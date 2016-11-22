(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A+' with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on China's senior unsecured foreign-
and
local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'A+'. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed
at 'A+'. The Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs have
been affirmed at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the ratings and Outlook reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
China's robust external finances and strong macroeconomic track
record continue
to support the sovereign rating at its current level of 'A+'.
Nevertheless, the
country's recent economic growth trajectory has been accompanied
by a build-up
of imbalances and vulnerabilities that poses risks to its basic
economic and
financial stability. Fitch believes that China retains the
administrative and
financial resources to address these imbalances without a
disorderly adjustment,
but its capacity to do so is reducing as time passes without
them being
addressed. In the agency's assessment, vulnerabilities will rise
over our
2016-18 forecast horizon, as policy settings continue to
prioritise rapid
economic growth over macroeconomic stability.
Debt levels across the broader economy continue to rise rapidly,
with official
measures of aggregate financing, excluding equity financing,
rising to about
200% of GDP at end-October 2016, up from 192% at end-2015 and
114% at end-2008.
Fitch's Financial Institutions team has estimated the true value
could be even
higher at above 250%. The authorities have acknowledged the need
to address
these growing vulnerabilities, and have responded with a suite
of reform
measures, including supply side reforms and a debt-to-equity
swap programme,
which seek to reduce system overcapacity and corporate sector
leverage.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes implementation risks are high, and
current policy
measures do not adequately address the inherent risks of an
economic model that
has grown dependent on credit growth rising well in excess of
nominal GDP to
achieve official growth targets.
The agency's base-case scenario is that China's large structural
vulnerabilities
will translate into lower growth prospects by the end of the
decade as the
economy shoulders a rising debt burden. At the same time, the
risks of an
outright financial crisis are mitigated by the reality that a
significant
proportion of banks and borrowers in China's financial system
are either
directly owned by the state, or are heavily state-influenced,
which suggests the
kind of collapse in creditor confidence that might precipitate a
financial
crisis is unlikely. Nevertheless, these unique characteristics
also expose
China's sovereign balance sheet to potential risks, which are
intensified by a
credit intermediation mechanism heavily influenced by the
prevalence of implicit
government guarantees, as well as the low standalone
creditworthiness of
Fitch-rated banks in its financial system, as indicated by their
Viability
Ratings ranging from the 'bb' to 'b' categories.
Fitch views public finances as a neutral factor in China's
sovereign rating
profile, although the direction of fiscal policy has recently
become more
accommodative. The agency forecasts gross general government
debt (GGGD) will
rise to 52.4% of GDP at end-2016, which is broadly in line with
the 'A' category
median of 52.1%. Fitch's GGGD figures diverge from the
authorities' end-2015
official estimate of 38.9% due to the inclusion of contingent
liabilities
related to local government financing vehicles. Clarity on local
government
indebtedness has improved, but some local governments have
continued to
circumvent the 2014 budget law through off-budget borrowing
channels. The State
Council has recently reiterated its commitment to the principal
of "no bailouts"
for local governments in a recent circular, but the continued
prevalence of
off-budget quasi-fiscal activity increases fiscal risks, and
complicates the
assessment of China's fiscal picture when compared with other
similarly rated
peers.
Macroeconomic performance remains a rating strength despite the
gradual slowdown
in growth. The country's 2012-16 average annual growth rate of
7.3% is well
above both the 'A' median of 2.9% and 'AA' median of 2.4%. Fitch
forecasts real
GDP growth of 6.4% in 2017, down from a projected 6.7% in 2016,
due to the
impact of recent macro-prudential tightening measures targeting
the housing
market. The agency continues to see tangible evidence of China's
ongoing
structural rebalancing, including the fact that consumption
accounted for more
than two-thirds of overall growth during the first three
quarters of 2016.
Services sector activity, another metric by which to assess
progress on
rebalancing, also continues to grow rapidly. China's near-term
growth prospects
are further supported by the continued resilience of fixed-asset
investment,
retail sales, and the labour market.
China's robust external finances remain its core credit
strength. The country
has run a structural current surplus for more than 20 years, and
its foreign
reserves stock of approximately USD3.1trn continues to be the
world's largest.
The prevalence of net capital outflows since 2014 and associated
pressures on
the Chinese yuan have precipitated a gradual erosion of China's
sovereign
external balance sheet, but not at a sufficient pace to
undermine its strength
compared with other 'A' category peers. Fitch estimates China's
sovereign net
foreign assets will decline to 29.1% of GDP at end-2016, down
from 31.8% a year
prior, but still well above the 'A' median of 7.1%. The agency
forecasts foreign
reserves coverage of approximately 16.8x current external
payments,
significantly in excess of both 'A' and 'AA' medians of 3.1x and
4.8x,
respectively.
The continued internationalisation of the yuan is positive from
a ratings
perspective, as it enhances external flexibility. The
forthcoming inclusion of
the yuan in the IMF's Currency Composition of Official Foreign
Exchange Reserves
(COFER) effectively bestows the Chinese yuan with reserve
currency status, as it
permits global central banks to treat yuan-denominated assets as
official
reserve holdings. While the level of yuan-denominated holdings
by reserve
managers is still relatively limited (1.1% of total reported
holdings based on
an ad-hoc IMF survey conducted in 2015), a gradual increase
could provide
support to China's rating profile over time, though this would
likely be
preceded by further liberalisation of the country's capital
account.
China's levels of income and development remain low compared
with peers, despite
nearly 40 years of rapid growth since market-oriented reforms
began in 1978.
Average income is around USD8,100 at market rates, or USD13,130
at
purchasing-power parity, well below 'A' medians of USD17,719 and
USD26,687
respectively. Standards of governance lag 'A' norms according to
standard
international surveys. These fundamental credit weaknesses weigh
on the ratings.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns China a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A' on
the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- External Finances: +2 notches, to reflect strengths in China's
external
finances not captured in the SRM and the yuan's recent
designation as a global
reserve currency.
- Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect weakness in the
banking system for
which the average Viability Rating is two categories below the
sovereign rating,
and a Macro-Prudential Indicator (MPI) score of 3, reflecting
high vulnerability
to potential systemic stress.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- A continuation of policy settings that result in a further
build-up of the
economy's imbalances and vulnerabilities.
- An adverse macroeconomic or financial shock that weakens
medium-term growth
prospects or negatively affects public finances.
- Sustained capital outflows sufficient to erode China's
external balance sheet
strengths, or undermine financial stability.
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Greater confidence that the debt problem in the broader
economy can be
resolved without a material negative impact to growth or
financial stability.
- Increased evidence that the economy can rebalance smoothly
without
experiencing a disruptive "hard landing".
- Widespread adoption of the Chinese yuan as a reserve currency
globally.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Fitch assumes China's basic social and political stability is
broadly
maintained and that regional geopolitical risks do not escalate
sharply.
-The ratings assume the continuation of a broadly open global
trade and
financial order.
