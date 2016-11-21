(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BBB-' rating to
Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) CAD475 million 4.85%
Non-cumulative Rate
Reset Class 1 Series 23 preferred shares.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating for the new offering is equivalent to the rating on
MFC's existing
preferred shares. Under Fitch's notching methodology, a baseline
recovery
assumption of Poor and a nonperformance risk assessment of
Moderate were used.
Notching of four down was applied relative to the holding
company Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), which was based on two notches for recovery and
two notches for
nonperformance risk.
Proceeds from the issuances will be used for general corporate
purposes.
Separately, MFC announced the redemption of debt totalling
CAD1.1 billion during
fourth-quarter 2016. Fitch expects pro forma financial leverage
following the
preferred share issue and debt redemption to decrease to 22.9%
from 23.8% at
Sept. 30, 2016. Fitch treats the preferred securities as 100%
equity in the
calculation of financial leverage.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of MFC and its insurance operating
subsidiaries with
a Stable Outlook on July 18, 2016. For more details, see Fitch's
press release
at www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for MFC that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--Decline in core earnings;
--Elevated charges for actuarial methods and assumptions or
experience losses;
--Fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis below 6x;
--An increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase
in total leverage
to over 35%;
--A sustained drop in MFC's risk-adjusted capital position with
no plans or
ability to rectify. This would include the MCCSR ratio falling
below 200%. The
ratings on the U.S. insurance subsidiaries could be impacted if
the U.S.
risk-based capital ratio fell below 400%;
--Large acquisitions that are outside the company's historical
risk preference
or that have a material impact on the company's leverage and
capitalization.
Key ratings triggers for MFC that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Improvement in ROE based on core earnings to 12% or higher;
--Stability in reported net income;
--An increase in fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis
to over 10x;
--Maintaining current capital and earnings sensitivity to
interest rate and
equity markets;
--Maintenance of financial leverage at or below 20%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following expected rating:
Manulife Financial Corporation
--CAD475 million 4.85% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 23
stock at 'BBB-(EXP)'.
Fitch currently rates the MFC entities as follows:
Manulife Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--CAD400 million medium term notes 5.505% due 2018 at 'A-';
--CAD600 million medium term notes 7.768% due 2019 at 'A-';
--USD500 million senior notes 4.90% due 2020 at 'A-';
--USD1 billion 4.15% senior notes due 2026 at 'A-';
--USD750 million 5.375% senior notes due 2046 at 'A-';
--USD1 billion 4.7% senior notes due 2046 at 'A-';
--SGD500 million 3.85% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2026 at
'BBB+';
--CAD350 million 4.65% non-cumulative class A, series 2,
preferred stock at
'BBB-';
--CAD300 million 4.50% non-cumulative class A, series 3,
preferred stock at
'BBB-';
--CAD158 million 2.178% non-cumulative rate reset, class 1,
series 3, preferred
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD42 million non-cumulative floating rate, class 1, series 4,
preferred stock
at 'BBB-';
--CAD200 million 4.40% non-cumulative rate reset, class 1,
series 5, preferred
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD250 million 4.60% non-cumulative rate reset, class 1,
series 7, preferred
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD250 million 4.40% non-cumulative rate reset, class 1,
series 9, preferred
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD200 million 4% non-cumulative rate reset, class 1, series
11, preferred
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD200 million 3.8% non-cumulative rate reset, class 1, series
13, preferred
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD200 million 3.9% non-cumulative rate reset, class 1, series
15, preferred
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD350 million 3.9% non-cumulative rate reset, class 1, series
17, preferred
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD250 million 3.8% non-cumulative rate reset, class 1, series
19, preferred
stock at 'BBB-'.
--CAD425 million 5.6% non-cumulative rate reset, class 1, series
21, preferred
stock at 'BBB-'
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--CAD550 million 4.21% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2021 (Manulife
Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD500 million 4.165% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2022
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD200 million 2.819% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2023
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD250 million 2.926% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2023
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD500 million 2.811% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2024
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD500 million 2.64% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2025 (Manulife
Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD750 million 2.1% fixed/floating subordinated debentures due
2025 (Manulife
Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD350 million 2.389% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2026
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD1 billion 3.181% fixed/floating subordinated debentures due
2027 (Manulife
Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A'.
The Manufacturers Investment Corporation
--IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Manulife Finance, L.P.
--CAD550 million 4.448% fixed/floating senior debentures due
2026 (Manulife
Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD650 million 5.059% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2041
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'BBB+'.
Manulife Financial Capital Trust II
--CAD1 billion 7.405% MaCS II series 1 at 'A-'.
John Hancock Life Insurance Co (U.S.A.)
--IFS at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--USD450 million surplus notes 7.375% due 2024 at 'A'.
The John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'AA-'.
John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jamie Tucker, CPA
Associate Director
+1-212-612-7856
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 18, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology - Effective May 17, 2016 to Sept.
15, 2016 (pub. 17
May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001