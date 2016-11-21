(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ageas
SA/NV's Long Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Ageas
SA/NV is the
ultimate holding company of the Ageas group (Ageas).
Fitch has also affirmed Ageas Insurance International NV's (an
intermediate
holding company) Long-Term IDR at 'A' and AG Insurance's and
Ageas Insurance
Limited's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. A full list of ratings is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ageas' ratings benefit from strong solvency, solid cash position
and robust
underwriting profitability. However, challenging underwriting
conditions in
Belgium and the UK and low bond yields limiting its investment
income are
putting pressure on the group's earnings. Fitch expects these
conditions to
persist.
As Ageas' main operating subsidiary, Fitch views AG Insurance as
"Core" to the
group and, as such, it has an IFS rating of 'A+'. Through AG
Insurance, Ageas is
the largest insurer in Belgium. Access to extensive and
diversified distribution
channels, including the banking network of BNP Paribas Fortis
(Long-Term IDR:
A+/Stable), is a positive rating factor.
Fitch also views Ageas Insurance Limited as "Core" to Ageas and,
as such, it has
an IFS rating of 'A+'. Ageas Insurance Limited is Ageas' main
business in the
UK, which is the second largest country by premium for the group
after Belgium,
and is a key part of Ageas' operations.
Fitch considers Ageas' capital adequacy to be strong, based on
both Fitch's own
internal risk-based assessment and the regulatory Solvency II
ratio. At
end-September 2016 the group's regulatory Solvency II ratio was
178% (206% at
end-2015). The main sensitivities are linked to interest rates
and spread
changes, in line with its main peers. Fitch's Prism factor-based
capital model
(Prism FBM) score for Ageas based on year-end 2015 results is
'Very Strong'. The
score takes into account the impact of the disposal of Ageas'
Hong Kong business
(AICA), the settlement with several claimant organisations and
the acquisition
of AXA Portugal.
Fitch calculated Ageas' financial leverage ratio (FLR) at 17% at
end-2015 (2014:
17%). The group's debt leverage is commensurate with the 'AA'
rating category.
Fitch expects the ratio to remain below 20% in the medium term.
If the put
option granted to BNP Paribas Fortis to sell 25% plus one share
of AG insurance
to Ageas is exercised in 2018, this would trigger an increase in
financial
leverage, although it could be partially offset by the
accounting recognition of
these minorities.
The ratings of the Ageas holding companies take into account the
group's strong
net cash position, which totalled EUR2.1bn at end-June 2016.
Legacy financial
instruments (in particular, the RPN(I) structure) from the
break-up of the
Fortis group in 2009 continues to affect profitability at the
holding company
level, where the net result continues to be volatile. Net income
return on
equity (ROE) was 7.1% at end-2015 (2014: 5.1%). Fitch expects
ROE to be lower in
2016 following the provision taken with regards to the Fortis
litigation and the
valuation of the RPN(I). However, Fitch expects management
actions to reduce
this volatility over time.
Ageas' underwriting profitability is robust. Ageas posted a
strong insurance
result of EUR803m in 9M16 (9M15: EUR 613m). However, EUR200m of
earnings were
due to the capital gain on the AICA sale. The non-life result
can be impacted by
weather-related claims. In 2015, the effect of adverse weather
and other
catastrophes was comparable with 2014. However, in 9M16
terrorism and weather
added 1.2 and 2.3 percentage points respectively to the combined
ratio. Fitch's
calculated operating margin on guaranteed products, measured by
return on
assets, improved to 1.2% in 2015 (2014: 0.8%).
In March 2016, Ageas announced it had reached a settlement with
several claimant
organisations, and had taken a provision of EUR889m. If the
settlement is
declared binding by Amsterdam Court of Appeal, uncertainty
related to litigation
will significantly reduce.
Following the announcement, Fitch upgraded Ageas SA/NV's (the
ultimate holding
company of the Ageas group) IDR to reflect the agency's
expectation that the
Amsterdam Court of Appeal will declare the settlement agreement
binding for all
eligible Fortis shareholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if Ageas' profitability improves
over a sustained
period, with a return on equity above 10% (2015: 7.1%), a
pre-tax operating
return on assets of 1.1% (2015: 1.2%) or above, and group
earnings in line with
'AA' rated peers.
Ageas's ratings could be downgraded if the group's Prism FBM
score falls to
'Strong' on a sustained basis. The ratings could also be
downgraded if the
group's profitability weakens significantly, with a return on
equity below 5%
and a pre-tax operating return on assets below 0.4%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Ageas SA/NV
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Ageas Insurance International NV
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
AG Insurance
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated bonds affirmed at 'BBB+'
Ageas Insurance Limited
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Ageasfinlux SA
Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015113
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001