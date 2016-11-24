(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Tianjin Free Trade
Zone Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd's (Tianjin FTZIH)
Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'. The
Outlook is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Tianjin Municipality: Tianjin FTZIH's ratings are
credit-linked to
Fitch's internal assessment of Tianjin Municipality, the
company's sponsor. This
is because the municipality owns all of Tianjin FTZIH, has
strong oversight of
the company's financial performance, and the company is of
strategic importance
to the municipality. These factors result in a strong likelihood
of
extraordinary support from the municipality to the company, if
needed.
Therefore, Tianjin FTZIH is classified as a credit-linked
public-sector entity
under Fitch's criteria.
Tianjin's Strong Creditworthiness: Tianjin municipality has a
satisfactory
budget performance, diversified socio-economic profile and
strategic importance
as one of the two core cities in the Bohai Rim Economic Zone in
northern China.
The city's resilient property market also strengthens the
municipality's fiscal
flexibility as property-related transactions are a key source of
revenue. The
strengths are partially mitigated by moderately high contingent
liabilities
arising from its state-owned entities, and relatively weak
transparency.
Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed at Stronger: Tianjin
FTZIH is an
integrated body of Tianjin Municipality's flagship economic
development zone -
Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone (Tianjin Port FTZ) and plays an
important role in
implementing the Tianjin government's and Tianjin Port Free
Trade Zone
Administration Committee's (Tianjin FTZAC) blueprint for Tianjin
Port FTZ.
Tianjin FTZIH is the sole entity developing large-scale urban
infrastructure
projects, providing utilities services and inviting investment
and forming joint
ventures with outside parties on the government's behalf.
Legal Status Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: Tianjin FTZIH is
registered as a
state-owned limited liability company under Chinese company law.
It is wholly
owned by Tianjin FTZAC and is directly under the supervision and
control of
Tianjin State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission and
supervised by the Tianjin government.
Integration Attribute Assessed at Stronger: Tianjin FTZAC
provides funding to
the company either via subsidies or capital injections to ease
the company's
debt servicing pressure, enhance its financial flexibility and
support its
capex. For 2015, the total support amounted to CNY3,240m, which
was 14% more
than in 2014.
Control Attribute Assessed at Stronger: The company's board
members are mainly
appointed by the Tianjin municipal government and its major
projects need the
municipal government's approval. The company's financing plan
and debt level are
also closely monitored by the municipality. Tianjin FTZIH is
required to report
to the Tianjin municipal government and Tianjin FTZAC its
operational and
financial results on a regular basis.
Moderate Financial Profile: Tianjin FTZIH's financial profile is
weak, with
sizeable capital expenditure, negative free cash flow and high
leverage in the
past three years. Fitch believes this trend will continue in the
medium term,
driven by the ongoing infrastructure improvement in Tianjin Port
FTZ.
Nevertheless, Fitch expects extraordinary and on-going support
from Tianjin
FTZAC and ultimately Tianjin Municipality to partly neutralise
such risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit assessment of Tianjin
Municipality as well
as a stronger and/or more explicit support commitment from the
municipality may
trigger a positive rating action on Tianjin FTZIH.
Significant weakening of Tianjin FTZIH's strategic importance to
the
municipality, dilution of the government's shareholding, and/or
reduced explicit
and implicit municipality support, may result in a downgrade. A
downgrade could
also stem from a weaker fiscal performance or increased
indebtedness of the
municipality, leading to deterioration in Fitch's assessment of
the sponsor's
creditworthiness.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd.
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Hongkong Baorong Development Limited
USD500m of 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at
'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lorraine Liu
Analyst
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
