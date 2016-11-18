(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Estonia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Estonia's sovereign ratings are supported by solid credit fundamentals, including a strong sovereign balance sheet, a sound macroeconomic policy framework and healthy governance indicators in comparison to rated peers. These factors are balanced by Estonia's small size and vulnerability to external shocks, and low income per head compared with the 'AA' median. Public finances are a key rating strength. We estimate that the general government balance will be in surplus of 0.5% of GDP this year. We currently expect small deficits of 0.3% and 0.1% of GDP in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The deterioration in the fiscal balance will be driven by a higher expenditure-to-GDP ratio. We expect the government debt ratio to be 9.6% of GDP at end-2016 - less than a fifth of the rated peer median. The Ministry of Finance has indicated that it will borrow to strengthen the government's liquid asset position (general government liquid assets were just under 6% of GDP at end-2Q16). This will bring about a rise in the debt ratio in 2017 to 10.2%. The debt ratio will fall below 10% in 2018. In early November Prime Minister Taavi Roivas lost a vote of no confidence, triggering the resignation of the government and talks for the formation of a new government coalition. It is highly likely that the new coalition will be formed by the Social Democrats and right-wing Pro Patria/Res Publica (IRL) in addition to the Centre Party, previously in opposition. Early indications point to a coalition agreement covering the following main areas: addressing demographic issues, changing tax policies to stimulate growth further, commitment to the EU and NATO. At the same time, Fitch believes that a strong commitment to fiscal discipline is present across the political spectrum, and that public finances will remain a key rating strength. The previous government introduced the 2017 budget, which was approved by parliament in late October in its first reading. While it is possible that the new government could propose amendments to the budget in its final reading, these, according to Estonia's budget law, would need to leave the budget balance unchanged while overall budget plans should envisage at least a structural balance for the general government. Our projections therefore do not include a substantial change in the fiscal policy stance for 2018. As a small, open economy, Estonia is vulnerable to shocks to its main trading partners and sector-specific shocks. Output and inflation volatility is substantially higher than rated peers. GDP growth slowed down in 1H16, after overall growth of 1.4% in 2015. We estimate that GDP growth for the year as a whole will be 1.3%. Private consumption will remain the main driver of growth, but from 2017 we expect both exports and investment to continue the recovery seen in 1H16, as growth in Estonia's main trading partners picks up. Growth will also be boosted by the implementation of a new round of EU structural funds. A total of EUR4.5bn (around 21% of expected 2016 GDP) of EU funds will be allocated to Estonia over the 2014-2020 period. We expect economic growth to reach 2.5% next year. GDP growth will then pick up further, albeit only slightly, in 2018, to 2.8%. Strong growth in incomes and wages, and low inflation are supporting strong consumption growth. The rise in labour costs has pushed up the real exchange rate, pointing to a loss of competitiveness. The real exchange rate was 4% higher in 1H16 than a year earlier. The labour share of national income is at its highest level since 2Q10. The current account surplus is at an estimated 2% of GDP in 2016. We expect the surplus to narrow over the next two years as higher capital spending boosts imports. External debt sustainability has improved markedly in recent years, due to deleveraging in the corporate and banking sectors. Net external debt has fallen to -10.1% of GDP at end-2015 from 55.1% in 2009. Banks' asset quality and capitalisation is sound. According to IMF data, the share of non-performing loans was 1% in 2Q16, while the overall capital adequacy ratio of the banking sector was 31.8%. Household indebtedness is developing in line with income, so that the debt- to-income ratio is broadly stable - it was 73% in 2Q16. Affordability for borrowers remains good, given low interest rates and positive income dynamics. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Estonia a score equivalent to a rating of AA- on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - External finances: -1 notch, to reflect that although Estonia benefits from the euro's reserve currency flexibility, Fitch believes this status would offer Estonia only limited protection in case of a global or domestic financial crisis. In addition, due to its small size and openness the Estonian economy is vulnerable to shocks to its main trading partners and specific sectors. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook indicates that upside and downside risks are evenly balanced. Future developments that could result in positive rating action include: -Economic growth in line with the economy's medium-term potential growth without creating excessive imbalances. -A narrowing of the gap in incomes per head between Estonia and the 'AA' peer group median. Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -Economic or financial shocks that adversely affect Estonia's macroeconomic and financial stability. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that Estonia's macroeconomic policy framework remains in place. Contact: Primary Analyst Alex Muscatelli Director +44 20 3530 1695 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Kit Ling Yeung Associate Director +44 20 3530 1527 Committee Chairperson Charles Seville Senior Director +1 212 908 0277 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 