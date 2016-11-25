(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook to
Negative from Stable on LLC T2 RTK Holding's (T2R) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). The IDR has been affirmed at 'B+'. A full list of
rating actions
is available at the end of this commentary.
The change in the Outlook reflects our expectations that
leverage will be higher
than previously expected in 2017 and 2018. The company's
entrance into the
Moscow market and an active expansion in other new regions has
put pronounced
pressure on its margins and cash flows. This has resulted in
2015 and 2016
leverage increasing above the downgrade threshold of 4.5x funds
from operations
(FFO) adjusted net leverage. T2R's ability to delever over the
next several
years will be key for the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slower Deleveraging
The Negative Outlook is largely because Fitch expects T2R's
deleveraging will
take longer than forecast and the company is unlikely to reduce
leverage to
below the downgrade threshold of 4.5x FFO-adjusted net leverage
by end-2017.
Temporary spikes in leverage driven by rapid expansion are
acceptable within
current ratings provided they are accompanied by positive
operating trends,
sustainable improvement in cash flow generation and a clear path
for debt
reduction within a limited amount of time. The Negative Outlook
also reflects
intensified competition in the Russian market as mobile
operators' respond to
T2R's aggressive expansion, particularly in Moscow.
Moscow Market Entrance
T2R's entrance into Moscow was successful from an operational
perspective as the
company acquired more than 2 million subscribers (5% share) by
end-1Q16, five
months after its launch. Churn rates remain high, but are
gradually improving.
This should result in more stable subscriber base by year end.
This operating
success has come at a significant cost as overall profitability
has been
depressed. Fitch expects the 2016 EBITDA margin to decline to
17% from 25% in
2015. T2R's EBITDA margin should improve significantly in 2017
following the
completion of the first, costly stage of its Moscow expansion.
Competition Intense
Competition intensified following T2R's launch of 3G/4G networks
and, most
notably, its entrance into the Moscow market. Operators
responded by cutting
prices where subscriber bases seemed most vulnerable, resulting
in pressure on
average revenue per user (ARPU). Fitch believes that as its
Moscow subscriber
base grows, T2R will become less disruptive and will focus on
retention and
profitability. The company's decision to increase prices in
Moscow in April
2016, five months after market entry, supports our view. We
expect competition
in Russia to remain high.
Capex to Decline
Fitch expects T2R's capex to decline to around 15%-16% of
revenue in 2017-2019
following the completion of 3G and 4G network rollouts in 2015
and 2016. The
reduction in capex should ease pressure on free cash flow, which
we expect to
turn positive in 2018. Network optimisation efforts as well as
potential network
sharing agreements with other mobile operators should help the
company to keep
its investments under control.
Potential Tower Sale
T2R may sell tower infrastructure as a part of its network
optimisation
strategy, which reduce leverage slightly compared to our rating
case. The sale
is, however, unlikely to bring FFO-adjusted net leverage below
4.5x in 2017. The
impact will depend on the combination of the sale price and rent
expense related
to these towers. Fitch capitalises operating leases for Russian
companies using
a 6x multiple and therefore the increase in tower rent expense
translates into
higher lease-equivalent debt.
MVNO With Rostelecom
PJSC Rostelecom (BBB-/Stable), which has a 45% stake in T2R,
launched mobile
services under its own brand in November 2016 as a mobile
virtual network
operator (MVNO) on T2R's network. This should benefit T2R as it
will receive
additional revenue from network rent without substantial costs.
Fitch believes
that the risk of intensifying competition is limited as we
expect Rostelecom to
focus mainly on providing fixed and mobile bundled services to
its own
fixed-line subscriber base. T2R has also signed an MVNO
agreement with the
largest Russian bank Sberbank of Russia, which should result in
additional
revenue stream in the longer term.
Shareholder Funding
T2R's development programme is financed predominantly by its
shareholding banks
VTB and Bank Rossiya. Fitch understands that the shareholders
fully support the
company's development ambitions and are ready to provide funding
when needed.
Fitch does not apply any notching for parental support but
considers it positive
for the credit profile from a liquidity perspective
Anti-Terrorist Laws Amendments
Telecom companies are now required by law to support
'anti-terrorist' measures
by storing calls, texts and data for a certain period. The
practical
implementation of these new measures may require additional
investments by all
telecom companies. There is no official or reliable estimate
costs with
valuations from telecoms companies and industry experts varying
from several
billions to hundreds of billions roubles per year. Fitch treats
this as event
risk.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
T2R's ratings are supported by the company's above industry
average revenue
growth rates, good underlying operating efficiency and financial
discipline. The
company has higher leverage than main Russian peers PSCJ Mobile
TeleSystems
(BB+/Stable) and Megafon (BB+/Stable), which maintain leverage
below 3.0x
FFO-adjusted net leverage. Limitations in the ratings relative
to the peers also
reflect a weaker market position and a lack of fixed-line
operations.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth in mid-single digits in 2016-2018, driven by
increasing mobile
data usage and expansion into new regions, especially Moscow
- EBITDA margin at 17% in 2016 and 22% in 2017, gradually
increasing to 35% over
the longer term
- Gradual increase of subscriber market share in Moscow to 10%
by 2020 from an
estimated 6% in 2016
- Capital expenditure to decline to 15-16% of revenue in
2017-2019 from 29% in
2016
- No material M&A transactions
- No dividends paid
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action:
- Successful operating development and leverage stabilising at
below 4x
FFO-adjusted net leverage and 3x net debt/EBITDA on a sustained
basis
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead
to negative
rating action:
- A protracted rise in FFO-adjusted net leverage to above 4.5x
without a clear
path for deleveraging
- Weak cash flow generation driven by operating underperformance
and
insufficient growth from the expansion programme in Moscow and
3G/4G rollout in
regions.
- Evidence of weakened funding support from shareholding banks
LIQUIDITY
Shareholder Loans: T2R's short-term debt, including finance
leases, was around
RUB23bn at end-2Q16. Most of this debt consists of loans from
shareholding
banks, predominantly from VTB, which will likely be refinanced
at the same banks
or extended. The share of shareholder loans will likely increase
in future and
remain the key source of financing. All loans and bonds are
rouble-denominated.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
LLC T2 RTK Holding
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
National Long-Term Rating: downgraded to 'A-(rus)' from
'A(rus)', Outlook
revised to Negative from Stable
OJSC Saint-Petersburg Telecom
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'B+'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured national long-term rating: downgraded to
'A-(rus)'' from
'A(rus)'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Alexander Cherepovitsyn, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1755
Supervisory Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Director
+7 495 956 9931
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015339
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001