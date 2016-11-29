(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Economic Outlook -
November 2016
here
LONDON, November 29 (Fitch) The surge in populism and
anti-establishment
sentiment witnessed in the Brexit vote and Donald Trump's
victory in the US
presidential election seem likely to push structural policies in
the direction
of economic nationalism, entailing a reduction in trade openness
and
international labour migration, says Fitch Ratings in its latest
global economic
outlook (GEO). At the same time, electoral expressions of
discontent are pushing
leaders in the advanced economies to embrace easier fiscal
policies.
"In the long term, there is little doubt that increased trade
protectionism and
weaker migration flows would dampen growth in the advanced
economies. However,
in the short run, it is likely that the shift towards fiscal
reflation will be
the dominant factor," said Brian Coulton, Chief Economist at
Fitch.
We have revised our global growth forecasts for 2017 upwards as
the US is now
expected to see a significant fiscal boost, albeit far smaller
than that set out
in President-elect Trump's campaign proposals. Fitch's US growth
forecasts have
been revised upwards modestly, by 0.2pp in 2017 and 0.1pp in
2018, to 2.2% and
2.3%, respectively.
"An important implication of the shift towards fiscal easing is
that central
banks are no longer alone in providing macro policy stimulus.
While we have not
changed our central view that the Fed will hike rates in
December and follow up
with two further hikes in 2017, this increases confidence that
the normalisation
of US monetary policy will progress at a faster pace than over
the last year,"
added Coulton.
Global bond yields have increased sharply since the US election.
With headline
inflation rates set to rise across the board in early 2017 and
the potential for
a reversal of globalisation to push up prices in the advanced
countries over the
medium term, there has been a renewed focus on inflation risks.
However, changes
to the macro policy outlook are most pronounced in the US and
with the ECB
likely to announce an extension of asset purchases for six to
nine months beyond
March 2017, this has partly been reflected in renewed dollar
strengthening.
In emerging markets, the macro picture has brightened during
2016 as recessions
in Russia and Brazil have started to bottom out and commodity
prices have
recovered. Furthermore, China's efforts to stabilise the economy
following the
slowdown last year have been more successful than anticipated.
We have revised
our China forecast for 2016 to 6.7% from 6.5% in September's GEO
and 2017 up to
6.4% from 6.3%. Policy is now turning less accommodative in
China, with a number
of measures designed to cool the housing market, but the impact
on GDP growth
through 2017 is likely to be gradual.
Overall, against a backdrop of generally better-than-expected
GDP growth
outturns in 3Q16, our global growth forecasts have been revised
up by 0.1pp in
both 2016 and 2017. Global growth is expected to pick up to 2.9%
in 2017 from
2.5% this year as US investment recovers, fiscal policy is eased
and recessions
come to an end in Brazil and Russia. The revision to global
growth in 2017 is
entirely explained by a 0.2pp upward revision in growth in the
advanced
economies. For emerging markets, the increase for China is more
than offset by a
weaker outlook for Mexico and India. Emerging market growth in
2017 has been
revised down by 0.1pp to 4.8%.
This central scenario is accompanied by sizeable and increasing
downside risks.
First, the populist surge could exacerbate fragmentary tensions
within the
eurozone, with non-mainstream anti-EU parties gaining in
popularity ahead of a
series of key elections. Second, in the event of the US imposing
punitive trade
restrictions on China, retaliatory actions could see a trade or
currency war
develop. This would be highly damaging for global market
sentiment and would
reduce world growth.
The GEO is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above.
Notes for Editors: Fitch's Economics team, led by Chief
Economist Brian Coulton,
analyses global macroeconomic trends and their impact on credit
markets around
the world. The team publishes global macroeconomic research,
forecasts and
commentary focusing on 20 major advanced and emerging economies.
The Global
Economic Outlook, the flagship bi-monthly publication of Fitch's
Economics team,
and other global economic research and commentary are available
at
www.fitchratings.com/sovereigns/economics
Contact:
Brian Coulton
Chief Economist
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1140
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan,
Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
