LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Thomas
Cook Group Plc's
(TCG) planned issue of euro unsecured guaranteed notes an
expected rating of
'B+(EXP)' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR3'. The notes are rated
one notch above
TCG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' which has a
Stable Outlook.
The final rating of the notes is contingent upon receipt of
final documents
conforming to the information already received by Fitch and
confirmation of the
final amount and tenor of the notes. The new notes' terms and
conditions are
materially the same as TCG's other unsecured guaranteed notes,
which are also
rated at 'B+'.
TCG's ratings reflect the high risk inherent in the tour
operator business.
Macro factors, such as changing consumer spending habits and
geopolitical
events, compound the idiosyncratic risks that TCG is exposed to.
The Stable
Outlook balances TCG's improved business and financial profiles
against this
high-risk sector profile and also reflects better earnings
stability as a result
of TCG's new operating model.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Recovery against Heavy Competition
Overall operating performance for the financial year to 30
September 2016 (FY16)
has been in line with our expectations, and we continue to
forecast group EBIT
margins to steadily improve to 4.1% by FY18, from 3.9% in FY16,
helped by slowly
recovering end markets, a focused, competent management team and
a refreshed
product offering.
The ability of TCG to grow margins at a faster rate, in our
view, will remain
constrained by events and external shocks, dampening the
positive impact from
self-help measures, as has been evidenced in FY16 results. We
believe that
management's target to achieve an EBIT increase of between
GBP130m and GBP150m
by FY19 under a new customer-focused plan will be challenging
against increasing
competition, changing consumer spending habits and cyclicality,
which is
reflected in the current 'B' rating.
Strong Brand Name
TCG remains one of the largest tour operators in Europe, with a
well-known and
trusted brand, geographic diversification and scale. In Fitch's
view, the
ability to preserve market share, maintain competiveness and
grow top-line
revenue through differentiated, higher-margin product offerings
is a key driver
of the ratings. TCG is working towards a stronger business and
financial
profile, particularly a more robust business model and reducing
gross leverage,
a goal which is viewed positively by Fitch.
Exposure to External Risks
The tour operator business is vulnerable to a high level of
risks and events. We
expect TCG to continue to develop its flexibility in responding
to such
developments, which together with increased diversification of
source markets
and destinations, should help mitigate their impact and move
their rating
profile towards our positive guidelines for an upgrade.
High Seasonality and Leverage
Working capital is highly seasonal and typically increases in
the first quarter
of the company's financial year (between October and December)
when TCG pays its
hotels and other suppliers. Cash balances typically build up in
the third and
fourth quarters and are paid out in the first quarter of the
following financial
year.
For liquidity calculation we set aside GBP1bn from year-end cash
balances as
restricted amount, as this is deemed not freely available for
debt service
throughout the year. We expect TCG to continue to have minimum
liquidity
headroom of GBP200m, which is consistent with the current
ratings.
Fitch forecasts lease-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) gross
leverage will
trend towards 5.0x by FYE18 (6.4x at FYE15). In calculating
Fitch-adjusted gross
leverage, we no longer add an amount for working capital as this
is captured
under restricted cash for liquidity purposes. Instead we now
factor in an amount
for average gross debt over the financial year, which
conservatively takes into
account expected drawings under the revolving credit facility of
up to GBP200m
in the first quarter of each financial year.
Above-Average Recovery for New Bonds
The bond issue will be used to refinance TCG's GBP200m notes due
2017 in full
and EUR525m notes due 2020 in part. They will be unsecured and
rank pari passu
in line with existing debt with the benefit of upstream
guarantees from certain
key subsidiaries.
Under Fitch's Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for
Non-Financial
Corporates, we rate the notes one notch above the IDR, at
'B+/RR3', reflecting
above average recovery expectations (61%) in case of default.
Management has
announced its intention to reduce TCG's fixed-term debt by
GBP300m by FY18 as
well as to commence dividend payments from FY17 (based on
20%-30% of prior year
reported profit after tax).
Sustained gross debt redemptions will be positive for the credit
profile, both
in terms of allowing greater financial flexibility given the
sector profile, but
also in terms of potentially enhanced recovery prospects for
senior noteholders.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TCG is the second-largest tour operator in the world, behind TUI
AG (TUI) based
on revenues. It is less geographically diverse than TUI, with
group EBITDA
margin of 6.2% behind TUI's 7.9%, due to TUI having a more
diverse product base
including cruise ships. TCG's FFO adjusted gross leverage is
also about 1.0x
higher than TUI who has reduced gross debt from asset sales in
recent years. No
country ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment
aspects impact the
ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
- Steady like-for-like revenue growth, driven by growing volumes
in the UK and
Nordics, but offset by continued difficulties in continental
Europe,
- Slight improvement in EBIT margin to 4.2% by FY18,
- Capex at just over 2% of revenue per year,
- Improving free cash flow (FCF) generation, offset by the
resumption of
dividend payments from FY17,
- Inclusion of GBP1bn of restricted cash from year-end cash
balances, which we
view as being not readily available for debt service
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Improved competitiveness evidenced by increasing revenue and
recovered EBIT
margin within its divisions, leading to group EBIT margin above
4% on a
sustained basis
-Fixed charge coverage of more than 2.0x (FY15: 1.5x) and
lease-adjusted
FFO-adjusted gross leverage (based on Fitch-adjusted calculation
of average
gross debt) trending towards 4.5x, driven by a combination of
improved
profitability and overall gross debt reduction
-Positive post-dividend FCF on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Deterioration in the group EBIT margin to below 2.5%,
reflecting increased
competitive pressures
-Liquidity headroom below GBP200m
-Increase in FFO-adjusted gross leverage (as adjusted by Fitch)
above 6.5x
LIQUIDITY
At FYE16, TCG had adequate liquidity comprising GBP163m of
readily available
cash (Fitch views GBP1bn as restricted for seasonal working
capital purposes)
and GBP258m undrawn under its revolving credit facility,
comfortably above the
minimum threshold of GBP200m that Fitch expects TCG to maintain
at any given
time. The next material debt maturity is its GBP200m bond
maturing in May 2017
following the buyback of GBP100m completed in May 2016.
Management has stated its intention to reduce gross debt by
GBP300m by FY18 and
to use the proceeds of the planned issue of euro unsecured notes
to fully repay
the May 2017 bond, ultimately improving the group's debt
maturity profile and
reducing interest expense.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 23 February 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
-Debt - Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of annual
operating lease
expense related to long-term asset of estimated GBP230m at
FYE16. Fitch has
adjusted debt by adding GBP200m as expected drawings under the
revolving credit
facility for working capital.
-Cash - Fitch has adjusted cash by an amount of GBP1bn which is
considered as
restricted for working capital purposes.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
