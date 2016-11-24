(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Largo
Intermediary
Holdings Limited (Wind Hellas) a 'B-' final Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) with a Stable Outlook. In addition, Fitch has assigned a
'B'/RR3 final
rating to Crystal Almond S.a.r.l.'s senior secured notes.
Wind Hellas's rating is supported by its experienced management
team, a
stabilising Greek telecommunications market, and its position in
both its mobile
and fixed-line offerings. In addition, Wind Hellas has a joint
venture with
Vodafone that allows for both cost sharing and network sharing
in the
development of their 2G/3G mobile network. These factors are
offset by the
significant challenges the firm and the Greek telecommunications
market have
experienced since the Greek debt crisis, and the strong
competition provided by
OTE and Vodafone. In addition, the Greek Country Ceiling caps
the potential IDR
of Wind Hellas.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Greek Country Ceiling Constrains Rating
Wind Hellas is domiciled in Greece and all of its revenues are
generated there.
It is therefore subject to the Greek Country Ceiling of 'B-'.
The Country
Ceiling reflects the high degree of transfer and convertibility
stemming from
the recent sovereign debt crisis and the imposition of capital
controls.
Specifically, in July 2015, the Greek government imposed capital
controls (bank
transfer restrictions) to limit deposit outflows that threatened
to undermine
the solvency of the banking system. Beginning in July 2016, the
government began
to relax these capital controls and Fitch Ratings expects this
process to
continue through 2017.
Greek Telecoms Market Stabilising
The Greek telecoms market has gone through a severe contraction,
and revenue has
declined over 40% from its pre-recession peak. This has been
driven primarily by
the Greek sovereign debt crisis and the commensurate decline in
Greek GDP. In a
very challenging environment, Wind's ability to maintain its
market position
demonstrates the capabilities of the management team. However,
management's
ability to execute its business plan will be affected by
continued developments
in the market.
Network Buildout Pressures Free Cash Flow
Wind's capex plan expects increased investments between 2016 and
2019 to fund
development of its shared mobile network under the Victus joint
venture with
Vodafone, its investments in expanding its 4G coverage and the
development of
next-generation fixed-line products such as fibre-to-the-curb
(FTTC) or
fibre-to-the-home (FTTH). However, these payments lead to
negative free cash
flow and are funded by a combination of proceeds from the bond
offering, an
equity injection and operating cash flow, and there is a risk
that operating
performance may not be sufficient to fully fund this plan.
JV Supports Mobile Network Development
In March 2013 Wind Hellas and Vodafone agreed to form a joint
venture for the
development and sharing of their 2G and 3G networks. In
addition, Wind Hellas
and Vodafone signed a memorandum of understanding in July 2016
for the
development of next-generation fixed-line infrastructure. These
agreements
reduce the risks and costs associated with maintaining a
national mobile and
fixed-line network while allowing Wind to pursue targeted
investments in 4G and
FTTC/FTTB.
Fixed/Mobile Convergence
Data Drive Growth: Wind continues to improve its product
offerings and upgrade
its technology to allow for the selling of converged
fixed/mobile (FMC)
packages. This has resulted in decreased customer churn and
higher data usage
from both prepaid and FMC subscribers. Wind Hellas's lower
dependency on its
legacy infrastructure will allow it to add more advanced FMC
services as it
upgrades its equipment and software. However, there may be
limited customer
demand for premium services such as IPTV.
Improved Customer Experience
Poor customer service, network performance and network coverage
have contributed
to Wind Hellas's sales declines over the past few years. In
order to correct
this, Wind has invested in an outsourced call centre, renovated
its store
network, improved its website so that customers can manage their
accounts and
add new services or order handsets, and added a 15-year
partnership with Public,
a leading convenience store chain. Fitch expects that these
actions will
gradually improve Wind Hellas's brand. This is indicated by the
improvement of
its net promoter score (NPS) from -11 in 2011 to +9 in 1H16.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Wind Hellas is the third-largest mobile phone and fixed-line
operator in Greece
behind OTE (Cosmote) and Vodafone. Both OTE and Vodafone are
geographically
diversified, either within Europe or in emerging markets,
whereas Wind Hellas
only operates in Greece. In addition, they include a more
diverse product
portfolio with OTE being the incumbent fixed-line provider in
Greece and
Vodafone providing TV services in many markets. Wind's IDR is
constrained by the
Greek Country Ceiling of 'B-' and its Recovery Rating is limited
to +1 notch.
Greece is in Group C in Fitch's Country-Specific Treatment of
Recovery Ratings
criteria.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue CAGR of 3.8% between 2016 and 2021
- EBITDA margin expansion from 17.7% in 2015 to 25.5% in 2021
- Capex plan excludes buildout of the next-generation network
and pay-TV
investments
- Spectrum payments in line with management expectations
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Due to Greece's country ceiling of 'B-', there is no potential
for an upgrade
beyond this level at present. However, if the ceiling were
raised, the
following factors would contribute to a positive action.
- Continued maintenance or growth in service revenue market
share.
- A path to sustainable positive free cash flow.
- Successful execution of the mobile network buildout.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- A recurrence of the Greek sovereign debt crisis and a
downgrade of the Greek
sovereign rating
- Fixed charge cover ratio < 1
- Persistent negative FCF leading to liquidity below EUR20m
LIQUIDITY
With EUR71m in readily available cash in 2015, net proceeds from
the debt
issuance of EUR63m and an equity injection of EUR25m, Wind has
sufficient
liquidity to fund both its growth and maintenance capex plan,
despite projected
negative FCF from 2016 to 2018. In order to fund the buildout
of the fibre and
pay-TV infrastructure, Wind's performance will have to exceed
the Fitch case.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brendan Condon
Director
+44 203 530 1599
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Athanasios Smprinis
Analyst
+44 203 530 1643
Committee Chairperson
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1085
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 21, October, 2016.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Operating Leases - Fitch capitalised Wind's operating leases at
a 7x multiple
according to the Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates.
Restricted Cash - Cash held in Greek domiciled banks was treated
as restricted.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Sources of information
The sources of information used to assess this rating were a
final version of
offering memorandum, a rating agency presentation and a meeting
with the
management team.
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling (pub.
21 Jun 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers -
Effective from 7 April 2016 to 21 November 2016 (pub. 05 Apr
2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
