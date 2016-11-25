(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable on LLC T2 RTK Holding's (T2R) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The IDR has been affirmed at 'B+'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The change in the Outlook reflects our expectations that leverage will be higher than previously expected in 2017 and 2018. The company's entrance into the Moscow market and an active expansion in other new regions has put pronounced pressure on its margins and cash flows. This has resulted in 2015 and 2016 leverage increasing above the downgrade threshold of 4.5x funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage. T2R's ability to delever over the next several years will be key for the ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Slower Deleveraging The Negative Outlook is largely because Fitch expects T2R's deleveraging will take longer than forecast and the company is unlikely to reduce leverage to below the downgrade threshold of 4.5x FFO-adjusted net leverage by end-2017. Temporary spikes in leverage driven by rapid expansion are acceptable within current ratings provided they are accompanied by positive operating trends, sustainable improvement in cash flow generation and a clear path for debt reduction within a limited amount of time. The Negative Outlook also reflects intensified competition in the Russian market as mobile operators' respond to T2R's aggressive expansion, particularly in Moscow. Moscow Market Entrance T2R's entrance into Moscow was successful from an operational perspective as the company acquired more than 2 million subscribers (5% share) by end-1Q16, five months after its launch. Churn rates remain high, but are gradually improving. This should result in more stable subscriber base by year end. This operating success has come at a significant cost as overall profitability has been depressed. Fitch expects the 2016 EBITDA margin to decline to 17% from 25% in 2015. T2R's EBITDA margin should improve significantly in 2017 following the completion of the first, costly stage of its Moscow expansion. Competition Intense Competition intensified following T2R's launch of 3G/4G networks and, most notably, its entrance into the Moscow market. Operators responded by cutting prices where subscriber bases seemed most vulnerable, resulting in pressure on average revenue per user (ARPU). Fitch believes that as its Moscow subscriber base grows, T2R will become less disruptive and will focus on retention and profitability. The company's decision to increase prices in Moscow in April 2016, five months after market entry, supports our view. We expect competition in Russia to remain high. Capex to Decline Fitch expects T2R's capex to decline to around 15%-16% of revenue in 2017-2019 following the completion of 3G and 4G network rollouts in 2015 and 2016. The reduction in capex should ease pressure on free cash flow, which we expect to turn positive in 2018. Network optimisation efforts as well as potential network sharing agreements with other mobile operators should help the company to keep its investments under control. Potential Tower Sale T2R may sell tower infrastructure as a part of its network optimisation strategy, which reduce leverage slightly compared to our rating case. The sale is, however, unlikely to bring FFO-adjusted net leverage below 4.5x in 2017. The impact will depend on the combination of the sale price and rent expense related to these towers. Fitch capitalises operating leases for Russian companies using a 6x multiple and therefore the increase in tower rent expense translates into higher lease-equivalent debt. MVNO With Rostelecom PJSC Rostelecom (BBB-/Stable), which has a 45% stake in T2R, launched mobile services under its own brand in November 2016 as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) on T2R's network. This should benefit T2R as it will receive additional revenue from network rent without substantial costs. Fitch believes that the risk of intensifying competition is limited as we expect Rostelecom to focus mainly on providing fixed and mobile bundled services to its own fixed-line subscriber base. T2R has also signed an MVNO agreement with the largest Russian bank Sberbank of Russia, which should result in additional revenue stream in the longer term. Shareholder Funding T2R's development programme is financed predominantly by its shareholding banks VTB and Bank Rossiya. Fitch understands that the shareholders fully support the company's development ambitions and are ready to provide funding when needed. Fitch does not apply any notching for parental support but considers it positive for the credit profile from a liquidity perspective Anti-Terrorist Laws Amendments Telecom companies are now required by law to support 'anti-terrorist' measures by storing calls, texts and data for a certain period. The practical implementation of these new measures may require additional investments by all telecom companies. There is no official or reliable estimate costs with valuations from telecoms companies and industry experts varying from several billions to hundreds of billions roubles per year. Fitch treats this as event risk. DERIVATION SUMMARY T2R's ratings are supported by the company's above industry average revenue growth rates, good underlying operating efficiency and financial discipline. The company has higher leverage than main Russian peers PSCJ Mobile TeleSystems (BB+/Stable) and Megafon (BB+/Stable), which maintain leverage below 3.0x FFO-adjusted net leverage. Limitations in the ratings relative to the peers also reflect a weaker market position and a lack of fixed-line operations. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue growth in mid-single digits in 2016-2018, driven by increasing mobile data usage and expansion into new regions, especially Moscow - EBITDA margin at 17% in 2016 and 22% in 2017, gradually increasing to 35% over the longer term - Gradual increase of subscriber market share in Moscow to 10% by 2020 from an estimated 6% in 2016 - Capital expenditure to decline to 15-16% of revenue in 2017-2019 from 29% in 2016 - No material M&A transactions - No dividends paid RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action: - Successful operating development and leverage stabilising at below 4x FFO-adjusted net leverage and 3x net debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to negative rating action: - A protracted rise in FFO-adjusted net leverage to above 4.5x without a clear path for deleveraging - Weak cash flow generation driven by operating underperformance and insufficient growth from the expansion programme in Moscow and 3G/4G rollout in regions. - Evidence of weakened funding support from shareholding banks LIQUIDITY Shareholder Loans: T2R's short-term debt, including finance leases, was around RUB23bn at end-2Q16. Most of this debt consists of loans from shareholding banks, predominantly from VTB, which will likely be refinanced at the same banks or extended. The share of shareholder loans will likely increase in future and remain the key source of financing. All loans and bonds are rouble-denominated. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS LLC T2 RTK Holding Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable National Long-Term Rating: downgraded to 'A-(rus)' from 'A(rus)', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable OJSC Saint-Petersburg Telecom Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'B+'/Recovery Rating 'RR4' Senior unsecured national long-term rating: downgraded to 'A-(rus)'' from 'A(rus)' Contact: Principal Analyst Alexander Cherepovitsyn, CFA Analyst +44 20 3530 1755 Supervisory Analyst Slava Bunkov Director +7 495 956 9931 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chair Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 21 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1015339 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001