MOSCOW/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
the Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of seven
Ukrainian banks to 'B-'
from 'CCC'. The Outlooks on six of the banks' Long-Term IDRs are
Stable, the
Outlook on PJSCCB Pravex-Bank (Pravex) is Negative.
The banks are JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine
(Ukreximbank), JSC
State Savings Bank of Ukraine (Oschadbank), PJSC Alfa-Bank
(ABU), Ukrsotsbank
(Ukrsots), ProCredit Bank (Ukraine) (PCBU), PJSC Credit Agricole
Bank (CAB) and
Pravex.
The banks' Viability Ratings and Ukreximbank's subordinated debt
rating are not
affected. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions follow Fitch's upgrade of Ukraine's Long-Term
Foreign and
Local Currency IDRs to 'B-' from 'CCC' with Stable Outlooks and
the revision of
Ukraine's Country Ceiling to 'B-' from 'CCC'. For more details
see 'Fitch
Upgrades Ukraine to 'B-'; Outlook Stable' dated 11 November 2016
at
www.fitchratings.com
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS
The revision of the Support Rating Floors (SRFs) to 'B-' from
'No Floor' and
upgrades of state-owned Ukreximbank and Oschadbank reflect
Fitch's view that the
Ukrainian authorities' ability to provide support to the banks,
in case of need,
has somewhat improved. However, it remains limited, in
particular in foreign
currency, as indicated by the sovereign's 'B-' Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
The propensity to provide support to these two banks remains
high, in Fitch's
view, particularly in local currency. This view takes into
account the banks'
100%-state ownership, policy roles, high systemic importance,
and the track
record of capital support for the banks under different
governments.
The upgrades of the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs of the five
foreign-owned
banks - ABU, Ukrsots, PCBU, Pravex and CAB - follows the
revision of Ukraine's
Country Ceiling to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The Country Ceiling captures
transfer and
convertibility risks and limits the extent to which support from
the majority
foreign shareholders of these banks can be factored into the
ratings. The
limited capital and currency controls introduced in Ukraine in
1H14 have since
been gradually eased. The Stable Outlooks on the banks'
Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDRs (with the exception of Pravex) are in line with
that on the
Ukraine sovereign.
The upgrades of the Long-Term Local Currency IDRs of PCBU,
Pravex and CAB to 'B'
from 'B-', i.e. one notch above the 'B-' sovereign rating,
reflects the strength
of the expected shareholder support for these entities. The
Long-Term Local
Currency IDRs also take into account Ukrainian country risks
and, in particular,
the risk of extreme scenarios where the banks' ability to
service their local
currency obligations could be constrained by regulatory action.
The upgrades of
these ratings reflect our view that these risks have now
decreased.
The affirmation of ABU's and Ukrsots' Long-Term Local Currency
IDRs and ABU's
senior debt ratings at 'B-' reflects Fitch's view of potential
support both
banks' may receive from other assets controlled by their main
shareholders,
including their sister bank, Russia-based OJSC Alfa-Bank (AB;
BB+/Negative). The
probability of support is limited, in Fitch's view, due to the
banks' indirect
relationship with other Alfa Group assets and the mixed track
record of support
(for ABU) from the shareholders.
The Negative Outlooks on Pravex and the downgrade of its
National Rating to
'AA+(ukr)' from 'AAA(ukr)' reflect the likelihood of the bank's
ultimate sale
and hence the probable reduction in potential shareholder
support. Pravex is
currently fully owned by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Intesa,
BBB+/Negative). The
bank has been up for sale since early 2014, although with little
apparent
progress so far with its disposal and the absence of any named
potential buyer.
The affirmation of PCBU and CAB's National Ratings reflects
Fitch's view that
they remain among the strongest entities in Ukraine. The upgrade
of
Ukreximbank's and Oschadbank's National Ratings to 'AA(ukr)'
from 'AA-(ukr)' and
the downgrade of ABU's and Ukrsots' National Ratings to
'AA(ukr)' from
'AA+(ukr)' reflects a recalibration of the National Rating scale
following the
upgrade of the Ukrainian sovereign.
ABU and Ukrsots are both ultimately owned by ABH Holdings S.A.
(ABHH), which is
part of Alfa Group's financial business and is the owner of
several other
banking subsidiaries, mostly in CIS. In October 2016, Ukrsots'
former owner,
UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit, BBB+/Negative), transferred its
99.9% share in
Ukrsots to ABHH in exchange for 9.9% of ABHH's shares.
PCBU is controlled (94% of voting stock) by Germany's ProCredit
Holding AG & Co.
KGaA. (BBB/Stable). CAB is fully owned by Credit Agricole S.A.
(A/Positive).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS
The IDRs and senior debt ratings of all seven banks and the SRFs
of Ukreximbank
and Oschadbank are highly correlated with the sovereign's credit
profile. The
ratings could be downgraded and SRFs revised downwards in case
of a sovereign
downgrade. The banks' IDRs and debt ratings could also be
downgraded in case of
restrictions being imposed on their ability to service their
obligations (not
currently expected by Fitch).
A significant weakening of the ability and/or propensity of
shareholders to
provide support (not the base case scenario for Fitch) could
also result in
downgrades.
A further sovereign upgrade would likely result in an upgrade of
the ratings of
CAB and PCBU. A sovereign upgrade could also result in an
upgrade of Pravex (if
the sale of the bank appears remote at that time) and of
Ukreximbank and
Oschadbank (if Fitch takes the view that the sovereign's ability
to provide
support to the banks in foreign currency has also materially
improved).
If the sale of Pravex goes ahead, we will review the bank's
ratings, taking into
account an assessment of the ability and propensity of the new
shareholder to
provide assistance. If the sale does not go through or is
further significantly
delayed, the bank's IDRs will remain sensitive to the factors
above.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ukreximbank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs: upgraded to
'B-' from 'CCC',
Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt of Biz Finance PLC: upgraded to 'B-' from
'CCC', Recovery
Rating affirmed at 'RR4'
Subordinated debt of Biz Finance PLC: 'C'/Recovery Rating 'RR5',
unaffected
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B-' from 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected
National Long-Term rating: upgraded to 'AA(ukr)' from
'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
Oschadbank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs: upgraded to
'B-' from 'CCC',
Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt of SSB No.1 PLC: upgraded to 'B-' from
'CCC', Recovery
Rating affirmed at 'RR4'
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B-' from 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected
National Long-Term rating: upgraded to 'AA(ukr)' from
'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
PJSC Alfa-Bank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC',
Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/'RR4'/,
downgraded to
'AA(ukr)' from
'AA+(ukr)'
Senior unsecured local currency market linked securities:
affirmed at
'B-(emr)'/'RR4'; downgraded to 'AA(ukr)(emr)' from
'AA+(ukr)(emr)'
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected
National Long-Term rating: downgraded to 'AA(ukr)' from
'AA+(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Ukrsotsbank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC',
Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'cc', unaffected
National Long-Term rating: downgraded to 'AA(ukr)' from
'AA+(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
ProCredit Bank (Ukraine):
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC',
Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-', Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Short-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Pravex:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC',
Outlook Negative
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'',
Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'cc', unaffected
National Long-Term rating: downgraded to 'AA+(ukr)' from
'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
Negative
CAB:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC',
Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-', Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Short-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'b-', unaffected
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Olga Ignatieva (Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, Ukrsots, CAB)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Anton Lopatin (Pravex, ProCredit (Ukraine))
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Alexander Danilov (ABU)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street Moscow
115054 Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Sergey Popov (Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, ABU, Ukrsots)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Anna Erachina (Pravex, ProCredit (Ukraine), CAB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
