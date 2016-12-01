(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 01 (Fitch) After two years of economic
contraction, Latin
American GDP growth is expected to recover moderately to 1.6% in
2017, driven by
stronger external demand, a moderate rise in commodity prices
and improved
performance in Argentina and Brazil, according to Fitch Ratings
in a new special
report. However, negative rating pressures have emerged, with
five countries
carrying a Negative Outlook (Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica,
Ecuador and Suriname)
and none with a Positive Outlook, reflecting subdued growth and
commodity prices
as well as deteriorating fiscal and external debt metrics.
Fitch forecasts the region to grow at an average 2% in 2017-18,
compared with an
average 4.1% during 2010-13. Negative spillovers from weak terms
of trade have
been felt in investment, consumption and domestic confidence
indicators. Greater
trade protectionism and tighter immigration controls following
the U.S.
elections are downward risks for the region, particularly for
Mexico and Central
America, which remain the most exposed to the U.S. through
trade, financial and
workers' remittance channels. A faster economic deceleration in
China, a renewed
slide in commodity prices, higher volatility of domestic asset
prices, and
tighter external financing conditions could also pose downside
risks to the
region's economic prospects.
The capacity of monetary policy to support growth remains
limited in the region,
as central banks seek to consolidate the current disinflation
path and, in some
countries, support the economy's external rebalancing. On the
fiscal side, Fitch
does not expect material consolidation to take hold in 2017, due
to sluggish
growth, reduced commodity price-related revenues and continued
spending
pressures, which should lead to an increase in the median
government debt burden
for the sixth year in a row, to around 47% of GDP in 2017.
External current account deficits are gradually stabilizing
after deteriorating
in recent years as a result of reduced commodity prices, and
international
reserves are expected to remain broadly stable in 2017, compared
to a sizable
decline in 2015, providing a buffer against external shocks.
Latin America's
increased external debt burden (especially related to
non-sovereign sectors)
will continue to be a source of vulnerability as the U.S.
embarks on monetary
tightening.
Next year will be a light election year for Latin America, with
presidential
and/or congressional elections only taking place in three
countries (Chile,
Ecuador and Argentina). However, this will be followed by a
heavier cycle in
2018, which could influence policies and reform progress next
year. Moreover,
low popularity rates for presidents, fragmented congresses,
corruption-related
investigations, high incidence of crime and growing demands of
the middle class
lead to a complicated political environment in the region,
especially amidst
sluggish growth.
Most of Latin America's sovereign ratings currently have a
Stable Outlook. With
credit metrics not expected to improve significantly for most of
Fitch's LatAm
portfolio, upward rating movements in the region are likely to
be limited in
2017. Positive growth dynamics, fiscal consolidation, and
declines in government
debt burdens will be important factors to watch for improvement
among sovereign
credit trends in the region. On the other hand, given that
several sovereigns
already have a Negative Outlook and others are also confronting
external
headwinds, Fitch will continue to focus on how authorities
adjust policies to
reduce macroeconomic and fiscal pressures and implement
requisite reforms to
boost growth prospects and aid fiscal consolidation.
Fitch's report '2017 Outlook: Latin America Sovereigns - A Weak
Economic
Recovery Amid Subdued Commodity Prices' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'
or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0324
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Erich Arispe
Director
+44-203-530-1753
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
