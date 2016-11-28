(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Oberthur
Technologies Group SAS's (OT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to Stable
and has affirmed its IDR at 'B'. Fitch has also assigned an
instrument rating of
'B+(EXP)'/'RR3' to the company's proposed new bank facilities
and affirmed
ratings of the company's existing debt. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this commentary.
The rating action, including the revision of the Outlook, takes
into account
OT's proposed acquisition of Morpho, the enhanced scale and
business profile of
the enlarged group, associated higher leverage, limited cash
flow visibility and
time it will take to reduce leverage in order to meet 'B+'
upgrade guidelines.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Morpho Strategic Fit
Fitch views the proposed Morpho acquisition as a strong fit. It
will add
significant scale and a broader, more rounded business mix. OT
is, in Fitch's
view, already well positioned in the financial services (secure
payment) and
telecoms markets with a developed but much lower weighting in
identity solutions
(including passports, driving licenses, ID cards). Morpho will
more than double
the size of the company - both in terms of sales and EBITDA. Its
revenue mix is
strongly weighted in identity and security (border control,
surveillance,
biometric database management), which together account for more
than 70% of
sales, and therefore highly complementary to OT's existing
businesses. Both
companies have a strong growth record. Margin performance at OT
suggests that
management has the ability to deliver cost efficiencies and
position revenues in
higher value segments.
Enhanced Business Profile
OT's underlying business profile supports our positive view of
management
strategy and execution. Strengths are particularly evident in
the payments
business, where the company benefits from entrenched, high
quality and
wide-ranging customer relationships, a consistent card
replacement cycle and
leadership in evolving technologies. The Morpho transaction adds
scale, along
with synergies and growth potential as well as a more balanced
business mix. A
record of delivering cost savings suggests synergies are likely
to be delivered
over time and the medium-term rating potential strengthened.
Leverage Constrains Rating
Initial leverage and a historic weaker visibility of cash flow
performance
constrain a more positive rating. Deleveraging potential
following transaction
close, expected sometime in 2017, will depend on integration
execution. Our
principal upgrade guideline of 4.5x funds from operations (FFO)
net leverage is
not forecast to be met until 2019, which is beyond the ratings
outlook horizon.
Fitch estimates the size and structure of the acquisition adds
roughly 1.2x
leverage (net debt-to-EBITDA) to the capital structure,
excluding synergies. As
part of the transaction, EUR195m of vendor loans, currently
treated as hybrid
equity, are being repaid.
Fitch forecasts that 2017 pro-forma FFO net leverage of 5.6x is
expected to lead
to an extended period of higher leverage. This, along with
weaker FCF
visibility, places the IDR at 'B'.
Strong Competitive Position
OT has delivered strong revenue and margin expansion, reflecting
its market and
competitive technology positions. Margin performance amid the
current soft
revenue conditions supports Fitch's view that technology risk is
being managed.
The payments sector shows established upgrade cycles with OT at
the forefront of
evolving technologies. The company's OT Motioncode is an example
of
sophisticated solutions for the inherent security challenges in
the sector.
Morpho is likely to provide revenue synergies in addition to
more obvious cost
savings.
Treatment of Non-Recurring Items
The consistency of non-recurring items in OT's cash flow leads
us to take a
cautious view on them so we partially treat these items as
non-operational but
recurring. Items such as refinancing and IPO preparation are
treated as
one-offs. Operational restructuring is more recurring in nature
and included
within FFO. The Morpho integration is expected to lead to
several tens of
million euros of restructuring costs, while the increased size
of the business
is likely to lead to synergy opportunities and related costs.
Fitch views
non-recurring items on a case-by-case basis. However, we will
include some
integration and restructuring expenses within our cash flow
measures. This will
have an impact on the pace at which forecast FFO metrics
improve.
Recoveries, Instrument Rating
Fitch applies a bespoke and going concern approach to recoveries
to OT as
outlined in our criteria, Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria
for
Non-Financial Corporate Issuers, dated 7 April 2016. The capital
structure will
be almost entirely financed with secured debt following the
company's
refinancing. Recoveries will therefore fall to secured lenders
and the company's
strong technology positions are likely to support a relatively
strong
post-distress valuation. The absence of unsecured debt however
and the size of
the revolving credit facility limit recoveries to 'RR3'. This
implies recoveries
of between 51% and 70%, supporting a one-notch uplift from the
IDR and
instrument ratings of 'B+'/'RR3'.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
OT has no immediately obvious, similarly rated peers. Its
closest rival and the
market leader is unrated Gemalto. Following the Morpho
transaction, OT will have
similar scale and will be strongly positioned in terms of market
and technology
leadership relative to Gemalto. However, margins, including
margin dilution from
Morpho, will be lower than its rival and its balance sheet more
leveraged.
Fitch estimates Gemalto had a trailing LTM June 2016 EBITDA
margin of 18.5% and
net debt/EBITDA leverage of 0.6x, compared to OT's stand-alone
LTM Sept 2016
metrics of 16% and 3.9x, respectively. Rated European technology
peers, such as
Nokia and STMicroelectronics, sit in the high sub-investment
grade/low
investment grade range. They have far greater scale, somewhat
higher revenue and
margin volatility but stronger cash flows and no net leverage.
For a
technology-driven company, OT's leverage is something unusual.
Its business
position and technology leadership within its chosen markets are
regarded as
strong.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Mid-single digit growth driven mainly by growing Identity and
Security
divisions;
- Improving EBITDA margin from about 14% in 2017 to 18% in 2021
reflecting cost
synergy and operational efficiencies as well as positive sales
mix;
- Capex around 6% annually on average;
- Reversal of Oberthur's working capital trends with a negative
outflow of about
EUR30m from 2017 onward;
- Recurring restructuring costs reflected above FFO of EUR25m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- The ratings could be positively affected by FFO-net adjusted
leverage below
4.5x combined with an FFO fixed-charge cover above 2.5x on
sustainable basis.
- Any positive action would be expected to be accompanied by
demonstrable
progress in the integration of Morpho, ongoing margin resilience
and a low-to
mid-single digit free cash flow margin.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- The ratings could be negatively affected by FFO net-adjusted
leverage above
6.5x and FFO fixed-charge cover below 2x on a sustainable basis.
- A material loss of market share or other evidence of a
significant erosion of
business or technology leadership in the company's core
operations could lead to
a negative action.
LIQUIDITY
Satisfactory Liquidity: At September 2016, OT had cash of EUR64m
and access to a
EUR88m revolving credit facility, of which EUR38m was available.
Following close
of the new financing, liquidity primarily will be provided by a
new EUR300m RCF
due 2022. Debt financing is also structured to ensure a material
cash buffer
post acquisition close. Fitch estimates a cash balance exceeding
EUR100m at
YE17.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Oberthur Technologies Group SAS:
Long Term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Positive
Unsecured notes due 2020: affirmed at 'CCC+'/'RR6'
Proposed EUR 2.1bn equivalent term loan B due 2023:
'B+(EXP)'/'RR3' assigned
Proposed EUR300m RCF due 2022: 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3' assigned
Oberthur Technologies SA
Senior secured debt due 2019: affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR2'
Proposed EUR2.1bn equivalent term loan B due 2023:
'B+(EXP)'/'RR3' assigned
Proposed EUR300m RCF due 2022: 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3' assigned
Oberthur Technologies of America Corp
Senior secured debt due 2019: affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR2'
Proposed EUR2.1bn equivalent term loan B due 2023:
'B+(EXP)'/'RR3' assigned
Proposed EUR300m RCF due 2022: 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3' assigned
Oberthur Technologies Finance SAS, Oberthur Technologies of
America Corp,
and Oberthur Technologies SA
RCF due 2018: affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR2'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Victoria Ghannage
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1190
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
