonia only limited protection in case of a global or domestic
financial
crisis. In addition, due to its small size and openness the
Estonian economy is
vulnerable to shocks to its main trading partners and specific
sectors.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook indicates that upside and downside risks are
evenly balanced.
Future developments that could result in positive rating action
include:
-Economic growth in line with the economy's medium-term
potential growth without
creating excessive imbalances.
-A narrowing of the gap in incomes per head between Estonia and
the 'AA' peer
group median.
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action
include:
-Economic or financial shocks that adversely affect Estonia's
macroeconomic and
financial stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Estonia's macroeconomic policy framework
remains in place.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015060
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
