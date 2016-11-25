(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Nigeria's Kaduna
State Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of 'B'
and a National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(nga)'. The Outlooks are
Stable.
The 'B' ratings reflect Kaduna's dwindling revenue prospects in
line with
declining statutory allocations from the central government as a
result of weak
oil prices. Oil-related revenues account for 70% of Nigeria's
current external
receipts and Kaduna's current revenue.
The ratings also reflect the region's fast growing debt although
servicing
requirements will be moderated by government subsidies,
concessionary terms and
a long grace period. They further take into account the state's
developing
economy focused on agricultural activities and low per capita
revenue by
international standards.
The 'A+(nga)' rating reflects Kaduna's low risk relative to the
country's best
risk given strong financial and revenue support from the
central government.
The Stable Outlooks factor in Fitch's expectation that a
flexible expenditure
framework and a sustainable borrowing capacity will allow Kaduna
to weather
volatile statutory transfers in the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings assigned reflect the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High
Weak Institutional Framework
As with other Nigerian states, Kaduna's finances are affected by
weak revenue
predictability, and by high budgeted capital spending being
rolled over into
following financial years due to a lack of funding and limited
implementation
capacity. Waning transfers from Federal Accounts Allocation
Committee (FAAC)
amid the oil sector down-cycle provide renewed stimulus for tax
revenue
diversification but benefits may be visible only in the medium-
to long-term.
Long-term Debt Challenge.
Kaduna State is increasing borrowing rapidly to fund capex in
core
infrastructure to sustain GDP growth and diversify revenue
sources. Total debt
at the end of fiscal year 2015 totalled NGN73bn and Fitch
envisages it will more
than double by end-2018 to 160% of current revenue, to finance
projects mainly
in the power, transport, water supply, education and healthcare
sectors.
Fitch expects annual debt service requirements up to
NGN8bn-NGN10bn, which will
continue to be covered by the current balance and may be
balanced with faster
growth of internally generated revenue (IGR) in the medium term.
Fitch expects
Kaduna's cash position to remain strong at around NGN30bn, hence
providing
adequate cushion for debt cash calls in the short-term.
Medium
FAAC Impacting Fiscal Performance
The FAAC is the primary mechanism for funding Nigerian states.
Its process,
which determines funding levels allocated on a monthly base, is
derived from
revenues accruing to the federal government, largely sourced
from the oil
sector. In line with plummeting oil prices and falling
production, Kaduna's
statutory allocations declined to NGN52bn or 66%-70% of
revenues, a trend Fitch
expects to continue in 2016 with a further 20-25% decline.
Under our base case scenario, Fitch expects Kaduna to partially
compensate for
lower FAAC revenues in 2016 with a flexible expenditure
framework that will see
spending decline through the economic cycle. We forecast an
operating margin of
10% in 2016, down from 16% in 2015 and a 10-year average of 40%.
Fitch believes
Kaduna can return to its 40% mark over the medium-term if it is
able to raise
local taxes.
IGR totalled NGN13bn in 2015 or nearly 20% of operating revenue,
having
languished at around NGN12bn over the last five years. However,
given the low
level of tax compliance and slowing growth from an agricultural
economy, non-oil
revenues should increase slowly as the administration pushes to
expand the tax
base.
Weak Socio-Economic Profile
Within the context of Nigeria, Kaduna's fast-growing population
and a
traditionally strong primary sector contribute to weak
socio-economic standards,
including growing unemployment. A dominant agricultural sector
drives the
economy while Kaduna's 2016-2020 plan is focusing on the state's
rich minerals
resources by attracting foreign investors to key industrial
projects.
Low
Transparency to Stimulate Investments
To attract private and foreign investments, Kaduna's
administration is committed
to improving the state's transparency and disclosure. Fitch
believes that the
transition from cash to a more sophisticated accrual-based
accounting is a
credit positive, as it restricts the scope for discretionary
initiatives and
human errors visible in the past.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade could materialise if the operating margin strengthens
towards 30% and
if the fiscal deficit narrows due to IGR growth or
tighter-than-expected cost
control.
Conversely, financial debt growth leading to debt-to-current
revenue ratios
being consistently above Fitch's expectations could result in a
downgrade.
Unrest damaging economic prospects or undermining oil-related
revenue could also
lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6
Milan 20123
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001