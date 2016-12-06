(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 06 (Fitch) Slowing economic growth
and rising
political uncertainty in Europe mean caution will be the
watchword for EMEA
corporates in 2017, Fitch Ratings says. We expect companies to
focus on
balance-sheet repair rather than expansion in the year ahead,
supporting our
continued stable outlook for the region. M&A activity is likely
to remain strong
as companies shed non-core assets and those targeting growth opt
for
acquisitions over capital expenditure.
Economic growth is likely to weaken in the eurozone and the UK
in 2017,
extending the corporate drive to cut costs and restructure
operations. The focus
on conserving cash should contribute to a modest improvement in
cash flows and
reduction in leverage in the year ahead. This trend is probably
clearest among
European auto manufacturers, where efforts to repair balance
sheets have led to
a revision of the sector's rating outlook to positive from
stable.
The only other positive outlook covering EMEA corporates is the
sector outlook
for global aerospace and defence companies, which reflects a
strong increase in
large commercial aircraft deliveries and growth in relevant
defence markets.
There is also a broad trend away from political orthodoxy that
reduces the
predictability of policy direction in advanced countries in 2017
and will add to
companies' caution. The Brexit vote is the clearest example and
has created a
period of lingering uncertainty about the UK's future
relationship with the EU
and the effects on trade. The biggest impact will fall on UK
corporates, with
the transport, property and leisure, and retail industries most
at risk over the
medium term.
The retail sector's problems are not confined to Brexit and it
is the only
sector with both a negative rating outlook and a negative sector
outlook.
Retailers, particularly non-food, face a challenging mix of low
growth and
changing consumer habits, which is exacerbating competition and
creating
uncertainty about the returns they can expect from
transformational investments.
For more information on the broad trends for EMEA corporates in
2017 and a
breakdown of our outlook for 25 corporate sectors, see "2017
Outlook: EMEA
Corporates", published today and available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
Contact:
Roelof Steenekamp
Senior Director
Corporates
+49 69 7680 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Michael Dunning
Managing Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1178
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
