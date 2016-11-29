(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Global Sovereigns
here
LONDON, November 29 (Fitch) Global sovereigns face elevated
levels of political
risk and uncertainty in 2017, says Fitch Ratings, embodied by
the unexpected
election of President-elect Donald Trump in the US and the UK's
Brexit vote in
June. These risks are reflected in a trend away from political
orthodoxy that
reduces the predictability of policy direction in advanced
countries in 2017.
Combined with a general trend towards looser fiscal policy and
greater trade
protectionism, this carries risks to sovereign creditworthiness
among both
advanced economies and emerging markets (EM), although the
overall outlook for
Fitch's sovereign ratings in 2017 is stable.
While the large majority (82 of 114) of Fitch's sovereign
ratings retain Stable
Outlooks as we head into 2017, risks are clearly tilted to the
downside, given
the distribution of 25 Negative and only three Positive
Outlooks. The threat of
increased trade protectionism and a stronger dollar will
maintain downward
pressure on EM sovereigns' macroeconomic performance and
ratings, with 20
remaining on Negative Outlook as we move towards year-end. Key
EM sovereign
rating sensitivities will include the extent to which policy
responses can
mitigate the negative effects of subdued commodity prices,
weaker trade flows
and the potential for renewed dollar strength.
Fitch expects global GDP growth to increase to 2.9% in 2017,
from 2.5% in 2016,
driven largely by a pick-up in the US combined with a cyclical
recovery in some
of the largest EMs, which should more than offset continuing
weakness in the
eurozone and Japan. Our forecast of an acceleration in 2017 US
growth to 2.2%,
from 1.5%, reflects partly our assessment of the impact of
President-elect
Trump's proposed reflationary policies, including corporate and
personal income
tax cuts combined with a focus on infrastructure investment. We
expect this
fiscal stimulus (totalling 0.5-0.75% of GDP) to produce a
near-term boost to
growth, but the president-elect's rhetoric on trade policy
increases downside
risks to growth in the medium term.
Following the seismic political shocks of 2016, Fitch expects
political risk to
remain a key issue for sovereign creditworthiness in advanced
economies in 2017,
posing risks to medium-term economic growth prospects that would
likely be
negative for sovereign ratings. Euroscepticism and populism
could affect
European cohesion in the coming months, with the Italian
constitutional
referendum in early December to be followed by Dutch, French and
German national
elections in 2017. Any further significant political shocks
triggered by
electoral events in Europe could prove hugely damaging for the
European project,
although such a scenario is not Fitch's base case.
With advanced economies failing to regain pre-crisis growth
rates, the debate on
global macroeconomic policy has shifted, with commentators,
policy-makers and
supranational institutions all calling for a move towards fiscal
loosening and
away from the reliance on ultra-loose monetary policy that has
become the
cornerstone of macro policy in recent years. This shift in
policy emphasis is
likely to be led by the US in view of the proposed reflationary
domestic policy
agenda and the prospects for higher interest rates. While it is
likely to
provide a near-term boost to growth, the fiscal impact of the
Trump plan would
likely be negative for US sovereign creditworthiness over the
medium term, as
tax cuts alone cannot generate enough growth to make up for the
loss in revenue,
leading to a deterioration in debt dynamics.
In Europe, fiscal loosening is already being pursued to some
extent as austerity
fatigue and a focus on political issues such as Brexit, the
migrant crisis and
security concerns have diverted attention away from fiscal
consolidation. This
has manifested itself in many eurozone governments moving away
from a strict
interpretation of the European fiscal rules, typically without
sanction by the
European Commission. This is likely to be growth-supportive in
the near term but
further undermines fiscal credibility. High public debt ratios
remain one of the
key rating weaknesses for western European sovereigns, meaning
that few have
material fiscal space within their existing rating categories.
Economic recovery in the largest EM countries should gain
momentum in 2017 as
crises in Brazil and Russia ease. Meanwhile, we expect the
slowdown in China's
growth rate to continue on a gradual path, reducing to 6.4% in
2017 from 6.7% in
2016. In Fitch's view, China will remain committed to its growth
target of
approximately 6.5%, particularly given the political transition
of five of the
seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee scheduled for
2H17.
The threat of less open trade relationships between the US and
key trading
partners, including China, combined with a stronger dollar would
be generally
negative for EM countries, and particularly so for smaller open
economies. A
"trade war" between the US and China would have adverse
consequences for GDP
growth and inflation in both countries, and could lead to
depreciation of the
RMB and financial market risk aversion, which would likely spill
over to other
emerging markets.
The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
