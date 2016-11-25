(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Tyumen
Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3' and National
Long-Term Rating at
'AAA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs and the National
Long-Term Rating
are Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding the
region's strong budgetary performance, sound cash position and
near-zero direct
risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's debt-free stance, strong
liquidity and a
positive net cash position resulting from sound budgetary
performance. The
ratings also take into account the region's high dependence on
tax revenues from
the oil and gas sector and a weak institutional framework for
Russian
subnationals. The ratings are constrained by the sovereign's
ratings
(BBB-/Stable).
Fitch expects Tyumen will maintain strong budgetary performance
with an
operating balance of 26%-29% of operating revenue over the
medium term. During
9M16 the region recorded a large RUB15.2bn budget surplus due to
the
postponement of capex payment to year-end. We expect growth of
capex in 2H16 and
surplus before debt variation for the full year to shrink to
RUB1.4bn (2015:
surplus of RUB12.9bn). Fitch estimates the region will continue
to run budget
surpluses over the medium term, leading to increased cash
reserves and income on
deposits.
Tyumen's finances are exposed to concentration risk. We expect
taxes to
constitute up to 90%-93% of operating revenue over the medium
term (2011-2015:
average 87%) given the region's high tax capacity. In 2015
corporate income tax
comprised 73% of tax proceeds, while the region's 10 largest
taxpayers - mostly
national oil and gas producers - contributed 42.3% of total tax
revenue. This
exposes the region's revenue to volatility on international
commodities markets,
which is mitigated in part by the region's conservative
financial policy, vast
liquidity reserves and sound fiscal flexibility.
Fitch expects the region will remain free of market debt over
the medium term.
Direct risk is negligible and limited to a budget loan of
RUB321m from the
federal government. However, Tyumen is exposed to some
contingent risk stemming
from the debt of its public sector entities. At end-2015,
financial debt of the
region's majority-owned public sector entities (PSEs) totalled
RUB6bn (5% of
full-year operating revenue). However, as regional PSEs are
self-financing Fitch
views the region's indirect risk as low.
The region turned net cash-positive in 2009, with cash reserves
and deposits
exceeding both direct risk and contingent liabilities. The
region's liquidity
remains strong, with cash averaging RUB51.9bn during 9M16. As of
1 October 2016
RUB49.3bn were deposited in the largest Russian banks.
The region has a sound economy with a focus on the oil refinery
and extracting
sector servicing. Along with two autonomous districts -
Yamal-Nenets
(BBB-/Stable) and Khanty-Mansiysk-Yugra - Tyumen accounts for
85% of national
gas output and 56% of oil output. However, oil and gas
extraction is mostly
concentrated in the autonomous districts. Tyumen's wealth
indicators are strong
with a GRP per capita at 178% of the national median in 2014. In
2015, the
region's GRP grew 2.4% and outperformed the national economy,
which dropped
3.7%.
Fitch views the region's credit profile as being constrained by
the weak Russian
institutional framework for sub-nationals, which has a shorter
record of stable
development than many international peers. The predictability of
Russian local
and regional governments' budgetary policy is hampered by the
frequent
reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within
government
tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Tyumen Region's ratings are constrained by the sovereign's.
Positive changes to
the sovereign ratings would result in corresponding action on
the region's
ratings provided the credit fundamentals of the region remain
unchanged.
Increase in economic diversification would be positive for
Tyumen's intrinsic
credit profile.
Downgrade is unlikely due to the region's intrinsic strength,
unless the
sovereign is downgraded. However, sustained material
deterioration of the
region's budgetary performance leading to materially weaker debt
metrics would
result in a negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
local and regional governments comparable internationally for
analytical
purposes:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
