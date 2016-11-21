(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 21 (Fitch) Broad financial industry
deregulation under the
Trump administration would ease regulatory burdens for large
insurance companies
while macroeconomic trends resulting from shifting global and
economic policies
could have a significant impact on profitability, premium growth
and investment
performance, Fitch Ratings says.
Fitch does not expect the recent election results to have any
immediate rating
implications for the broader US insurance industry. Insurance
remains primarily
a state regulated industry with most activities falling outside
the scope of the
Federal government. Also, policy initiatives directly focused on
the non-health
insurance industry will not likely be a priority in the early
part of
President-elect Donald Trump's term. Financial deregulation
however, which was
promoted by the president-elect during his election campaign and
is likely to be
supported by the renewed Republican congress, could have
multiple implications
for insurers.
The potential repeal or amendment of the Dodd-Frank Act is a
case in point. The
designation of systemically important bank and non-bank
financial institutions
(SIFIs) falls under the Financial Stability Oversight Council
(FSOC). SIFIs in
the US face higher regulatory standards and three insurers -
Prudential, AIG and
MetLife - were designated as such in 2014. Fitch believes a
Trump administration
could promote a pullback on insurance SIFI designations via a
less inclusive
approach following changes in FSOC leadership or via changes to
the Dodd-Frank
act itself. MetLife won a court ruling in March that rescinded
its SIFI
designation and the Trump administration may choose not to
follow through on an
appeal.
The Federal Insurance Office - also created under Dodd-Frank -
may be changed as
well. The FIO could have a reduced or modified role under
broader policy
initiatives to lessen financial regulatory burden and to take a
more US-focused
approach generally. The result could reduce the prioritization
of participating
in international insurance regulatory initiatives.
How a Trump administration balances consumer protectionism with
deregulation
could have meaningful implications for insurers. Recently
approved Department of
Labor (DOL) rules that create a best interest fiduciary standard
for investment
advice provided for retirement accounts and annuities could also
be reviewed. At
the least, Fitch believes a delay in implementation from the
current April 2017
target is likely. Fitch maintains that the DOL rules are ratings
neutral for
insurers, but reducing some provisions of the rules could limit
increases in
compliance costs that would result.
Tax code changes too could affect the insurance sector. Some
life insurance
products benefit from tax sheltering, so a simplification or
changes to tax
rules could have implications for the relative value of these
products. Some
insurers also shift business off-shore to take advantage of
lower tax regimes;
this could be de-incentivised under a lower corporate tax rate.
Trump
administration policy changes may incentivize insurers to keep
business onshore
via a combination of greater scrutiny of such practices under a
more
protectionist orientation, or incentives provided by tax changes
designed to
encourage repatriation.
Beyond potential regulatory and tax shifts, insurers will remain
exposed to
macroeconomic changes, both through their investment portfolios
and owing to the
connection between economic growth and premium growth. Future
trends in interest
rates and inflation in particular could have a significant
impact, especially if
the recent spike in treasury yields marks the beginning of a
longer term trend.
A scenario involving a steady increase in rates linked to higher
growth and
limited inflation would be credit positive for insurers,
especially life
insurers. But given the lack of specificity in Trump economic
policies at this
point and the related uncertainty, a scenario involving sharp
spikes in rates or
inflation would be disruptive for profitability and growth
across all insurance
sectors.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
