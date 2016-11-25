(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Perm Region - Rating Action
Report
here
MOSCOW, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's
Perm Region
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'BBB-' and
a Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'F3'. The agency has also
assigned the
region a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks
on the Long-Term
ratings are Stable.
The ratings reflect the region's low debt, sound operating
performance, and a
developed industrialised economy with above national-median
wealth metrics.
These strengths are balanced against a short debt maturity
profile, a sluggish
national economy and a weak institutional framework for Russian
sub-nationals.
The rating is on the same level as, but not constrained by, the
Russian
sovereign IDRs (BBB-/Stable/F3).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the following rating drivers and their
relative weights:
HIGH
Low Direct Risk
Fitch expects direct risk to remain at below 30% of current
revenue over the
medium-term. In 2015, direct risk accounted for 20.3%, and was
almost equally
split between short-term bank loans and subsidised federal
budget loans. Fitch
estimates debt payback (direct risk-to-current balance) at 3 to
3.5 years in
2016-2018 (2015: 3 years), which is slightly higher than the
region's weighted
average debt maturity of two years. Perm is considering issuing
long-term
domestic bonds in 2017 to finance certain investments, which
will lengthen the
debt maturity profile and diversify its funding sources.
Although Perm's absolute debt is low, refinancing needs are
concentrated in
2016-2018, when the region has to repay 95% of total direct
risk. This is
mitigated by its debt being mostly subsidised budget loans at
0.1% interest
cost. Of this RUB3.7bn are maturing by end-2016, which will be
more than covered
by available unutilised bank credit lines of RUB9.5bn.
Sound Budgetary Performance
Fitch expects the region will continue to demonstrate stable
operating
performance, supported by steady tax revenue and cost control
measures. We
forecast an operating balance at around 8% of operating revenue
over the medium
term (2015: 7.2%), which will fully cover debt servicing needs
(interest and
principal repayment). Capital spending restraint will maintain
budget deficit
before debt at a moderate 3%-4% of total revenue in 2016-2018
(2015: 3.9%).
MEDIUM
Industrialised Economy
The region has a developed industrial economy weighted towards
the production of
mineral fertilisers and oil-refinery. Its wealth metrics are
above the Russian
regional median, with GRP per capita at 26% above the median in
2014. However,
overall concentration in a few industries, with the top 10
taxpayers accounting
for about 35% of tax revenue in 2015, exposes the region's
revenue to economic
cycles. According to preliminary estimates, regional GRP
contracted 4.1% in
2015, broadly in line with the national economic decline of
3.7%.
Weak Institutional Framework
The region's credit profile is constrained by the evolving
nature of Russia's
institutional framework for local and regional governments
(LRGs). It has a
short track record of stable development compared with many of
its international
peers. The unstable intergovernmental set-up reduces the
predictability of LRGs'
budgetary policies and hampers the region's forecasting ability.
The ratings also consider the following rating factors:
Fitch estimates that risk from the region's contingent
liabilities is low. As of
end-2015 it totalled RUB0.8bn, which was below 1% of the
region's operating
revenue. More than 90% of the contingent risk references the
liabilities of JSC
Svinokomplex Permskiy, a local pig-breeding company that is
100%-owned by the
region. In 2015 its debt was mostly acquired by a new investor,
who plans to
take control of the company and start its financial recovery.
As with most Russian LRGs, regional budget policies are strongly
dependent on
the decisions of the federal authorities, which lead to
continuing pressure on
operating expenditure. Perm's tax policy focuses on economic
development through
a favourable tax regime for investment-intensive businesses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the region's ratings are at the same level as Russia's,
negative changes to
the sovereign ratings will be mirrored in the region's ratings.
Additionally,
prolonged deterioration of budgetary performance with an
operating margin below
5% would lead to a downgrade.
An improvement of the operating margin towards 15%, accompanied
by sound debt
metrics with a direct risk-to-current balance below the weighted
average debt
maturity profile, could lead to an upgrade, provided the
sovereign is also
upgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
the LRG comparable internationally for analyses purposes. For
Perm region these
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015358
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001