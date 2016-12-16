(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Large Chilean Banks
(Stable
Performance Despite Challenging Environment)
here
SANTIAGO, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Santiago, 16
December 2016: [Fitch
Ratings has published a peer review of large Chilean banks
covering the four key
players in the system. Together they represent 64.9% of total
loans as of June
30, 2016, excluding lending by foreign subsidiaries. Assets for
the large
Chilean banks are between USD55 billion and USD45 billion, and
are primarily
allocated to the domestic market.
As part of its Nov. 7, 2016 peer review, Fitch had affirmed the
National ratings
for the following: Banco Santander Chile (SAN), Banco de Chile
(BCH), Banco
Estado (Banco Estado) and Banco Credito e Inversiones (BCI). In
addition, Fitch
has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
Viability Ratings
(VRs) for SAN, Banco Estado and BCI. The Rating Outlook for
BCI's Long-term IDRs
and National Rating remain Positive. On Dec. 15, 2016, Fitch
revised the Rating
Outlook on Banco Estado and BSC's Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency IDRs to
Negative from Stable, as a consequence of the same action on
Chile's sovereign
rating announced on Dec. 13, 2016.
Each of the entities' ratings considered their dominant
competitive positions,
stable operating environment and solid regulatory framework, as
well as healthy
risk appetite, asset quality and profitability.
Chile's low economic growth, averaging 2% from 2014 to 2016, has
translated into
slower loan growth. Nevertheless, these banks have been
resilient through
various economic cycles and have a track record of consistent
results. These
large banks endured the Chilean economic slowdown and
international volatility
with more predictable and relatively stable profitability
levels, adequate
internal capital generation and higher portfolio quality than
their regional
peers.
The large Chilean banks exhibit a solid risk management
framework based on local
regulatory standards and robust corporate governance practices,
adequate
provisioning and controlled impairment levels. Corporate
portfolio
concentrations reflect the small size and relatively
concentrated nature of the
local market, where these entities play a key role in the
economy's funding
chain.
Fitch believes that the main Chilean banks exhibit solid
liquidity and
asset-liability management, adequate diversification of their
funding sources,
and a stable client deposit base. Their strong market shares
reflect their
robust franchises and the confidence they enjoy from their
depositors, even
during periods of stress in the financial markets. In addition,
the deep local
capital market gives Chilean banks access to significant amounts
of long-term
funding.
In Fitch's opinion, the three largest private sector banks are
adequately
capitalized and will be able to meet the higher requirements as
Basel III rules
are adopted. Banco Estado will likely need a significant capital
injection to
meet the requirements once they become applicable.
The banking system continues to be challenged to increase its
core capital to
support future growth in the face of lower profitability and
likely higher
requirements as Basel III rules are adopted. The replacement of
Tier II
complementary capital instruments that currently do not absorb
losses before the
point of non-viability will be a key issue and the local
regulator still hasn't
established the parameters for a possible improvement in
complementary capital
(additional tier I, or AT1).
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Mark Narron (BSC, Banco Estado and BCI)
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Abraham Martinez (BCH)
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Latin America Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings
Santiago, Chile
Secondary Analysts
Santiago Gallo (BSC, Banco Estado and BCH)
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Abraham Martinez (BCI)
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
