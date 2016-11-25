(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
rating of DBS
Bank Ltd.'s (DBS, AA-/Stable/F1+) mortgage covered bond
programme at 'AAA'. The
Outlook is Stable. The programme has SGD2.1bn mortgage covered
bonds
outstanding. The affirmation follows the implementation of the
updated Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria published on 26 October 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme's rating is based on DBS's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'AA-', an newly assigned IDR uplift of zero notches, a newly
assigned payment
continuity uplift (PCU) of six notches and a recovery uplift of
one notch. The
asset percentage (AP) of 85.5%, which is used in the programme's
asset coverage
test and which Fitch relies upon in its analysis, is equal to
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP. The breakeven AP corresponds to a 'AA+' tested
rating on a
probability of default basis and a one-notch recovery uplift.
The Outlook on the
covered bond rating reflects the Stable Outlook on DBS's
Long-Term IDR and a
four-notch buffer against the downgrade of the issuer's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 85.5%, which is equivalent to a
breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 17%, is driven by the asset
disposal loss of
18.7%. This mainly reflects the programme's significant asset
and liability
mismatch, with the weighted-average (WA) life of the cover
assets at 12.4 years
and the liabilities at two years. The credit loss component
contributes 3.3% to
breakeven OC and the cash flow component reduces it by 5.0% due
to the available
excess spread modelled by Fitch in the programme.
The IDR uplift assigned to the programme is zero notches. Under
Singapore's
banking regulations the option to resolve an authorised bank is
possible as part
of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's supervisory powers;
however, the power
to bail in creditors is not contemplated under the current
framework. Therefore,
DBS's Long-Term IDR is the floor for its covered bond rating.
The assigned PCU of six notches reflects the principal
protection in the form of
an extendible maturity of 12 months on the outstanding covered
bonds issuance,
enabling timely payment. The programme also provides for a
three-month reserve
for interest payments and senior expenses.
The recovery uplift on the mortgage covered bonds is limited to
one notch due to
the programme's exposure to recoveries denominated in a
different currency than
the covered bonds. The cover assets are denominated in Singapore
dollars while
the outstanding covered bonds are denominated in other
currencies. Currency risk
is hedged for the term of the liabilities, but we expect these
hedges to
terminate in the event of a covered bond default. This means the
longer-dated
Singapore dollar asset cash flows would provide recoveries in a
different
currency than the outstanding covered bonds.
Variation from Criteria
Fitch has applied a variation from its cover asset refinancing
spread level
(RSL) assumptions for Singapore, which provide for refinancing
stress on
standard mortgage cover assets simulating their sale to meet
covered bond
payments. Fitch incorporated a loan sale assumption of 0.25% as
an add-on to the
standard RSL for Singapore for loans linked to Central Provident
Fund (CPF)
amounts used for the purchase of residential property. This is
because the
portion of the cover pool comprising of CPF-linked loans is
subject to
potentially higher sales costs because CPF board consent or
court approval is
required to transfer the CPF-linked loans to a third party.
Fitch believes a
potential buyer would want to be compensated for the additional
cost in
purchasing these CPF-linked loans.
For CPF-linked loans, Fitch considered an additional stressed
refinancing rate
differential of 25bp above Singapore's mortgage RSL. Fitch
tested the cash flows
in a 'AA+' stress scenario for timely payment by applying an RSL
of 250bp
instead of 234bp, based on the pro-rata value of the CPF-linked
loans in the
cover pools.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
DBS Bank Ltd's covered bonds are vulnerable to a downgrade if
the relied upon
asset percentage (AP), which is used in the asset coverage test,
rises above the
'AAA' breakeven AP of 85.5% or if the bank's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) falls below 'BBB+'. If the AP in the programme rises to
the maximum 95.0%
contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating
on the covered
bonds would fall to 'AA', one notch above the bank's Long-Term
IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the 'AAA' breakeven AP,
which maintains the
covered bond rating, will remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Keum Hee Oh
Director
+82 2 3278 8373
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, 150-737,
Republic of South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 9140
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was DBS.
The issuer has
informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used
in the analysis
of the rated bonds is public.
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
Fitch's Cover Asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions -
Excel File
(pub. 26 Oct 2016)
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016)
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001